Flameless Cooking Breakthrough: IIT Tirupati Students Develop Fuel-Saving 'Radiant Burner'
The porous radiant burner eliminates open flames, reduces emissions and enables multi-fuel use, positioning it as a scalable solution for cleaner, safer and cost-efficient cooking.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) : In a major technological advancement, students of Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati have developed a ‘flameless’ stove that is likely to redefine household cooking systems, aiming at improving fuel efficiency and promoting clean cooking,
Developed by Mechanical Engineering students, the discovery is based on a Porous Radiant Burner (PRB) that can operate on multiple fuels, including LPG, PNG, CNG, biogas, CBG and even hydrogen. Unlike conventional gas stoves that produce visible flames through burner ports, this system relies on radiant heat.
“The burner does not produce a visible flame. Instead, it heats up and radiates energy uniformly,” said Pavan, a PhD student associated with the project.
The technology uses a specially designed ceramic structure comprising alumina and silicon carbide layers. When fuel is supplied, the burner surface turns red-hot and emits radiant heat, ensuring uniform cooking without an open flame. Researchers say this mechanism improves safety while maintaining consistent heat distribution.
Another advantage of the PRB is its environmental impact which remains very low. The absence of a visible flame naturally reduces pollutant emissions, making it a cleaner alternative to traditional stoves.
The system also offers substantial fuel savings. According to the research team, gas consumption can be reduced by 50 to 70 percent, which could lower household energy costs.
The team has also secured a patent for the technology and is now looking towards scaling and commercialization. Experts believe such innovations could help address fuel efficiency challenges while advancing sustainable energy solutions in the domestic sector.
Also Read: