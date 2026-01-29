ETV Bharat / technology

First Look | Android For Desktop Leaks In Full Glory: Showcases Interface, New Status Bar, More

One of the videos references the OS as ALOS or Aluminum OS, which is the codename for desktop Android. Last year, Google was seen hiring for a Senior Product Manager, Android, Laptop, and Tablet, confirming this name.

Hyderabad: Google seems to have accidentally revealed the full desktop interface of Android, which is currently under development. A bug report published about Chrome Incognito tabs on the Chromium Issue Tracker showcases two screen captures, which showcase Android 16 running on Chromebook hardware.

The device running the Android Desktop OS is the HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5 Chromebook, codename - Brya (Redrix), which runs a 12th Gen Intel Core (AlderLake-U) processor from 2021.

Notably, Google first hinted towards a desktop version of Android in mid-2024 when it announced that the future of ChromeOS would be built more on Android. Last year, Google shared more details on how it would combine ChromeOS and Android into a single platform, to unlock new levels of performance and better synergise the experience on a laptop and a smartphone.

Some elements of the interface are identical to ChromeOS and Android for tablets (Image Credits: Google Issue Tracker via 9to5Google)

The new footage reveals the interface of desktop Android, which is evidently different from ChromeOS in many ways. The status bar on the new OS is taller and more optimised for large screens. The top row showcases the day, date, and time (with seconds) in the top-left corner, whereas the top-right corner features a screen-recorder pill, Gemini icon, "EN" for keyboard language, a notification bell, WiFi icon, and the Android 16 M3E battery icon.

The taskbar is identical to the ChromeOS taskbar. However, the cursor has been slightly modified to have a tail. The video also showcases the person firing up the Google Play Store from the taskbar, which also holds other Google apps like YouTube, Photos, Calendar, Gmail, Gemini, and Files, alongside an icon for the app drawer. The Google Play Store interface is similar to how it appears on an Android tablet.

The split-screen experience and multitasking experience are also identical to ChromeOS and Android made for tablets, including the mention of the app name and the placement of minimise, fullscreen, and close buttons. However, the Chrome browser for Android Desktop features an extension button, which is only available in Chrome for desktop on Windows and MacOS.