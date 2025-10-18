ETV Bharat / technology

Facebook Rolls Out AI Feature That Automatically Creates Creative Edits And Collages For US And Canada Users

The feature is currently available to users in the US and Canada. ( Image Credit: Meta )

Hyderabad: Meta has introduced an AI-powered feature on Facebook that enables users to easily find and share their photos and videos from their camera roll on Facebook or Messenger. With the help of this feature, Meta AI will automatically select the best photos and videos and suggest creative edits and collages. The feature is currently available to users in the US and Canada, who will receive suggestions in their Stories, Feed, and Memories. Users can choose to save their created content in the “Memories” section. Key highlights of this feature This AI-powered feature is completely optional, meaning users can choose whether or not to use it.

To enable the feature, users must grant permission to Facebook to access their camera roll.

Meta AI automatically edits photos clicked during special moments, such as birthdays, travels, and more, into creative edits or collages that are ready to be shared on Facebook.

These creative edits and collages can easily be shared.

Users do not need any design or editing skills, as Meta AI will automatically handle the creative work.