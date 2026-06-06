Flipkart Launches EV Assist Platform To Help Delivery Partners Switch To Electric Two-Wheelers
Flipkart has launched EV Assist, a digital marketplace connecting its delivery partners with electric two-wheeler rental providers, as part of its broader EV100 electrification initiative.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Flipkart, India’s largest domestic e-commerce platform, has launched the EV Assist initiative in India. It is a dedicated digital marketplace designed to help its delivery executives, Wishmasters, transition to electric vehicles (EVs). The initiative is currently live across more than 20 cities for Flipkart Minutes' riders. With the help of the EV Assist, Flipkart aims to electrify its last-mile delivery fleet under the EV100 initiative.
The e-commerce giant mentions that its EV fleet has doubled over the last year, crossing 20,000 vehicles during the festive season in 2025. Flipkart says that EV Assist aims to make the EV transition for delivery partners more practical and accessible.
.@Flipkart launches EV Assist, a digital marketplace that helps make EV access simpler for delivery partners. Currently active for Flipkart Minutes Wishmasters across 20+ cities, it enables users to discover electric two-wheeler rental options based on their city and weekly… pic.twitter.com/drqCtMLRFi— Flipkart Stories (@FlipkartStories) June 5, 2026
How EV Assist Works
Through the EV Assist platform, Wishmasters can browse electric two-wheeler rental options filtered by city and weekly budget, with comparisons available across ranges from below Rs 1,000 to above Rs 2,000 per week. Partners can register interest using only their name and mobile number, and connect directly with verified mobility providers for onboarding and vehicle allocation.
Mobility partners on the platform provide vehicle maintenance, servicing, and operational support. The listed EVs are designed for high-frequency delivery use and are equipped with IoT, GPS tracking, and geofencing technology for asset monitoring and theft prevention.
.@Flipkart is making electric mobility easier to access for Wishmasters through EV Assist, a digital marketplace that simplifies EV rentals.— Flipkart Stories (@FlipkartStories) June 5, 2026
By enabling easier discovery and support from mobility partners, the initiative is helping reduce barriers to adoption and making cleaner… pic.twitter.com/8K9jlPJYY4
To ensure accessibility across regions, the platform supports multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, and Kannada.
Since its rollout, EV Assist has recorded strong demand, with Delhi NCR, Patna, and Bengaluru emerging as the leading markets.
According to Flipkart’s study, based on insights from over 6,000 delivery partners, nearly 46 per cent are willing to switch to electric mobility, but identified financing access, charging infrastructure, and ecosystem confidence as the primary obstacles.
The study also found that close to 90 per cent of surveyed partners spend between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 per month on petrol. Industry estimates suggest that electric two-wheelers can reduce fuel and energy costs by as much as 70 to 80 per cent, while lower maintenance requirements could improve delivery partner income by 15 to 20 per cent.
Broader EV Ecosystem
Beyond the EV Assist platform, Flipkart is working with infrastructure partners to expand charging solutions across key delivery hubs and high-density routes, and with vehicle manufacturers and financiers to make acquisitions more affordable for delivery partners. The company has also piloted electric trucks on mid-mile logistics routes, including the NCR-Jaipur and NCR-Agra corridors, as an early step towards decarbonising its wider supply chain.