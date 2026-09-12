ETV Bharat / technology

Google Health Officially Terminates Old Fitbit Logins: Here's How To Migrate Your Data

The latest Fitbit update (version 5.8) is available for download on both Android and iOS devices. ( Image Credit: Google )

Hyderabad: Google has officially ended support for logging into the Fitbit app using old Fitbit account details. The app has been renamed Google Health, which will only allow sign-ins through a Google account going forward.

The tech giant acquired Fitbit back in 2021. Since then, it has repeatedly reminded users that a Google account would eventually be required to use the app. Users were given ample time to move their data from the Fitbit app to a Google account. To transfer data, the company also extended its deadline from February to May earlier this year. However, the company is now finally ending support for old Fitbit accounts.

What has changed?

The update was confirmed in the release notes for version 5.08 of the Google Health app. Along with fixing a few minor bugs, the update makes one major change: users can no longer log in using their old Fitbit credentials. Only Google accounts will work from now on.

Google has made it clear that any data not transferred from an old Fitbit account to a Google account will be permanently deleted. This means anyone still using their original Fitbit login is at risk of losing years of health and fitness data if they do not migrate their data immediately.

For those who have migrated their data to a Google account, version 5.08 of the Google Health app is now available for download on both Android and iOS devices.

How to migrate old Fitbit data?

To migrate old Fitbit data, users can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Update the old Fitbit app to the latest version (version 5.08).