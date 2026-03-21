ETV Bharat / technology

Farming Without Soil: AI And Hydroponics Driving Climate-Resilient, Pesticide-Free, Nutrient-Rich Crops

Bengaluru: As climate change, shrinking farmland, and water scarcity put increasing pressure on agriculture, technology-driven farming is emerging as a critical solution in India.

In a country highly vulnerable to climate variability, precision-managed farming is gaining ground as a viable alternative. A Bengaluru-based agritech startup, HapphyGreenz (A unit of Agrowvitz Innovations Pvt Ltd.), launched in 2023, is at the forefront of this shift, integrating artificial intelligence (AI), hydroponics, and precision farming to build climate-resilient food systems.

Rajender Satyanarayana, founder of Agrowvitz Innovations (Image Credit: Agrowvitz Innovations)

Founded by tech pioneers Bharathi Athinarayanan and Rajender Satyanarayana, the venture aims to make sustainable, nutrient-rich food more accessible through software-led farm management powered by automation and intelligent systems. Anchored in the UN’s Zero Hunger goal, their vision is to make India nutritionally secure, beginning with urban ecosystems.

Using hydroponic systems, HapphyGreenz grows pesticide-free leafy greens using up to 90–95 per cent less water than conventional farming. By replacing soil with nutrient-enriched water and leveraging an AI-powered "digital agronomist" to monitor plant health and optimise growth, the system ensures consistent, high-quality yields regardless of weather conditions.

NeoX Tower: Compact Farming for Urban India

Compact vertical ‘NeoX’ grow towers, occupying just four square feet and supporting up to 40 plants, are designed for urban households and small entrepreneurs, using closed-loop water recycling to maximise efficiency and minimise waste.

The precision-grown produce is already meeting global quality benchmarks, with supplies reaching international flight catering services where hygiene and just-in-time harvesting are critical. Currently, around 100 kilograms of fresh produce are transported daily, reflecting both scalability and operational reliability.

HapphyGreenz: Building Green Campuses

Beyond cultivation, the startup is expanding through its training vertical, HapphyGreenz Hydroponics Academy, while building a broader ecosystem through academic partnerships. It is creating "green campuses" as live innovation labs, where students gain hands-on experience through training programs, conduct research, and explore agriculture as a viable livelihood through integrating hydroponic systems.

In picture - Bharathi Athinarayanan (on the left) and Rajender Satyanarayana (on the right) along with their colleague (at the centre). (Image Credit: Agrowvitz Innovations)

Collaborations with NGOs are further driving inclusivity, enabling individuals with physical or mild cognitive disabilities to participate in farming through simplified, process-driven systems supporting livelihoods while promoting an inclusive agricultural model.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Agrowvitz Founders & Co-CEOs Bharathi Athinarayanan and Rajender Satyanarayana spoke about Hydroponic farming and its advantages.

Inside HapphyGreenz's Hydroponics Model:

Hydroponics, as Bharathi explained, is an age-old agricultural practice dating back to around 4000 BC. On how Hydroponics differs from traditional farming, he said that in earlier times, people naturally practised water-based cultivation near rivers. As settlements expanded and farming moved away from water sources, soil-based agriculture became more common. In hydroponics, plants are grown using water enriched with essential nutrients instead of soil. The roots absorb this nutrient-rich water, which, along with sunlight, enables photosynthesis - converting nutrients into energy, enabling efficient plant growth. By delivering precise nutrition directly to plants, hydroponics ensures faster, healthier growth.

HapphyGreenz team showcasing their plants grown via hydroponics (Image Credit: Agrowvitz Innovations)

Founders’ Story: The Inspiration Behind the Shift from Technology into Farming-