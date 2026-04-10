ETV Bharat / technology

Flameless Cooking Breakthrough: IIT Tirupati Students Develop Fuel-Saving 'Radiant Burner'

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) : In a major technological advancement, students of Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati have developed a ‘flameless’ stove that is likely to redefine household cooking systems, aiming at improving fuel efficiency and promoting clean cooking,

Developed by Mechanical Engineering students, the discovery is based on a Porous Radiant Burner (PRB) that can operate on multiple fuels, including LPG, PNG, CNG, biogas, CBG and even hydrogen. Unlike conventional gas stoves that produce visible flames through burner ports, this system relies on radiant heat.

“The burner does not produce a visible flame. Instead, it heats up and radiates energy uniformly,” said Pavan, a PhD student associated with the project.

The technology uses a specially designed ceramic structure comprising alumina and silicon carbide layers. When fuel is supplied, the burner surface turns red-hot and emits radiant heat, ensuring uniform cooking without an open flame. Researchers say this mechanism improves safety while maintaining consistent heat distribution.