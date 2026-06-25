Explained: What Is OpenAI's New Jalapeno Chip and Why Does It Matter?
OpenAI and Broadcom have launched Jalapeño, a custom AI chip designed specifically for running large language models, promising major gains in performance and efficiency.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI and Broadcom have unveiled a new AI chip called Jalapeño, marking OpenAI's first step into designing its own hardware. The Sam Altman-run company calls it 'Intelligence Processor.' Unlike general AI chips that were originally built for other purposes, Jalapeño is designed from scratch specifically to run large language models (LLMs), for OpenAI's tools like ChatGPT and Codex.
Why did OpenAI build its own chip?
OpenAI says it wanted a chip built entirely around how LLMs actually work, including the way they process information, move data, and respond to users. By designing the chip itself, rather than relying only on existing hardware, OpenAI says it can make its AI systems faster, more reliable, and cheaper to run.
How is it different from other AI chips?
Most AI accelerators were originally built for broader computing tasks and later adapted for AI. Jalapeño, by contrast, is built specifically for LLM inference, the stage where a trained AI model responds to a user's request. The architecture is designed to reduce unnecessary data movement and balance compute, memory, and networking more efficiently, helping it perform closer to its theoretical maximum capability.
We’ve designed and built our first AI chip: Jalapeño.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 24, 2026
Designed from the ground up by OpenAI and brought to production with @Broadcom, Jalapeño is purpose-built for the LLM workloads powering ChatGPT, Codex, the API, and future agentic products.
Chips are foundational to the AI… pic.twitter.com/mHU7DaMMTi
Who helped build it?
Broadcom contributed its expertise in chip implementation and networking technology, including its Tomahawk networking silicon. Celestica, a Toronto-based electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company, supported the project with board, rack, and system integration expertise. Together, the three companies worked to bring the chip from design to production.
OpenAI noted that the chip went from initial design to manufacturing tape-out in just nine months, a timeline the companies describe as among the fastest ever achieved for advanced semiconductor chips. Part of this speed came from using OpenAI's own AI models to help accelerate parts of the chip design process.
What does this mean for everyday users?
Improvements in chip efficiency mean faster responses from AI chatbots like ChatGPT, quicker task completion in Codex, and more affordable access to AI tools through OpenAI's API. The companies say the long-term goal is to make advanced AI more dependable and affordable for students, developers, businesses, and researchers.
What happens next?
Jalapeño is the first chip in what OpenAI and Broadcom describe as a multi-generation computing platform. Initial deployment is expected by the end of 2026, with plans to scale up further in the years ahead, including gigawatt-scale data centres built alongside partners such as Microsoft.