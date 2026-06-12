ETV Bharat / technology

Facebook And Instagram Down- Users Report Issues Accessing Their Accounts

Hyderabad: Meta’s popular social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, are facing issues, as many users have reported that the platforms are not working. As per Lad Bible, Downdetector, a popular online platform that tracks real-time monitoring and status of websites, noted a spike in issues shortly after 2:30 PM. However, when we accessed the website, it did not seem to be working.

According to downforeveryoneorjustme, the issue has been reported worldwide, including India, the UK, the Philippines, Canada, the US, and Australia, when trying to access their accounts.