ETV Bharat / technology

Ferrari Luce - The First Electric Vehicle From The Italian Automaker, Offers 1,035bhp And 530km Range

Hyderabad: Ferrari has officially unveiled the Luce, its first fully electric production car, in Rome. The Italian automaker describes it as one of the most significant moments in its history. The Luce enters the EV space while Ferrari confirms it will continue to offer petrol and hybrid models alongside it, meaning electrification will only be an addition, rather than a replacement for, its existing lineup.

The Luce is also Ferrari's first four-door electric model and its first production car with five seats. It is built on an entirely new platform designed specifically around an electric powertrain, offering more cabin space, improved practicality, and a different driving layout compared to Ferrari's traditional sports cars.

Ferrari Luce: Performance

The Ferrari Luce is powered by four electric motors, one at each wheel, which produces a combined output of 1,035.27bhp. Ferrari claims that the EV’s torque reaches 11,500Nm in Launch Control mode. It can go from 0 to 100kmph in 2.5 seconds, and 0 to 200kmph in 6.8 seconds. The EV has a top speed of over 310kmph.

The four-motor configuration allows Ferrari to independently control torque at each wheel, improving stability, cornering precision, and traction during hard acceleration and high-speed driving. The Luce features rear-wheel steering and an active suspension system, derived from the Ferrari F80 hypercar.