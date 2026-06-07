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FIFA and Netflix Launch FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition Game Ahead of 2026 World Cup Kickoff On June 11

FIFA and Netflix have partnered to launch FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, a free mobile and smart TV football game arriving on Netflix Games.

FIFA and Netflix Launch FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition Game Ahead of 2026 World Cup Kickoff On June 11
FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition title is available on Netflix Games. (Image Credit: Inside Fifa)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 7, 2026 at 8:55 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: FIFA and Netflix teamed up to release a new football game called FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition ahead of the tournament kicking off on June 11, 2026. Available on Netflix Games, the new game gives subscribers free access to a new football gaming experience just days before the competition starts.

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition includes all 48 national teams competing in the 2026 edition, all 16 official tournament stadiums, and a roster of more than 1,200 players. Users can select their preferred national side and compete in matches that reflect the structure and spirit of the real tournament.

Built for All Ages

Unlike many football simulation titles that demand significant prior gaming experience, FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition has been developed with accessibility in mind. Its controls have been kept deliberately simple, allowing players of all ages and skill levels to get into the action quickly. FIFA has framed the game as a product for football fans first and gamers second.

Smart TV and Mobile Controller Support

One of the more distinctive features of the game is its control system. Players can launch the title on a compatible smart TV and scan a QR code to turn their smartphone into a controller. Passing, shooting, and general gameplay can all be managed directly from the phone, removing the need to purchase a dedicated gaming peripheral.

Local Multiplayer for Up to Four Players

Beyond solo play, the game supports local multiplayer for up to four participants in a single match. This makes it well-suited for group viewing occasions, allowing friends and family to recreate the World Cup atmosphere at home without needing additional hardware.

FIFA has confirmed that the Launch Edition is only the beginning of the partnership with Netflix Games. Further features and gameplay updates are planned for release in the coming months. The collaboration forms part of FIFA's broader digital engagement strategy, which seeks to deepen the connection between the sport and its global fanbase through interactive platforms.

The tie-up with Netflix Games represents one of the more prominent moves in that direction, placing an official FIFA product in front of the streaming platform's vast subscriber base at the most commercially significant moment in the football calendar.

Also Read: Red Dead Redemption And Undead Nightmare Are Coming To iOS, Android, And Next-Gen Gaming Consoles

TAGGED:

FIFA WORLD CUP GAME NETFLIX
FIFA 2026
NETFLIX GAMES FOOTBALL
NETFLIX
FIFA WORLD CUP LAUNCH EDITION

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