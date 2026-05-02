Explained: India Tests Nationwide Cell Broadcast Alert System - Everything You Need to Know
India's National Disaster Management Authority conducted a nationwide test of its Cell Broadcast Alert System on May 2, covering Delhi NCR and all state capitals.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) carried out a nationwide test of India's Cell Broadcast Alert System on Saturday, May 2, 2026. It is a part of the Government of India's push to establish a dedicated emergency warning infrastructure for its citizens. The trials were conducted in Delhi NCR and the capital cities of all states and Union Territories, except border areas and poll-bound states.
During the testing, mobile phone users in the designated regions may have received an emergency alert accompanied by a loud sound or vibration. Authorities confirmed that the message was purely a test and did not indicate any real emergency.
What Is a Cell Broadcast Alert?
Unlike conventional SMS messages, which are sent to individual recipients, cell broadcast technology transmits alerts simultaneously to all compatible mobile devices within a defined geographical area. This enables the rapid and wide-scale dissemination of critical information without placing undue strain on telecom networks, a crucial advantage during fast-moving emergencies.
If you receive a message like this on your phone, it is a test alert as part of India’s new nationwide mobile-based Disaster Communication System, developed by the @cdot_india team at @DoT_India with @ndmaindia, using cell broadcast technology.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 2, 2026
This system will henceforth be… pic.twitter.com/eweuvJA12r
The system is designed to deliver warnings across a range of natural and man-made disaster scenarios, including earthquakes, tsunamis, lightning strikes, gas leaks, and chemical hazards. Cell Broadcast technology operates alongside traditional SMS to maximise coverage and response speed in urgent situations.
The NDMA conducted the Cell Broadcast alert in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). It is based on the Integrated Alert System known as SACHET, developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), which is the DoT's primary research and development body.
SACHET sticks to the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP), as recommended by the International Telecommunication Union, ensuring compatibility with globally recognised standards for emergency communications. The system is now operational across all 36 states and Union Territories in India, delivering disaster and emergency alerts via SMS to mobile users in targeted geographic zones.
How to enable and disable these alerts?
Not all users will receive the test message. Cell Broadcast alerts are only delivered to devices that have the relevant test channels enabled. Users can check or adjust their settings by following the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Go to Settings.
Step 2: Select Safety & emergency.
Step 3: Under the Safety & emergency section, go to Wireless emergency alerts.
Step 4: Now select Test alerts to enable or disable these test messages.
It is worth noting that multiple messages may be sent during the testing process to verify that the full mobile network infrastructure is functioning correctly across all participating regions. So people should be worried about these alerts.
Why does it matter
The Cell Broadcast Alert System represents a meaningful upgrade to India's public warning capabilities. By enabling authorities to reach millions of citizens directly on their mobile phones within seconds, regardless of network congestion, the system could prove critical in minimising casualties during large-scale emergencies. With SACHET now active nationwide, the May 2 test is an important milestone in assessing whether the infrastructure is ready for real-world deployment.