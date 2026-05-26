Ferrari Luce - The First Electric Vehicle From The Italian Automaker, Offers 1,035bhp And 530km Range
Ferrari has unveiled the Luce, its first fully electric production car, packing 1,035bhp from four motors, a 530km range.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ferrari has officially unveiled the Luce, its first fully electric production car, in Rome. The Italian automaker describes it as one of the most significant moments in its history. The Luce enters the EV space while Ferrari confirms it will continue to offer petrol and hybrid models alongside it, meaning electrification will only be an addition, rather than a replacement for, its existing lineup.
The Luce is also Ferrari's first four-door electric model and its first production car with five seats. It is built on an entirely new platform designed specifically around an electric powertrain, offering more cabin space, improved practicality, and a different driving layout compared to Ferrari's traditional sports cars.
Ferrari Luce: Performance
The Ferrari Luce is powered by four electric motors, one at each wheel, which produces a combined output of 1,035.27bhp. Ferrari claims that the EV’s torque reaches 11,500Nm in Launch Control mode. It can go from 0 to 100kmph in 2.5 seconds, and 0 to 200kmph in 6.8 seconds. The EV has a top speed of over 310kmph.
The four-motor configuration allows Ferrari to independently control torque at each wheel, improving stability, cornering precision, and traction during hard acceleration and high-speed driving. The Luce features rear-wheel steering and an active suspension system, derived from the Ferrari F80 hypercar.
Ferrari Luce: Battery And Charging
The Luce uses a 122kWh battery pack designed, tested, and assembled entirely at Maranello. Ferrari claims that the EV supports charging speeds of up to 350kW, recovering 70kWh of charge in approximately 20 minutes, with a claimed driving range of over 530km.
Thermal management was a major development focus. The Luce features a complex cooling system engineered to maintain battery temperatures, preserve charging performance, and deliver consistent power during repeated high-speed driving.
Instead of artificial engine sounds, the Luce amplifies the natural vibrations and frequencies generated by its electric motors and drivetrain. The sound profile adjusts according to drive mode and throttle input, providing the driver with additional feedback while on the move.
Ferrari Luce: Design And Interior
The Luce has a completely new design compared to its other models. It has been developed in collaboration with LoveFrom — the creative collective led by former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive and designer Marc Newson.
The EV boasts a smooth, glass-heavy profile, and floating aerodynamic elements. It drives on 23-inch front and 24-inch rear wheels, which are the largest wheel fitment ever seen on a production Ferrari.
Active aerodynamic grilles, movable aero surfaces, and an active ride-height system that lowers the front at speed all contribute to what Ferrari says is the lowest drag coefficient of any road car it has produced.
Inside, the cabin pairs physical controls with OLED displays developed alongside Samsung Display. Ferrari says the decision to retain physical switches for key functions was deliberate, keeping usability in mind while driving. The Luce also features a panoramic glass roof, powered seats, a 21-speaker audio system, and a larger boot than any current model in the Ferrari range.