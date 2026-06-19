ETV Bharat / technology

Explainer: How V2V Communication Could Transform Road Safety In India

Hyderabad: Broadband India Forum (BIF) recently de-licensed 30 MHz of spectrum in the 5.9 GHz band for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication in the country. This move is said to be transformative for road safety. So, let's see a breakdown of what V2V technology is, how it works, and why it matters.

What is V2V communication?

V2V is a crash-avoidance technology that allows nearby vehicles to exchange real-time information, warning drivers of dangers before they become visible. For instance, it can alert a driver that a vehicle ahead is braking suddenly, or that another car is approaching an intersection from an angle they cannot see.

Why does this spectrum decision matter?

According to the BIF President, TV Ramachandran, the decision to delicense 30MHz of spectrum in the 5.9 GHz band goes beyond spectrum policy. He states it is fundamentally about saving lives, given India's high number of road accidents and fatalities.

De-licensing the band is expected to accelerate the adoption of advanced safety technology among manufacturers, strengthen the country's connected mobility ecosystem, and reduce the broader socio-economic cost of road accidents.

How does V2V actually work?

Vehicles fitted with V2V devices use dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) to exchange data such as speed, heading, and braking status with nearby vehicles. This information is processed instantly to determine whether the driver needs a warning, potentially preventing a collision.

What advantages does V2V offer over existing systems?