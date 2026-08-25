ETV Bharat / technology

Fire-Boltt Launches Its First Smartphones, Boltt Ace 5G And Boltt Evo, In India: Price, Specifications, Availability

Hyderabad: Fire-Boltt has launched its first smartphones, including the Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo, in India. The launch of both these smartphones marks the tech company's entry into the country's smartphone market. The smartphones boast 120Hz HD+ LCD panels, Unisoc chipsets, dual rear camera modules, and 6,000mAh batteries. They run on stock Android 16, offering an ad-free and bloatware-free experience.

Fire-Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo: Price, availability

The Fire-Boltt Ace 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 13,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999. It is offered in six colours, including Arctic White, Burgundy Bliss, Forest Green, Lavender Bloom, Midnight Black, and Sky Blue.

The Fire-Boltt Evo comes in two RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 10,999. It is offered in five shades, including Arctic White, Berry Red, Lavender Bloom, Midnight Black, and Sky Blue.

Both handsets will go on sale in India on September 1, 2026, via Flipkart. As part of the launch offers, the Indian company is providing a discount of Rs 1,000 as part of its Day 1 offer on both handsets, regardless of their variants.

Model RAM + Storage Price Boltt Ace 5G 4GB + 64GB Rs 12,999 6GB + 128GB Rs 13,999 8GB + 128GB Rs 14,999 Boltt Evo 4GB + 64GB Rs 9,999 6GB + 128GB Rs 10,999

Fire-Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo: Specifications

The Fire-Boltt Ace 5G features a 6.79-inch HD+ LCD (720 x 1640 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T8200 chipset paired with an Arm Mali G57 MC2 GPU. The CPU is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB. Fire-Boltt claims that the handset has secured more than 5,47,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.