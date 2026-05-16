Explained | How India's Type-IV Composite CNG Cylinders Will Help Improve Fuel Efficiency In Vehicles
TDB-supported project aims to commercialise lightweight hydrogen-compatible cylinders for cleaner, safer, and more fuel-efficient mobility solutions
By Anubha Jain
Published : May 16, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a major boost to India’s clean mobility and indigenous manufacturing ambitions, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science & Technology (DST) has signed an agreement with NTF Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd for setting up a manufacturing facility for the commercialisation of advanced Type-IV Composite CNG Cylinders. The lightweight composite cylinders, developed indigenously by NTF Energy Solutions, are expected to enter the Indian market by September 2027.
It is pertinent to mention that traditional CNG cylinders used in vehicles are typically made of steel and weigh around 60–70 kg. In contrast, the Type-IV cylinders are made from advanced carbon fibre composite material and weigh only 15–20 kg. This results in a substantial weight reduction of nearly 40–45 kg per vehicle, improving fuel efficiency and helping reduce carbon emissions.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Naman Jain, Director, NTF Group, said, "The lower weight directly improves the vehicle’s overall efficiency and mileage. A lighter vehicle experiences less load, which also enhances drivability, reduces wear and tear, and improves the overall health and serviceability of the car. Another major advantage is emissions compliance. With stricter emission norms being introduced, lightweight Type-IV cylinders help improve fuel efficiency and support cleaner mobility solutions."
Jain further pointed out that these cylinders will initially be deployed in passenger vehicles and, in the future, expanded to commercial vehicles, cascades, and other applications across the mobility and energy sectors.
Type-IV Cylinders Are a Major Technological Shift
The project aims to create an advanced production ecosystem for next-generation gas storage systems using filament winding, blow moulding, and high-pressure testing technologies. The initiative is expected to strengthen India’s domestic capabilities in clean transportation technologies while supporting the country’s growing focus on sustainable mobility, cleaner fuels, and localisation of advanced automotive components.
At the agreement signing ceremony, Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, said that the commercialisation of advanced Type-IV composite cylinders will strengthen India’s lower-emission transportation infrastructure and indigenous manufacturing capabilities.
|Key Highlight
|TDB signed an agreement with NTF Energy Solutions to set up a facility for advanced Type-IV Composite CNG Cylinders.
|Type-IV cylinders weigh only 15–20 kg compared to 60–70 kg steel cylinders, reducing vehicle weight by 40–45 kg.
|Expected market entry: September 2027.
|Improves fuel efficiency, drivability, and emissions compliance.
TDB Scientist Kapil Tripathi told ETV Bharat that type-IV cylinders are considered a major advancement over conventional steel cylinders. Despite being significantly lighter, these cylinders can withstand much higher pressure. "Their lower weight reduces payload burden, occupies less space, and allows higher gas storage efficiency under high pressure, thereby improving vehicle fuel efficiency," he added.
Tripathi said that the country requires such novel technologies, and therefore, TDB extended financial assistance in the form of a loan to support the commercialisation of the technology developed by NTF Energy Solutions. He pointed out that with an efficient research and development team based in IMT Manesar, Haryana, NTF Group is developing these lightweight carbon composite cylinders.
Hydrogen-Ready Technology for Future Mobility
The Type-IV cylinders are fully compatible with hydrogen-CNG blends as well, which is why the government is also planning to introduce hydrogen blending in CNG in the future, Naman Jain told ETV Bharat, emphasising that it would make them future-ready and aligned with upcoming hydrogen and alternative fuel initiatives.
"Over time, this advanced composite technology will also play a key role in hydrogen storage solutions and next-generation clean energy infrastructure, supporting the transition towards sustainable mobility and greener fuel systems," he added. “This is the core technology we have developed, and we are now setting up manufacturing capabilities to bring these advanced cylinders to market."
Enhanced Safety for Indian Conditions
As these cylinders are made using composite materials, the chances of bursting are considerably lower compared to conventional steel cylinders. TDB officials noted that these composite cylinders are more durable under Indian operating conditions, particularly in commercial vehicles exposed to rough roads, high temperatures, and continuous usage. The design reportedly achieves a burst pressure exceeding 600 bar, significantly higher than the prescribed 400 bar regulatory requirement. Designed with corrosion-free polymer liners, optimised CFRP layup, and advanced locking systems, the cylinders offer enhanced durability and resistance to leakage, vibration, and pressure cycling under Indian operating conditions.
|Feature
|Benefit
|Lightweight composite (15–20 kg)
|Better mileage, reduced wear & tear
|Higher burst pressure (600 bar vs 400 bar)
|Enhanced safety under Indian conditions
|Hydrogen-CNG compatibility
|Future-ready for clean energy transition
|Corrosion-free polymer liners
|Durability against leakage and vibration
Speaking on safety in the context of Indian road and climate conditions, Naman Jain said that traditional steel cylinders have certain limitations, whereas composite materials offer greater design flexibility. He noted that Type-IV composite cylinders can withstand higher loads and pressure, making them a safer and more efficient option for consumers.
R&D, Manufacturing, and Challenges in Carbon Fibre Localisation
Speaking about the R&D journey and commercial scale-up of the technology, Jain said the project took nearly five years to develop, with the company focusing on bringing the technology from the laboratory stage to market. “As a manufacturing company, our focus has been centred on commercialisation, adaptability, and achieving a price point that is viable for customers,” he said.
The technology has been developed indigenously and in-house by the company, except for carbon fibre, which is currently not manufactured in India and has to be imported. The proposed manufacturing facility will utilise locally available raw materials and advanced production technologies to create a cost-effective and future-ready ecosystem for high-pressure composite cylinders. The project is also expected to contribute towards import substitution, technological self-reliance, and the development of a resilient clean-energy supply chain.
|Future Outlook
|Initial deployment in passenger vehicles, later expanded to commercial vehicles and energy applications.
|Supports India’s clean mobility, localisation, and indigenous manufacturing ambitions.
|Potential role in hydrogen storage and next-gen clean energy infrastructure.
|Industry partnerships with automobile manufacturers are already underway.
|Expected to reduce operating costs and carbon footprint across transportation modes.
Since carbon fibre is still largely imported, Jain, while discussing the challenges of achieving complete localisation in India, noted that domestic production remains limited due to a relatively small demand base and its linkage to the oil and gas value chain. However, with rising demand for advanced composites, localisation efforts by major industrial players are expected to gain momentum, potentially leading to the development of domestic carbon fibre manufacturing capabilities in the future.
Industry Partnerships and Future Outlook
TDB officials highlighted that these lightweight cylinders are expected to reduce operating costs and make CNG vehicles more practical and affordable for consumers in the long run.
For the project, NTF Energy Solutions has partnered with a leading automobile manufacturer, which has already started providing provisions in the boot space of its newly manufactured models for the installation of Type-IV composite CNG cylinders. NTF Energy is also in discussions with major automobile companies for similar requirements, and their technology and materials are also tested by these companies.
Looking ahead, TDB officials believe that over the next five years, lightweight composite cylinder technology could play an important role in shaping India’s future transportation ecosystem. Reduced carbon emissions from such technologies are expected to positively impact climate change mitigation efforts and improve carbon footprint outcomes across multiple modes of transportation.