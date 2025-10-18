Facebook Rolls Out AI Feature That Automatically Creates Creative Edits And Collages For US And Canada Users
With the help of this AI feature, users can save the AI-crafted suggestions in the Memories section.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has introduced an AI-powered feature on Facebook that enables users to easily find and share their photos and videos from their camera roll on Facebook or Messenger.
With the help of this feature, Meta AI will automatically select the best photos and videos and suggest creative edits and collages.
The feature is currently available to users in the US and Canada, who will receive suggestions in their Stories, Feed, and Memories. Users can choose to save their created content in the “Memories” section.
Our new Facebook feature enhances your photos and videos, offers creative edits, and suggests collages, making it easier to share your favorite memories.https://t.co/fQbY6DkDob— Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) October 17, 2025
Key highlights of this feature
- This AI-powered feature is completely optional, meaning users can choose whether or not to use it.
- To enable the feature, users must grant permission to Facebook to access their camera roll.
- Meta AI automatically edits photos clicked during special moments, such as birthdays, travels, and more, into creative edits or collages that are ready to be shared on Facebook.
- These creative edits and collages can easily be shared.
- Users do not need any design or editing skills, as Meta AI will automatically handle the creative work.
Complete control over privacy
Meta has clearly stated that user media will not be used for AI training unless users choose to edit or share it using Meta AI tools. All suggestions made by the feature remain private, and users can decide what to share with others.
Additionally, users can enable or disable this feature at any time via their Facebook camera roll settings.
India rollout
As the feature is currently available only in the US and Canada, it is expected to roll out to other global markets soon, including India.
Apart from this, Meta recently launched a new update for its Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses. It now features the AI voice of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Along with her, the smartglasses also include voices of global celebrities such as John Cena, Awkwafina, Judi Dench, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kristen Bell.
The update also features support Hindi language, UPI payments, and limited-period Diwali-inspired filters for images and videos using the Restyle feature.