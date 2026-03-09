Explained - Man Vs Wildlife | Are Humans Really The 'Super-Predator'? New Study Challenges The Label
A meta-analysis by researchers from IISc shows animals respond to humans based on actual risk, challenging the universal “super-predator” assumption.
By Anubha Jain
Published : March 9, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: Humans are often described as “super-predators”, a species that hunts, traps, and fishes at scales far beyond other predators, fundamentally reshaping how animals behave. But a new study suggests the relationship between wildlife and humans is far more nuanced than this label implies.
A comprehensive study led by researchers from the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) challenges the idea that animals universally fear humans. The research, published in the journal Ecology Letters, shows that wildlife responses depend strongly on whether humans pose an actual threat.
The study examined behavioural changes in animals across different ecosystems and species, analysing three decades of scientific research on how animals react to human presence.
A Meta-Analysis Across Species and Ecosystems
The research team conducted a systematic review of 85 studies examining how animals alter their behaviour in response to humans. Of these, 44 studies were included in a detailed meta-analysis. The dataset covered 38 species across multiple habitats and continents, focusing on three key behavioural parameters: foraging, vigilance, and movement. These behaviours reveal how animals balance survival trade-offs. Time spent watching for danger reduces feeding time, while movement changes affect energy use and access to resources. Because these behaviours directly influence survival and reproduction, they provide an important window into how fear of humans shapes wildlife populations over time.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, lead author Shawn D’souza, a PhD student at CES, and co-author Maria Thaker, professor at the CES, spoke in detail about their research study.
Questioning the “Super-Predator” Assumption
D’souza said the research began by questioning the common assumption that animals should fear humans in all contexts. “During the process of coming up with my PhD question, I came across the idea of humans as super-predators. The assumption was that animals should be scared of humans in all contexts since we are very deadly. However, the evidence for this seemed sparse, which prompted me to compile existing literature to look for consensus,” he said.
The study found clear and consistent behavioural responses when humans posed direct lethal risks, such as hunting or culling. “In situations where humans are hunters or fishers, animals show strong behavioural responses such as increased vigilance, reduced foraging, or avoiding certain areas,” D’souza explained.
However, the reaction becomes less predictable when humans are not directly threatening. “When humans are present but not lethal — such as hikers, tourists, or researchers — responses are far less consistent. Some species show mild caution, while others show little change in behaviour,” he added. The findings suggest that animals respond less to human presence itself and more to the level of risk associated with those interactions.
|TL;DR
|Humans are not universally “super-predators”; wildlife responses depend on actual risk posed.
|Meta-analysis shows strong behavioural changes only under lethal human threats like hunting or culling.
|Non-lethal human presence (tourism, hiking) triggers mixed or minimal responses across species.
|Some animals use human infrastructure as refuges, though risks like collisions remain.
|Findings reshape conservation planning, highlighting risk-based behaviour and community involvement in conflict management.
One of the study’s most surprising findings was that some animals may actually feel safer near human infrastructure. “In certain cases, areas near roads and settlements can function as perceived refuges,” D’souza said. “Predators often avoid humans, which can make these areas feel safer for some prey species.”
Co-author Maria Thaker explained another reason. “Areas adjacent to roads are often cleared of thick vegetation, which makes them attractive grazing sites for smaller animals,” she said. However, these areas still carry risks, particularly vehicular collisions.
Behaviour Depends on Risk and Experience
The researchers found that several factors influence whether animals perceive humans as a threat. “If a species experiences hunting or persecution, humans are likely to be treated as a major threat,” D’souza said. Other factors include:
- Frequency of encounters with humans
- Predictability of human behaviour
- Availability of alternative resources
- Species traits such as body size, life history, and ecological niche
The findings support the risk allocation hypothesis, a concept in behavioural ecology suggesting animals adjust their behaviour depending on the intensity and predictability of danger.
“When danger is high and consistent, animals stay cautious. When risk is low or predictable, they can afford to relax,” D’souza noted. "Responses varied across species, but we found limited differences across body size. Our findings highlight that behavioural responses to humans are shaped by ecological context and evolutionary history, rather than being uniform across species."
Ripple Effects Across Ecosystems
Changes in animal behaviour can have far-reaching ecological consequences. Altered vigilance, feeding, or movement patterns can cascade through ecosystems, influencing grazing pressure, predator-prey dynamics, and overall ecological balance. According to co-author Kartik Shanker, professor at CES, understanding these behavioural effects could also help manage human-wildlife conflicts.
“The effect of lethal impacts on behaviour can sometimes help manage conflict. A small amount of culling may greatly reduce the ingress of wild animals into human-dominated areas compared to several other approaches currently in use,” he said.
Designing Wildlife Corridors That Animals Actually Use
The findings also have implications for conservation planning. Even when suitable habitat exists, animals may avoid certain areas if human activity makes them feel unsafe. “Behavioural responses to humans should be considered alongside habitat protection,” D’souza said, emphasising that designing effective wildlife corridors may require regulating the type, timing, or intensity of human activity, not just protecting land.
Communities Are Key to Conflict Management
Researchers stress that local communities must be part of wildlife management strategies, especially in areas experiencing frequent human-wildlife conflict. “People living in these regions often have valuable knowledge about animal behaviour and local conditions,” D’souza said. Communities can also help implement non-lethal behavioural interventions, such as:
- Using trained dogs to chase predators away
- Reducing attractants like unsecured food waste
- Avoiding travel alone in high-risk areas
“Involving communities in planning and implementation makes strategies more practical, effective, and socially acceptable,” he added.
Why Some Animals Lose Their Fear of Humans
Professor Maria Thaker noted that animals losing fear of humans is not entirely surprising. “This is how humans have been able to domesticate animals, including making dogs out of wolves,” she said.
"As cities expand and human infrastructure spreads, wildlife increasingly encounters people. We are already seeing many examples of animals losing their fear of humans and entering human-modified environments to seek shelter or easily accessible food. Monkeys in cities across India are a prime example,” Thaker explained. "Such habituation may become more common for species that are not actively hunted by humans."
What Scientists Still Don’t Know
Despite growing research, many questions remain about how human interactions influence wildlife behaviour over the long term. Highlighting the gaps in understanding long-term behavioural versus evolutionary changes, D’souza said, “We still know relatively little about how human interactions shape wild animal behaviour.” Repeated exposure to humans may lead to habituation within an animal’s lifetime, but over generations, it could also drive evolutionary changes.
“It may favour individuals that are either more tolerant or more cautious, depending on the context,” he added. “We need more predictive frameworks that link behavioural responses to ecological and evolutionary context, including species traits, past exposure to humans, predator communities, and landscape structure,” stated D’souza.
Researchers noted that wildlife responses depend largely on how humans behave toward them. While repeated lethal control can make animals more wary, non-lethal deterrents such as trained dogs may also encourage animals to avoid certain areas. Where conservation is the priority, promoting predictable and low-risk human interactions can help maintain natural behaviours. Understanding how animals perceive risk could therefore help design more effective and ecologically sound wildlife management strategies.
The study highlights that wildlife does not simply fear humans — it learns to read the risks we create, reminding us that our behaviour plays a crucial role in shaping how animals share space with us.