ETV Bharat / technology

Flipkart Launches EV Assist Platform To Help Delivery Partners Switch To Electric Two-Wheelers

EVs listed, under the EV Assist initiative, will be equipped with IoT, GPS tracking, and geofencing technology for asset monitoring and theft prevention. ( Image Credit: Flipkart Stories )

Hyderabad: Flipkart, India’s largest domestic e-commerce platform, has launched the EV Assist initiative in India. It is a dedicated digital marketplace designed to help its delivery executives, Wishmasters, transition to electric vehicles (EVs). The initiative is currently live across more than 20 cities for Flipkart Minutes' riders. With the help of the EV Assist, Flipkart aims to electrify its last-mile delivery fleet under the EV100 initiative.

The e-commerce giant mentions that its EV fleet has doubled over the last year, crossing 20,000 vehicles during the festive season in 2025. Flipkart says that EV Assist aims to make the EV transition for delivery partners more practical and accessible.

How EV Assist Works

Through the EV Assist platform, Wishmasters can browse electric two-wheeler rental options filtered by city and weekly budget, with comparisons available across ranges from below Rs 1,000 to above Rs 2,000 per week. Partners can register interest using only their name and mobile number, and connect directly with verified mobility providers for onboarding and vehicle allocation.

Mobility partners on the platform provide vehicle maintenance, servicing, and operational support. The listed EVs are designed for high-frequency delivery use and are equipped with IoT, GPS tracking, and geofencing technology for asset monitoring and theft prevention.