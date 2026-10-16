Fake Chrome app Fools 100,000 Play Store Users Before Google Removes It: How To Be Safe From Such Apps
A fake Chrome gained 100,000 downloads on the Play Store before Google removed it. Here's how to stay safe.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: A fake Google Chrome app has fooled about 100,000 Android users on the Google Play Store before Google removed it. According to Android Authority's report, a Reddit user spotted the app while browsing the Play Store. A screenshot in the Reddit post clearly showcased that the fake Chrome app from a developer named Hizbartech appeared as a sponsored suggestion above the real Chrome app from Google. This has led people to pick up the wrong app while searching for Google Chrome. Before removal, the fake app is said to have 100,000 downloads in the Play Store.
The report said the fake Chrome app was first listed as a game called Ball Bounce. Later, its identity was changed to look like Google Chrome. According to a comment in the original Reddit post, the fake app was neither a web browser nor a game. It was a chat app with "random responses".
Raises two serious questions
Although the app has been removed from the Play Store, Android Authority notes that the incident raises two important questions. First, how did Google could not spot this fake Chrome app in its "usual app review practices", before it went live on the Play Store. Second, how could the developer Hizbartech advertise their fake app on the Play Store.
This raises questions on Google's security practices for apps on the Play Store. As, on one side, the tech giant doubts about unverified developers, while on the other hand, it allows misleading app in the Play Store.
Ironic timing
For the unversed, sideloading apps means to install an app outside its official app store. In this case, its the Google Play Store.
This process often becomes a breeding ground for viruses and malwares, financial frauds, and remote-access scams, as the sideloaded apps come from an unknown source available in the internet. So, to curb this Google had introduced an Advanced Flow process for Android app developers.
Android Authority says that the timing of this fake app upload is "ironic". This is because Google had announced the advanced flow for sideloading apps on August 18, 2026. The fake app, when it was named Ball Bounce appeared on the Play Store on August 22, and later named Google Chrome on September 30.
Beyond this report, the whole case also raises questions about how to spot fake apps that sit besides genuine apps, especially when they are promoted on the Play Store.
What to check before you download an app?
The incident is a reminder to look beyond an app's name, icon, or place in search results. A sponsored listing does not prove that an app is genuine.
Before an user installs any app, especially the popular ones, check who the developer is. Read the details on the official listing too. These simple checks can help users to avoid mixing up a copy with the app that they meant to download.
So, in practice, open the app page and read the developer name first. Check the user reviews, the number of downloads and the description for old wording or spelling mistakes. If anything looks suspicious, do not install the app and report the listing.
Users can also search for the app name together with the company's website and follow the link from there to the store.