FIFA and Netflix Launch FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition Game Ahead of 2026 World Cup Kickoff On June 11
FIFA and Netflix have partnered to launch FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, a free mobile and smart TV football game arriving on Netflix Games.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 8:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: FIFA and Netflix teamed up to release a new football game called FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition ahead of the tournament kicking off on June 11, 2026. Available on Netflix Games, the new game gives subscribers free access to a new football gaming experience just days before the competition starts.
FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition includes all 48 national teams competing in the 2026 edition, all 16 official tournament stadiums, and a roster of more than 1,200 players. Users can select their preferred national side and compete in matches that reflect the structure and spirit of the real tournament.
Built for All Ages
Unlike many football simulation titles that demand significant prior gaming experience, FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition has been developed with accessibility in mind. Its controls have been kept deliberately simple, allowing players of all ages and skill levels to get into the action quickly. FIFA has framed the game as a product for football fans first and gamers second.
FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, a new fast-paced football game, is coming June 11. Only on Netflix Games.— Netflix (@netflix) June 4, 2026
Experience the rush of FIFA World Cup 2026™, choose your team from a full bracket of 48 nations, and fight all the way to the finals. Play instantly on your TV or computer… pic.twitter.com/oNw7GLhyTE
Smart TV and Mobile Controller Support
One of the more distinctive features of the game is its control system. Players can launch the title on a compatible smart TV and scan a QR code to turn their smartphone into a controller. Passing, shooting, and general gameplay can all be managed directly from the phone, removing the need to purchase a dedicated gaming peripheral.
Local Multiplayer for Up to Four Players
Beyond solo play, the game supports local multiplayer for up to four participants in a single match. This makes it well-suited for group viewing occasions, allowing friends and family to recreate the World Cup atmosphere at home without needing additional hardware.
FIFA has confirmed that the Launch Edition is only the beginning of the partnership with Netflix Games. Further features and gameplay updates are planned for release in the coming months. The collaboration forms part of FIFA's broader digital engagement strategy, which seeks to deepen the connection between the sport and its global fanbase through interactive platforms.
The tie-up with Netflix Games represents one of the more prominent moves in that direction, placing an official FIFA product in front of the streaming platform's vast subscriber base at the most commercially significant moment in the football calendar.