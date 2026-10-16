ETV Bharat / technology

Fake Chrome app Fools 100,000 Play Store Users Before Google Removes It: How To Be Safe From Such Apps

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Hyderabad: A fake Google Chrome app has fooled about 100,000 Android users on the Google Play Store before Google removed it. According to Android Authority's report, a Reddit user spotted the app while browsing the Play Store. A screenshot in the Reddit post clearly showcased that the fake Chrome app from a developer named Hizbartech appeared as a sponsored suggestion above the real Chrome app from Google. This has led people to pick up the wrong app while searching for Google Chrome. Before removal, the fake app is said to have 100,000 downloads in the Play Store.

The report said the fake Chrome app was first listed as a game called Ball Bounce. Later, its identity was changed to look like Google Chrome. According to a comment in the original Reddit post, the fake app was neither a web browser nor a game. It was a chat app with "random responses".

Raises two serious questions Although the app has been removed from the Play Store, Android Authority notes that the incident raises two important questions. First, how did Google could not spot this fake Chrome app in its "usual app review practices", before it went live on the Play Store. Second, how could the developer Hizbartech advertise their fake app on the Play Store. This raises questions on Google's security practices for apps on the Play Store. As, on one side, the tech giant doubts about unverified developers, while on the other hand, it allows misleading app in the Play Store. Ironic timing For the unversed, sideloading apps means to install an app outside its official app store. In this case, its the Google Play Store. This process often becomes a breeding ground for viruses and malwares, financial frauds, and remote-access scams, as the sideloaded apps come from an unknown source available in the internet. So, to curb this Google had introduced an Advanced Flow process for Android app developers.