Explainer | Selective Logging, Rising Heat: Why Eastern Himalayan Insect-Eating Birds Are At Risk
A decade-long study links selective logging in the Eastern Himalayas to declining survival and body mass among insect-eating understorey birds due to altered forest microclimates.
By Anubha Jain
Published : January 16, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Bengaluru: A new study has warned that the Insect-eating birds living in the forest understorey of the Eastern Himalayas are facing a serious risk due to habitat degradation caused by selective logging—the removal of specific commercially valuable trees. Scientists from the IISc Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES) studied bird populations in Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, Arunachal Pradesh, over a 10-year period (2011–2021) and focused on how changes in forest microclimates following logging affect bird survival, body mass, and long-term persistence.
The study, Microclimatic niche shifts predict long-term survival and body mass declines in a warmer and more degraded world, published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, claims that the species most vulnerable to selective logging are large terrestrial insectivores—birds that feed primarily on ground-dwelling insects.
While many birds eat fruits, nectar, or a variety of foods, these ground-feeding insectivores are particularly sensitive to habitat thinning. Over the past 15 years, species like the snowy-browed flycatcher and the white-tailed robin have shown noticeable declines, highlighting the subtle yet significant impact on forest birds.
Research methodology: Researchers tagged birds, which returned to the same sites every year, with lightweight aluminium rings for tracking survival rates and changes in body mass. Temperature and humidity loggers were also installed in primary forests and selectively logged forests to estimate how understorey insectivorous birds—those that live below the canopy—adapt to microclimatic conditions.
|Study Location
|Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, Arunachal Pradesh
|Duration
|2011–2021 (10 years)
|Focus
|Impact of selective logging on insectivorous understorey birds
|Key Threat
|Habitat degradation due to selective logging
|Most Affected Species
|Large terrestrial insectivores (e.g., snowy-browed flycatcher, white-tailed robin)
|Main Findings
|Decline in bird survival and body mass
|Species unable to adapt to new microclimates declined rapidly
|Thermal specialists are highly vulnerable to warming
|Methodology
|Bird tagging with aluminum rings
|Temperature and humidity loggers in primary and logged forests
|Climate Impact
|Rising temperatures force birds upslope
|Risk of extinction when birds reach mountaintops
|Body Mass Change
|Up to 10% loss (e.g., 10 gm bird drops to 9 gm in logged areas)
|Recovery Potential
|Possible with forest regeneration, but limited by ongoing climate warming
Eastern Himalayan birds are thermal specialists, making them highly vulnerable to climate warming, especially when combined with ongoing forest degradation. However, the same species occur in both the Eastern and Western Himalayas. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Prof Umesh Srinivasan explained that as temperatures rise, these birds are forced to move upslope to stay within their preferred temperature range.
For instance, a temperature of 20°C that occurred at 100m elevation in 2015 may occur at 300m by 2030, pushing populations to move upward, he explained. Eventually, species may reach mountaintops where no higher habitat is available, increasing the risk of extinction.
“While direct evidence is still lacking, we predict that this process will occur faster in the Eastern than in the Western Himalayas as Eastern Himalayan birds are more sensitive to temperature changes,” he added.
The population of some species of birds living in logged forests showed reduced body mass and sharp declines in long-term survival. However, species that were able to find microclimates in logged forests similar to their original habitats were more likely to survive, while those unable to adapt declined rapidly.
On how quickly these changes in birds occur, and whether these impacts are reversible if the forest is allowed to regenerate, Srinivasan noted that body mass changes rapidly after logging. A 10-gram bird in primary forest may drop to 9 grams in logged areas—a 10 per cent loss. Recovery is possible with forest regeneration, but climate warming could prevent body mass and survival rates from returning to pre-logging levels.
Logging History and Forest Use in Northeast India
Historically, owing to widespread logging, Arunachal Pradesh and much of Northeast India’s commercial logging was banned by the Supreme Court in 1996. Subsistence Logging continues for local needs like building houses and fuelwood. Shifting cultivation—where forest patches are cleared for crops for two to three years and then left fallow to regenerate as soil quality declines—also remains common. Consequently, forest thinning is prevalent in lowland and mid-elevation areas, where terrain is relatively flat, and access is easier, while steep slopes see minimal logging. In some regions, forest degradation has been linked to military infrastructure.
After the 1962 India–China war, the Army built and maintained a strategic road connecting the plains of Assam to the China border in Arunachal Pradesh. Labour camps supporting road construction relied on nearby forests for fuelwood and road-building materials, driving selective logging. Outside these areas, logging is largely subsistence-based, with occasional illegal selective logging.
|Logging Ban
|Supreme Court banned commercial logging in Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast India in 1996
|Current Logging Practices
|Subsistence logging for local needs (e.g., housing, fuelwood)
|Shifting cultivation still common, leading to forest thinning
|Government Operations
|Limited Departmental Timber Operations (DTOs) exist, sanctioned by the Forest Department
|Only about two DTOs currently active
|Western Arunachal Context
|No commercial logging
|Forest use is low-intensity and subsistence-based
|Declining timber demand and low population reduce wood use
|RCC construction has replaced timber in most homes
|Environmental Impact
|Logged forests have extreme temperature fluctuations
|Hotter and drier by day, colder by night than primary forests
|These conditions are stressful for understorey birds
About the key factors involved in logging, co-author of the study and Assistant Professor at CES, Umesh Srinivasan, stated that some government-sanctioned operations do exist in parts of Arunachal Pradesh. These are known as Departmental Timber Operations (DTOs) and are run by the Forest Department. However, only a limited number of DTOs—around two—are currently active.
In western Arunachal, where the study was conducted, there is no commercial logging. Forest use is low-intensity and subsistence-based, as low population and declining timber demand have reduced wood use. Most households now rely on RCC construction, and timber is mainly used for winter fuelwood. Due to the loss of forest canopy, these logged forests experience extreme temperature changes; they are hotter and drier during the day and colder at night compared to primary forests. These fluctuations create stressful conditions for understorey birds.
Forest dynamics and selective logging
Cascading ecological effects: The study highlights broader ecological consequences. A decrease in insect-eating birds can lead to a rise in insect populations, which may disrupt ecosystem balance and food chains. Prof Srinivasan said that selective logging adds stress by opening the canopy and making forests hotter and drier. This alters the insect community, favouring species that are less preferred by insectivorous birds. As food availability declines, bird populations decrease, triggering cascading effects that influence pest control, nutrient cycling, and overall forest health.
Carbon loss is limited but not negligible: On the implications of forest thinning and degradation on carbon balance in biodiversity-rich, high carbon stock regions like the Eastern Himalayas, where local forest health is already under stress from climate change, Prof Srinivasan said all timber extraction causes some carbon loss, but extraction in western Arunachal Pradesh is at much lower levels than, say, the Western Himalaya. With nearly 80 per cent forest cover, forest degradation in Northeast India contributes relatively little to atmospheric carbon emissions compared to the Western Himalayas.
|Cascading Ecological Effects
|Decline in insectivorous birds leads to increased insect populations
|Disrupts ecosystem balance, pest control, nutrient cycling, and forest health
|Selective logging opens the canopy, making forests hotter and drier
|Carbon Loss
|All timber extraction causes some carbon loss
|Western Arunachal Pradesh has lower extraction levels than the Western Himalayas
|Despite 80% forest cover, Northeast India contributes relatively little to carbon emissions
|Forest Regeneration Dynamics
|Shifting cultivation involves farming followed by fallow periods
|Forest regenerates in stages: bamboo → cane → mature forest
|Supports diverse food and non-food resources for local communities
|Soil and Water Impact
|Selective logging increases sunlight and evaporation, reducing soil moisture
|Groundwater recharge declines due to fewer trees
|Impacts are moderate compared to full deforestation or agricultural conversion
Regenerating forest landscapes: The professor also highlighted an often-overlooked aspect of forest dynamics that goes beyond carbon. In shifting cultivation systems, land is farmed for several years—producing rice, pulses, vegetables, medicinal plants and other crops—before being left fallow as soil nutrients decline. During this fallow period, the forest regenerates in stages, beginning with bamboo and cane and gradually returning to a mature forest. This cyclical process creates a dynamic landscape that continues to provide a wide range of food and non-food subsistence resources for local communities as regeneration progresses, he added.
Moderate impacts of selective logging on soil and water: While even small-scale selective logging can lead to biodiversity losses, its effects on soil and water are relatively moderate. Thinning opens up the forest canopy, allowing more sunlight to reach the forest floor. This increases evaporation, reduces humidity, and lowers soil moisture. With fewer trees to retain rainfall, groundwater recharge also declines. However, Prof Srinivasan emphasised that these reductions are minor compared with the large-scale impacts seen when forests are entirely cleared for crops or other land uses. Srinivasan said that selective logging in the areas his team studies is far less disruptive than complete deforestation or conversion to agriculture.
The study claims that selective logging has measurable but less severe impacts than large-scale land-use changes. Also, regeneration and careful management can mitigate some effects.
Conservation recommendations
Researchers recommend prioritising the protection of primary forests across different elevations. “In degraded areas, microclimatic restoration measures such as creating shade and providing water sources can be considered to recreate suitable microhabitats for vulnerable species,” said Akshay Bharadwaj, a former Master of Science student at CES and corresponding author of the study.
The team emphasises the importance of long-term data in understanding population declines and planning effective conservation strategies. As climate change progresses, the survival of many species will depend on the availability of stable microhabitats that help them cope with rising temperatures.
|Conservation Focus
|Protect primary forests across elevations
|Restore degraded areas with shade and water sources
|Data Importance
|Long-term monitoring is key for conservation planning
Microclimatic factors and bird survival
The research shows that weather alone has not driven consistent changes in bird survival between 2011 and 2021. Instead, survival rates vary by species—remaining stable, increasing, or declining—depending on how well birds can meet their microclimatic needs in logged forests.
Discussing microclimatic factors such as temperature and humidity, which appear to have the strongest influence on bird survival, Prof Srinivasan said that species that are able to find temperature and humidity conditions similar to those in primary forests within selectively logged forests tend to show stable survival rates. In contrast, species that cannot match these requirements in logged habitats experience declining survival, highlighting a strong link between microclimate availability and bird persistence.
|Climate & Microhabitats
|Stable microclimates help species survive rising temperatures
|Bird Survival Factors
|Survival varies by species based on ability to find suitable microclimates
|Temperature and humidity are critical for persistence in logged forests
|Policy Implications
|Forests regulate mountain climate and water cycles
|Increased rainfall intensity raises flood and drought risks
|Protecting upper-catchment forests is vital for river systems and food security
Policy Implications: The professor noted that in mountain regions, climate is strongly regulated by vegetation, so forest removal can significantly alter local climate. Also, rainfall projections for the Himalayas and South Asia suggest that climate change will not significantly alter total rainfall, but it will increase rainfall intensity. Forests are crucial for absorbing and slowly releasing this water; without them, heavy rain causes floods, landslides, and mudslides, followed by droughts in dry periods. Since Himalayan forests regulate rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, and Brahmaputra—key to water and food security for billions—protecting upper‐catchment forests is essential, and all of this requires appropriate policy and its regulation, he outlined.