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Facebook And Instagram Down- Users Report Issues Accessing Their Accounts

Facebook and Instagram are facing issues, as many users are not able to access the platforms.

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Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 12, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Meta’s popular social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, are facing issues, as many users have reported that the platforms are not working. As per Lad Bible, Downdetector, a popular online platform that tracks real-time monitoring and status of websites, noted a spike in issues shortly after 2:30 PM. However, when we accessed the website, it did not seem to be working.

According to downforeveryoneorjustme, the issue has been reported worldwide, including India, the UK, the Philippines, Canada, the US, and Australia, when trying to access their accounts.

TAGGED:

INSTAGRAM DOWN
DOWNDETECTOR DOWN
META
INSTAGRAM
FACEBOOK DOWN

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