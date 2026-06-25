ETV Bharat / technology

Explained: What Is OpenAI's New Jalapeno Chip and Why Does It Matter?

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI (left), and Hock Tan, CEO of Broadcom (right), holding a wafer for the "Jalapeno" AI chip. ( Image Credit: OpenAI )

Hyderabad: OpenAI and Broadcom have unveiled a new AI chip called Jalapeño, marking OpenAI's first step into designing its own hardware. The Sam Altman-run company calls it 'Intelligence Processor.' Unlike general AI chips that were originally built for other purposes, Jalapeño is designed from scratch specifically to run large language models (LLMs), for OpenAI's tools like ChatGPT and Codex.

Why did OpenAI build its own chip?

OpenAI says it wanted a chip built entirely around how LLMs actually work, including the way they process information, move data, and respond to users. By designing the chip itself, rather than relying only on existing hardware, OpenAI says it can make its AI systems faster, more reliable, and cheaper to run.

How is it different from other AI chips?

Most AI accelerators were originally built for broader computing tasks and later adapted for AI. Jalapeño, by contrast, is built specifically for LLM inference, the stage where a trained AI model responds to a user's request. The architecture is designed to reduce unnecessary data movement and balance compute, memory, and networking more efficiently, helping it perform closer to its theoretical maximum capability.