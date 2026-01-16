ETV Bharat / technology

Explainer | Selective Logging, Rising Heat: Why Eastern Himalayan Insect-Eating Birds Are At Risk

Bengaluru: A new study has warned that the Insect-eating birds living in the forest understorey of the Eastern Himalayas are facing a serious risk due to habitat degradation caused by selective logging—the removal of specific commercially valuable trees. Scientists from the IISc Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES) studied bird populations in Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, Arunachal Pradesh, over a 10-year period (2011–2021) and focused on how changes in forest microclimates following logging affect bird survival, body mass, and long-term persistence.

The study, Microclimatic niche shifts predict long-term survival and body mass declines in a warmer and more degraded world, published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, claims that the species most vulnerable to selective logging are large terrestrial insectivores—birds that feed primarily on ground-dwelling insects.

While many birds eat fruits, nectar, or a variety of foods, these ground-feeding insectivores are particularly sensitive to habitat thinning. Over the past 15 years, species like the snowy-browed flycatcher and the white-tailed robin have shown noticeable declines, highlighting the subtle yet significant impact on forest birds.

Research methodology: Researchers tagged birds, which returned to the same sites every year, with lightweight aluminium rings for tracking survival rates and changes in body mass. Temperature and humidity loggers were also installed in primary forests and selectively logged forests to estimate how understorey insectivorous birds—those that live below the canopy—adapt to microclimatic conditions.

Study Location Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, Arunachal Pradesh Duration 2011–2021 (10 years) Focus Impact of selective logging on insectivorous understorey birds Key Threat Habitat degradation due to selective logging Most Affected Species Large terrestrial insectivores (e.g., snowy-browed flycatcher, white-tailed robin) Main Findings Decline in bird survival and body mass Species unable to adapt to new microclimates declined rapidly Thermal specialists are highly vulnerable to warming Methodology Bird tagging with aluminum rings Temperature and humidity loggers in primary and logged forests Climate Impact Rising temperatures force birds upslope Risk of extinction when birds reach mountaintops Body Mass Change Up to 10% loss (e.g., 10 gm bird drops to 9 gm in logged areas) Recovery Potential Possible with forest regeneration, but limited by ongoing climate warming

Eastern Himalayan birds are thermal specialists, making them highly vulnerable to climate warming, especially when combined with ongoing forest degradation. However, the same species occur in both the Eastern and Western Himalayas. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Prof Umesh Srinivasan explained that as temperatures rise, these birds are forced to move upslope to stay within their preferred temperature range.

For instance, a temperature of 20°C that occurred at 100m elevation in 2015 may occur at 300m by 2030, pushing populations to move upward, he explained. Eventually, species may reach mountaintops where no higher habitat is available, increasing the risk of extinction.

“While direct evidence is still lacking, we predict that this process will occur faster in the Eastern than in the Western Himalayas as Eastern Himalayan birds are more sensitive to temperature changes,” he added.

A Chestnut-headed Tesia being ringed by trained field staff (Photo: Akshay Bharadwaj)

The population of some species of birds living in logged forests showed reduced body mass and sharp declines in long-term survival. However, species that were able to find microclimates in logged forests similar to their original habitats were more likely to survive, while those unable to adapt declined rapidly.

On how quickly these changes in birds occur, and whether these impacts are reversible if the forest is allowed to regenerate, Srinivasan noted that body mass changes rapidly after logging. A 10-gram bird in primary forest may drop to 9 grams in logged areas—a 10 per cent loss. Recovery is possible with forest regeneration, but climate warming could prevent body mass and survival rates from returning to pre-logging levels.

Logging History and Forest Use in Northeast India

Historically, owing to widespread logging, Arunachal Pradesh and much of Northeast India’s commercial logging was banned by the Supreme Court in 1996. Subsistence Logging continues for local needs like building houses and fuelwood. Shifting cultivation—where forest patches are cleared for crops for two to three years and then left fallow to regenerate as soil quality declines—also remains common. Consequently, forest thinning is prevalent in lowland and mid-elevation areas, where terrain is relatively flat, and access is easier, while steep slopes see minimal logging. In some regions, forest degradation has been linked to military infrastructure.

After the 1962 India–China war, the Army built and maintained a strategic road connecting the plains of Assam to the China border in Arunachal Pradesh. Labour camps supporting road construction relied on nearby forests for fuelwood and road-building materials, driving selective logging. Outside these areas, logging is largely subsistence-based, with occasional illegal selective logging.