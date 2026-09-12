Google Health Officially Terminates Old Fitbit Logins: Here's How To Migrate Your Data
Google has removed the option to log in with old Fitbit accounts, warning users that unmigrated health data will now be permanently deleted.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has officially ended support for logging into the Fitbit app using old Fitbit account details. The app has been renamed Google Health, which will only allow sign-ins through a Google account going forward.
The tech giant acquired Fitbit back in 2021. Since then, it has repeatedly reminded users that a Google account would eventually be required to use the app. Users were given ample time to move their data from the Fitbit app to a Google account. To transfer data, the company also extended its deadline from February to May earlier this year. However, the company is now finally ending support for old Fitbit accounts.
What has changed?
The update was confirmed in the release notes for version 5.08 of the Google Health app. Along with fixing a few minor bugs, the update makes one major change: users can no longer log in using their old Fitbit credentials. Only Google accounts will work from now on.
Google has made it clear that any data not transferred from an old Fitbit account to a Google account will be permanently deleted. This means anyone still using their original Fitbit login is at risk of losing years of health and fitness data if they do not migrate their data immediately.
For those who have migrated their data to a Google account, version 5.08 of the Google Health app is now available for download on both Android and iOS devices.
How to migrate old Fitbit data?
To migrate old Fitbit data, users can follow the steps below:
Step 1: Update the old Fitbit app to the latest version (version 5.08).
Step 2: Open the Google Health app on your smartphone.
Step 3: Tap Get started or Move account.
Step 4: Select Next and choose the Google account you want to link your data to.
Step 5: Review your profile details and third-party apps and devices and tap Continue.
Step 6: Read Google's privacy disclosure and tap Agree and move.
End of an era for Fitbit
Although this change has been expected for years, it still marks the end of a familiar chapter for long-time Fitbit users. The Fitbit brand name has not disappeared entirely, as it continues to live on through devices such as the Fitbit Air.
Anyone still holding onto an old Fitbit account should save their data and set up a Google account immediately. Without taking action soon, users risk losing their health and fitness history for good, as there is currently no indication that Google plans to offer any further grace periods or recovery options for delayed migrations.