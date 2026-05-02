ETV Bharat / technology

Explained: India Tests Nationwide Cell Broadcast Alert System - Everything You Need to Know

Hyderabad: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) carried out a nationwide test of India's Cell Broadcast Alert System on Saturday, May 2, 2026. It is a part of the Government of India's push to establish a dedicated emergency warning infrastructure for its citizens. The trials were conducted in Delhi NCR and the capital cities of all states and Union Territories, except border areas and poll-bound states.

During the testing, mobile phone users in the designated regions may have received an emergency alert accompanied by a loud sound or vibration. Authorities confirmed that the message was purely a test and did not indicate any real emergency.

What Is a Cell Broadcast Alert?

Unlike conventional SMS messages, which are sent to individual recipients, cell broadcast technology transmits alerts simultaneously to all compatible mobile devices within a defined geographical area. This enables the rapid and wide-scale dissemination of critical information without placing undue strain on telecom networks, a crucial advantage during fast-moving emergencies.

The system is designed to deliver warnings across a range of natural and man-made disaster scenarios, including earthquakes, tsunamis, lightning strikes, gas leaks, and chemical hazards. Cell Broadcast technology operates alongside traditional SMS to maximise coverage and response speed in urgent situations.

The NDMA conducted the Cell Broadcast alert in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). It is based on the Integrated Alert System known as SACHET, developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), which is the DoT's primary research and development body.

SACHET sticks to the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP), as recommended by the International Telecommunication Union, ensuring compatibility with globally recognised standards for emergency communications. The system is now operational across all 36 states and Union Territories in India, delivering disaster and emergency alerts via SMS to mobile users in targeted geographic zones.