Fire-Boltt Launches Its First Smartphones, Boltt Ace 5G And Boltt Evo, In India: Price, Specifications, Availability
Fire-Boltt has introduced its first smartphones, Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo, in India. The handsets are offered in multiple colours.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Fire-Boltt has launched its first smartphones, including the Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo, in India. The launch of both these smartphones marks the tech company's entry into the country's smartphone market. The smartphones boast 120Hz HD+ LCD panels, Unisoc chipsets, dual rear camera modules, and 6,000mAh batteries. They run on stock Android 16, offering an ad-free and bloatware-free experience.
Fire-Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo: Price, availability
The Fire-Boltt Ace 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 13,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999. It is offered in six colours, including Arctic White, Burgundy Bliss, Forest Green, Lavender Bloom, Midnight Black, and Sky Blue.
The Fire-Boltt Evo comes in two RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 10,999. It is offered in five shades, including Arctic White, Berry Red, Lavender Bloom, Midnight Black, and Sky Blue.
Both handsets will go on sale in India on September 1, 2026, via Flipkart. As part of the launch offers, the Indian company is providing a discount of Rs 1,000 as part of its Day 1 offer on both handsets, regardless of their variants.
|Model
|RAM + Storage
|Price
|Boltt Ace 5G
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs 12,999
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 13,999
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 14,999
|Boltt Evo
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs 9,999
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 10,999
Fire-Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo: Specifications
The Fire-Boltt Ace 5G features a 6.79-inch HD+ LCD (720 x 1640 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T8200 chipset paired with an Arm Mali G57 MC2 GPU. The CPU is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB. Fire-Boltt claims that the handset has secured more than 5,47,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.
It boasts a 64MP AI rear main camera with an 1/2.872 inch optical dimension, f/1.8 aperture, and LED flashlight support. The phone has an 8MP front-facing camera with a 1/4-inch sensor size and an f/2.0 aperture.
It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging support.
The Boltt Ace 5G comes integrated with built-in Gemini that enables users to use Circle to Search and Google Lens to translate text, see details, and find things online instantly.
It runs stock Android 16 out of the box, which is promised to have two years of security updates.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.79-inch HD+ LCD
|Processor
|Unisoc T8200
|RAM + storage
|4GB + 64GB
|6GB + 128GB
|8GB + 128GB
|Rear camera
|64MP AI (main)
|Front camera
|8MP
|Battery
|6,000mAh
|Operating System (OS)
|Android 16 (stock)
|Security update
|2 years
The Fire Boltt Evo also features the same 6.79-inch HD+ LCD (720 x 1640 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor paired with an Arm Mali G57 GPU. The CPU is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB. Fire-Boltt claims that the Boltt Evo has secured more than 3,90,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.
It features a dual rear camera headlined by a 50MP AI main camera and a 2MP macro lens. The phone has an 8MP front-facing camera.
Similar to the Ace 5G, the Evo carries a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging support. It also comes integrated with built-in Gemini, enabling users to use Circle to Search and Google Lens to translate text, see details, and find things online.
Similar to the ACE 5G, it also runs stock Android 16, promised with two years of security updates.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.79-inch HD+ LCD
|Processor
|Unisoc T7250
|RAM + storage
|4GB + 64GB
|6GB + 128GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 2MP (macro)
|Front camera
|8MP
|Battery
|6,000mAh
|Operating System (OS)
|Android 16 (stock)
|Security update
|2 years