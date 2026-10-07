ETV Bharat / technology

Faridabad Couple Develops Social Media App That Verifies User Identity To Check Fake Profiles

Faridabad: At a time when people are being harassed on social media through fake profiles and obscene messages, with fraud and false pretences emerging as a growing concern, a couple in Faridabad has developed an app that verifies users’ identities. The R19 social media app developed by Deepak Nagpal and his wife Manpreet is the result of nearly a year’s hard work. They claim that the app's most significant feature is user identity verification, which is facilitated through Aadhaar-based verification via DigiLocker.

He explained that the user needs to verify his or her Aadhaar card through DigiLocker, after which a code will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar. After entering that code, the account will be created. This system will reduce the possibility of creating accounts using fake names and fake identities. After verification, the user's information is displayed in the profile. This aims to reduce the problem of accounts created by concealing identities and fake profiles on social media.

“After nearly a year of hard work, the app was developed and then launched for users. R19 has a system for verifying user identities during profile creation. For this, Aadhaar-based verification is done through DigiLocker. After the verification process is complete, the user's profile is linked to the verified identity," he said.

In light of these concerns, the couple decided to create a social media platform where user identities could be verified in a more reliable manner. This idea led to the creation of R19.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Deepak said, "My wife Manpreet is a social media influencer with millions of followers. She promotes brands and makes motivational videos on Reels. As her popularity grew, many fake profiles were created in her name to mislead people, and in some cases attempts at fraud were also reported. She also started receiving abusive messages."

"Fake identities on social media are often used for cyber fraud, abusive behaviour, and online harassment. The priority given to verified identities in R19 aims to make users more accountable," Deepak said.

The couple claims that the R19 app offers features like group chat, messaging, photo and video sharing, status, and news. Users can also upload longer videos.

Faridabad couple develops R19 social media application (ETV Bharat)

It also features pincode-based connectivity. According to Deepak, users can connect with R19 users in an area by entering a pincode. This could facilitate communication and information sharing among people at the local level.

“Messages posted in that group will be read by users with that pincode. Women and girls face many problems on social media due to fake accounts. The verified identity system will reduce the scope for creating fake identities to contact and mislead people in such cases," Manpreet said.

"The idea of ​​promoting indigenous products and technology in India also inspired us to create R19. Our aim is to provide people with a more trustworthy social media platform. With this thought in mind, we created our own indigenous app, which is becoming popular among people," she added.

The R19 app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. At the time of writing, the application has over 1,000 downloads on the Google Play Store with a rating of 3.2, based on six reviews. The founders say that new features will be added to the app as the number of users increases.

R19: Social has over 1,000 download on Google Play Store (ETV Bharat via Google Play Store)

One of the users, Randhir Thakur, who is a gym trainer, said, "The best thing I like about the app is that it makes it harder for people to create accounts while hiding their identities. When a user knows that their profile is linked to a verified identity, he or she may think twice before misbehaving with another person or using abusive language."

Meanwhile, Rahul Prajapati, a resident of Sehatpur, said, "I was using other social media platforms. Once, a man started chatting with me pretending to be a girl and gradually started demanding money. I became suspicious because I didn't find enough information on the profile and didn't pursue the conversation further. After that incident, I realised that fake identities are a big problem on social media. R19's verified identity system made me more trustworthy."

Deepak claimed that thousands of people have joined R19 since its launch, and he expects the number to reach lakhs in future. The company's current focus is on expanding the app in India and adding new features.

The couple underlined, "Our goal is to create an indigenous social media platform where people can connect with verified identities and communicate with each other locally."