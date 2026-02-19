Fake Nothing And CMF Devices Flood The Indian Market, Company Jumps Into Action
As Nothing and CMF register strong growth in India, the two brands face rising counterfeit threats across both online and offline channels.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nothing and CMF have been growing at a remarkable speed in the Indian market. Nothing recorded over 32 per cent year-on-year growth in Q4 2025, marking the seventh time in the last eight quarters that it emerged as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India. Meanwhile, CMF posted an impressive 83 per cent annual growth in 2025.
However, this rapid rise has also attracted counterfeiters. To address the issue, Nothing has released a new awareness video highlighting the risks of fake CMF and Nothing products. The video follows recent enforcement action with the Delhi Police, which led to the seizure of more than 1,100 counterfeit chargers and earbuds sold with fake Nothing and CMF brandings. Some products didn't even look like anything they made, but had their branding.
In the video, Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder and India President, Nothing, speaks about the scale of the problem, consumer risks, and the company’s ongoing action with authorities.
"Recently, we’ve seen a rise in counterfeit products trying to imitate Nothing and CMF," Akis said, highlighting consumers flagging counterfeit products in the offline and online channels.
"Our customers are the ones who are impacted, and we’re committed to shutting this down," he said. "Working closely with local authorities, we’ve already seized thousands of fake products - and this is just the beginning."
In the video, Arpit, Head of Smartproduct Business, India, highlighted online listings of fake Nothing and CMF products, which use the original pictures but sell with a different name. Some product listings have "compatible with Nothing/ CMF" products written in their name so that they appear in search results on the platform. He joined Akis to share some tips to identify fake Nothing and CMF products, which are more or less basic hygiene checks:
- Look for the absolute number of ratings. Fake products usually have very limited ratings, unlike the original products from a notable brand.
- Chargers from Nothing and CMF now carry a Nothing Original logo at the top left-hand side corner for easy identification of the original product
- If the pricing of a product is too good to be true, it is definitely a fake product (It is unlikely that you would find a product worth Rs 2,499 available only for Rs 699).
At the end, Akis said that while the company is working towards solving the counterfeit product problem, "be extremely cautious out there and do escalate if you come across any of those listings."