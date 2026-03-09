ETV Bharat / technology

Explained - Man Vs Wildlife | Are Humans Really The 'Super-Predator'? New Study Challenges The Label

Bengaluru: Humans are often described as “super-predators”, a species that hunts, traps, and fishes at scales far beyond other predators, fundamentally reshaping how animals behave. But a new study suggests the relationship between wildlife and humans is far more nuanced than this label implies.

A comprehensive study led by researchers from the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) challenges the idea that animals universally fear humans. The research, published in the journal Ecology Letters, shows that wildlife responses depend strongly on whether humans pose an actual threat.

The study examined behavioural changes in animals across different ecosystems and species, analysing three decades of scientific research on how animals react to human presence.

A Meta-Analysis Across Species and Ecosystems

The research team conducted a systematic review of 85 studies examining how animals alter their behaviour in response to humans. Of these, 44 studies were included in a detailed meta-analysis. The dataset covered 38 species across multiple habitats and continents, focusing on three key behavioural parameters: foraging, vigilance, and movement. These behaviours reveal how animals balance survival trade-offs. Time spent watching for danger reduces feeding time, while movement changes affect energy use and access to resources. Because these behaviours directly influence survival and reproduction, they provide an important window into how fear of humans shapes wildlife populations over time.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, lead author Shawn D’souza, a PhD student at CES, and co-author Maria Thaker, professor at the CES, spoke in detail about their research study.

Questioning the “Super-Predator” Assumption

D’souza said the research began by questioning the common assumption that animals should fear humans in all contexts. “During the process of coming up with my PhD question, I came across the idea of humans as super-predators. The assumption was that animals should be scared of humans in all contexts since we are very deadly. However, the evidence for this seemed sparse, which prompted me to compile existing literature to look for consensus,” he said.

Fisher community in Malvan, Maharashtra retrieving a shore seine (2019) (Photo credit: Shawn D'souza)

The study found clear and consistent behavioural responses when humans posed direct lethal risks, such as hunting or culling. “In situations where humans are hunters or fishers, animals show strong behavioural responses such as increased vigilance, reduced foraging, or avoiding certain areas,” D’souza explained.

However, the reaction becomes less predictable when humans are not directly threatening. “When humans are present but not lethal — such as hikers, tourists, or researchers — responses are far less consistent. Some species show mild caution, while others show little change in behaviour,” he added. The findings suggest that animals respond less to human presence itself and more to the level of risk associated with those interactions.

TL;DR Humans are not universally “super-predators”; wildlife responses depend on actual risk posed. Meta-analysis shows strong behavioural changes only under lethal human threats like hunting or culling. Non-lethal human presence (tourism, hiking) triggers mixed or minimal responses across species. Some animals use human infrastructure as refuges, though risks like collisions remain. Findings reshape conservation planning, highlighting risk-based behaviour and community involvement in conflict management.

One of the study’s most surprising findings was that some animals may actually feel safer near human infrastructure. “In certain cases, areas near roads and settlements can function as perceived refuges,” D’souza said. “Predators often avoid humans, which can make these areas feel safer for some prey species.”

Co-author Maria Thaker explained another reason. “Areas adjacent to roads are often cleared of thick vegetation, which makes them attractive grazing sites for smaller animals,” she said. However, these areas still carry risks, particularly vehicular collisions.

Behaviour Depends on Risk and Experience

The researchers found that several factors influence whether animals perceive humans as a threat. “If a species experiences hunting or persecution, humans are likely to be treated as a major threat,” D’souza said. Other factors include: