First Foldable iPhone To Affordable MacBook And OLED iPad Mini, List Of Upcoming Apple Products In 2026

The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to introduce a new external display for Mac Studio in early 2026. In recent years, Apple released only two displays — the Pro Display XDR (2019) and the Studio Display (2022). The upcoming model could feature a 27-inch display with miniLED technology, powered by an upgraded A19 Pro chipset, replacing the A13 Bionic used in the current Studio Display.

The Cupertino-based company also introduced the latest and most powerful M5 processor in the new 14-inch MacBook Pro , iPad Pro , and Apple Vision Pro devices. According to the tech giant, the new chipset represents the “next big leap” in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Built on a 3nm process, the M5 processor features a 10-core GPU architecture with a Neural Accelerator in each core. This enables the chipset to deliver 4x peak GPU compute performance compared to its predecessor, the M4.

Hyderabad: 2025 was a remarkable year for Apple, as the tech giant introduced Liquid Glass, a major new software design language. Along with this, the company released the iPhone 17 Series , powered by the latest A19 processor. The series includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max smartphones. Apple also launched the iPhone Air , which is the company’s thinnest iPhone to date.

Apple is reportedly developing a smart home hub, which is comparable to the Amazon Echo Show or the Google Nest Hub. Referred to as “HomePad”, the upcoming device is expected to feature a 7-inch display and draw power from the A18 chipset. It could run on a new operating system called homeOS, which would provide detailed control over smart home devices and function as a smart assistant. The HomePad is expected to launch in 2026, which could also include improvements to Siri’s AI capabilities.

MacBook Pro Redesign

MacBook Pro with M5 chipset (Image Credit: Apple)

The tech giant is reportedly redesigning the MacBook Pro after a long time since 2021. The upcoming MacBook Pro is expected to be thinner than its predecessor. It could introduce OLED display technology, with touchscreen functionality and be powered by a 2nm M6 chipset. The upcoming MacBook Pro is expected to feature built-in 5G cellular connectivity.

First Foldable iPhone

iPhone Fold CAD renders (Image Credit: Front Page Tech)

Apple is also said to be preparing to launch its first foldable iPhone, tentatively called the iPhone Fold, in 2026. The device is expected to resemble a tablet-style foldable rather than a clamshell design (like the Motorola Razr Ultra). The iPhone Fold may feature a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.5-inch cover display, with a focus on eliminating visible creases. Reports suggest that it will use Touch ID instead of Face ID and have a titanium frame.

Affordable MacBook

In picture - MacBook Air with M4 chipset (Image Credit: Apple)

The tech giant is also planning to launch a new entry-level MacBook, positioned below the MacBook Air. It is expected to feature a 13-inch display, the A18 Pro chip, and may be available in multiple colours. The starting price is expected to be around $699 (around Rs 62,000), making it Apple’s most affordable MacBook. This may also be the first MacBook to use an A-series chipset.

OLED iPad Mini

iPad mini (Image Credit: Apple)

Similar to the MacBook Pro, Apple is expected to launch a redesigned version of the iPad mini, which has been following the same design since 2021. The new tablet could feature an OLED display technology, which made its way to the iPad Pro for the first time last year. It is also expected to have improved water resistance and be powered by the A19 Pro chip.