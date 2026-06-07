ETV Bharat / technology

FIFA and Netflix Launch FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition Game Ahead of 2026 World Cup Kickoff On June 11

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition title is available on Netflix Games. ( Image Credit: Inside Fifa )

Hyderabad: FIFA and Netflix teamed up to release a new football game called FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition ahead of the tournament kicking off on June 11, 2026. Available on Netflix Games, the new game gives subscribers free access to a new football gaming experience just days before the competition starts. FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition includes all 48 national teams competing in the 2026 edition, all 16 official tournament stadiums, and a roster of more than 1,200 players. Users can select their preferred national side and compete in matches that reflect the structure and spirit of the real tournament. Built for All Ages Unlike many football simulation titles that demand significant prior gaming experience, FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition has been developed with accessibility in mind. Its controls have been kept deliberately simple, allowing players of all ages and skill levels to get into the action quickly. FIFA has framed the game as a product for football fans first and gamers second.