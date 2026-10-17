After Chrome, Now Fake WhatsApp App On Google Play Store Downloaded Over 500,000 Times
A fake version of WhatsApp app has been downloaded more than 500,000 times from the Play Store and is still available.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: A fake version of WhatsApp has been downloaded more than 500,000 times from the Google Play Store, and it is still available. According to an Android Authority report, users are being urged to be beware before installing any app.
The problem of fake apps on the Play Store has grown sharply. A few days ago, a fake copy of Google Chrome went viral after more than 100,000 people downloaded it. The fake app was removed afterwards. Now, a fake WhatsApp has appeared.
What does the fake WhatsApp look like?
The report mentions that a Reddit user named 2ne1cheese raised the issue in the r/mildlyinfuriating forum. The user said that when people search for the real WhatsApp, the fake app sometimes shows up in the sponsored results.
According to the Play Store, the fake app has been downloaded 500,000 times. The developer is listed as Agment Assets sallu, and this is the only app on the account.
The fake listing looks almost the same as the real one. It uses the same screenshots and description as the genuine app. It was listed last month. The real WhatsApp has been downloaded more than 10 billion times from the Play Store, while the fake one has reached only 500,000.
The report adds that not every user sees the fake app in sponsored results. In many searches, the real WhatsApp still appears at the top.
How does it use Early Access?
The report says the fake WhatsApp is using Google Play's Early Access programme. Bitdefender recently said that apps in Early Access do not get public user reviews. This makes it harder for people to tell a real app from a fake one.
The app has run on the Play Store without interruption for over a month, and people keep downloading it.
Surprisingly, Google's security system has not caught it yet. Fake apps like this can harm users. Always check the developer's name and the reviews carefully before a user downloads it. Apps in sponsored results also need a close look.