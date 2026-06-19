Explainer: How V2V Communication Could Transform Road Safety In India
Let's see how Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication enables drivers on the road to reduce human-induced accidents and help to save lives.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Broadband India Forum (BIF) recently de-licensed 30 MHz of spectrum in the 5.9 GHz band for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication in the country. This move is said to be transformative for road safety. So, let's see a breakdown of what V2V technology is, how it works, and why it matters.
What is V2V communication?
V2V is a crash-avoidance technology that allows nearby vehicles to exchange real-time information, warning drivers of dangers before they become visible. For instance, it can alert a driver that a vehicle ahead is braking suddenly, or that another car is approaching an intersection from an angle they cannot see.
Why does this spectrum decision matter?
According to the BIF President, TV Ramachandran, the decision to delicense 30MHz of spectrum in the 5.9 GHz band goes beyond spectrum policy. He states it is fundamentally about saving lives, given India's high number of road accidents and fatalities.
De-licensing the band is expected to accelerate the adoption of advanced safety technology among manufacturers, strengthen the country's connected mobility ecosystem, and reduce the broader socio-economic cost of road accidents.
How does V2V actually work?
Vehicles fitted with V2V devices use dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) to exchange data such as speed, heading, and braking status with nearby vehicles. This information is processed instantly to determine whether the driver needs a warning, potentially preventing a collision.
What advantages does V2V offer over existing systems?
V2V messages travel roughly 300 metres, nearly double the range of ultrasonic sensors, cameras, and radar, giving drivers more time to respond. The technology can also "see" around corners or through other vehicles, detecting threats such as an oncoming car hidden behind a lorry, far sooner than camera or radar-based systems. With up to ten hops across a mesh network, V2V's effective range can stretch to around a mile on busy roads. Combined with existing radar and camera systems, it could also form the foundation for fully autonomous vehicles.
What safety features can V2V enable?
Some warnings are unique to V2V and unavailable through other systems:
- Intersection Movement Assist (IMA): Warns drivers when entering an intersection is unsafe due to an approaching vehicle.
- Left Turn Assist (LTA): Alerts drivers to a likely collision with an oncoming vehicle during a left turn, particularly useful when sightlines are blocked.
- Emergency Electronic Brake Light (EEBL): Warns drivers when a vehicle ahead, out of sight, brakes sharply.
V2V can also enhance existing safety features such as Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Change Warning, and Do-Not-Pass Warning.
How significant is the potential impact?
BIF's analysis of just two applications, IMA and LTA, suggests a 50 per cent average reduction in crashes, injuries, and fatalities where they apply. When scaled nationally, this could prevent between 400,000 and 600,000 crashes, 190,000 and 270,000 injuries, and save between 780 and 1,080 lives each year, with additional V2V and vehicle-to-infrastructure applications likely to push these numbers higher still.
What happens next?
Early V2V systems are expected to operate as warning-only setups, using visual or audible alerts. As the technology matures, vehicles may eventually respond automatically, braking or steering around hazards based on V2V alerts, particularly as automated emergency braking becomes more widespread.
North America currently leads the global V2V market, with India now positioned among key markets tracked alongside the US, China, Germany, Japan, and the UK as adoption accelerates worldwide.