ETV Bharat / technology

Firefighting To Become Easy With Indigenous Lightweight Suit Developed By IIT Delhi and DRDO

New Delhi: Firefighting is an extremely challenging task where firemen have to douse the fire while taking care of themselves. Their job involves moving about for long hours in heavy suits that can weigh up to 10 kg.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) have joined hands to provide relief on this front by developing a lightweight indigenous fire protection suit that weighs just 2.2 kg and can protect them against heat up to 1300 degrees Celsius.

While the firefighting suits available in the market cost between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, this suit is estimated to cost between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000.

Lightweight Fire Fighting Suit (ETV Bharat)

Sourav Banerjee, Senior Project Scientist at IIT Delhi's Department of Textile and Fiber Engineering, told ETV Bharat, "The main objective of this project was to develop a suit that firefighters could wear to work comfortably even in extremely dangerous situations. We wanted the firefighters to have thermal protection as well as comfort."

He explained that commercially available suits weigh between 6 kg to 10 kg, making it difficult to rescue a person or carry out a rescue operation during a fire outbreak. Two key considerations were given to the development of the new lightweight suit. These were providing adequate protection to firefighters from extreme heat and ensuring that their ability to work is not affected after wearing the suit.

High heat protection capability

Banerjee explained that the Thermal Protective Performance (TPP) rating of the suit is over 50. The TPP rating indicates the heat protection capability of protective clothing. Furthermore, the suit has been developed to ensure comfort and heat reduction. He explained that its heat loss comfort value is over 205, meaning that the team making it has considered not only safety but also the comfort of firefighters during their long hours of work.

Trial conducted on 30 defence personnel

The true effectiveness of any protective equipment is proven through testing. This suit was tested at DRDO's Skill Development Centre in Pilkhuwa in Uttar Pradesh. Wet trials were conducted with 30 defence personnel, and the suit's protective capabilities were assessed through manikin tests, a scientific evaluation method that uses a life-sized, instrumented human-form dummy to test how protective clothing, thermal gear or equipment performs under simulated real-world conditions.