ETV Bharat / technology

Fake Nothing And CMF Devices Flood The Indian Market, Company Jumps Into Action

Hyderabad: Nothing and CMF have been growing at a remarkable speed in the Indian market. Nothing recorded over 32 per cent year-on-year growth in Q4 2025, marking the seventh time in the last eight quarters that it emerged as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India. Meanwhile, CMF posted an impressive 83 per cent annual growth in 2025.

However, this rapid rise has also attracted counterfeiters. To address the issue, Nothing has released a new awareness video highlighting the risks of fake CMF and Nothing products. The video follows recent enforcement action with the Delhi Police, which led to the seizure of more than 1,100 counterfeit chargers and earbuds sold with fake Nothing and CMF brandings. Some products didn't even look like anything they made, but had their branding.

In the video, Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder and India President, Nothing, speaks about the scale of the problem, consumer risks, and the company’s ongoing action with authorities.