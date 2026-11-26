ETV Bharat / technology

FCC Says SpaceX Can Deploy 1 Million Satellites For Data Centers In Space. Scientists Are Skeptical

The Trump administration on Wednesday gave SpaceX the green light to deploy 1 million satellites that it said would create data centers in space, a long-lofty goal of Elon Musk's rocket company, in a move that has raised both skepticism and alarm among some scientists.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission lauded its authorization as a historic first amid the artificial intelligence race. It said that SpaceX's one million "orbital compute modules" (forming a data center constellation called "Starmind") would process massive amounts of data that would be used back on Earth — and bring humans closer to harnessing "the full power of the sun."

"America is leading the world into the era of super intelligence," FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who was appointed by Republican President Donald Trump, said in a statement. He added that Wednesday's move "opens a bold new frontier."

A lengthier authorization order published by the FCC noted that the company must deploy at least "one authorized space station" by 2033 — and then gradually add more and more through 2040. Musk welcomed the decision over social media.

The world's richest man has long vowed to form vast, solar-powered data centers in space to help run AI tools on Earth. But scientists and industry experts have stressed enormous technical and financial obstacles, as well as a host of environmental concerns.

Adam Becker, an astrophysicist and author, called the prospect of launching a million satellites into space to create data centers "a fantasy. "It's not going to happen," he said Wednesday.

Proponents of data centers in space argue that capturing the sun's energy would ease pressure on power grids and cut demand for sprawling computing warehouses on Earth (and resources like water needed to cool them). Space seems to offer a solution because it is cold, but it is also a vacuum, trapping heat inside objects much like a thermos. Becker explained that there are "basic physical limits" to otherwise radiating that heat out — and sending lots of smaller satellites could potentially carry the necessary material combined, but it would be expensive and difficult.

He and others also point to additional risks, such as atmospheric pollution through launches and reentries, as well as possible in-orbit collisions that could impact other essential satellites.