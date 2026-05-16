ETV Bharat / technology

Explained | How India's Type-IV Composite CNG Cylinders Will Help Improve Fuel Efficiency In Vehicles

Type-IV cylinders are 40–45 kg lighter than steel, improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. ( Image for representation; Credit: Getty Images )

By Anubha Jain 6 Min Read

Bengaluru: In a major boost to India’s clean mobility and indigenous manufacturing ambitions, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science & Technology (DST) has signed an agreement with NTF Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd for setting up a manufacturing facility for the commercialisation of advanced Type-IV Composite CNG Cylinders. The lightweight composite cylinders, developed indigenously by NTF Energy Solutions, are expected to enter the Indian market by September 2027. It is pertinent to mention that traditional CNG cylinders used in vehicles are typically made of steel and weigh around 60–70 kg. In contrast, the Type-IV cylinders are made from advanced carbon fibre composite material and weigh only 15–20 kg. This results in a substantial weight reduction of nearly 40–45 kg per vehicle, improving fuel efficiency and helping reduce carbon emissions. NTF Group IMT Manesar (Photo Credit: NTF Group) Talking to ETV Bharat, Naman Jain, Director, NTF Group, said, "The lower weight directly improves the vehicle’s overall efficiency and mileage. A lighter vehicle experiences less load, which also enhances drivability, reduces wear and tear, and improves the overall health and serviceability of the car. Another major advantage is emissions compliance. With stricter emission norms being introduced, lightweight Type-IV cylinders help improve fuel efficiency and support cleaner mobility solutions." Jain further pointed out that these cylinders will initially be deployed in passenger vehicles and, in the future, expanded to commercial vehicles, cascades, and other applications across the mobility and energy sectors. Type-IV Cylinders Are a Major Technological Shift The project aims to create an advanced production ecosystem for next-generation gas storage systems using filament winding, blow moulding, and high-pressure testing technologies. The initiative is expected to strengthen India’s domestic capabilities in clean transportation technologies while supporting the country’s growing focus on sustainable mobility, cleaner fuels, and localisation of advanced automotive components. At the agreement signing ceremony, Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, said that the commercialisation of advanced Type-IV composite cylinders will strengthen India’s lower-emission transportation infrastructure and indigenous manufacturing capabilities. Key Highlight TDB signed an agreement with NTF Energy Solutions to set up a facility for advanced Type-IV Composite CNG Cylinders. Type-IV cylinders weigh only 15–20 kg compared to 60–70 kg steel cylinders, reducing vehicle weight by 40–45 kg. Expected market entry: September 2027. Improves fuel efficiency, drivability, and emissions compliance. TDB Scientist Kapil Tripathi told ETV Bharat that type-IV cylinders are considered a major advancement over conventional steel cylinders. Despite being significantly lighter, these cylinders can withstand much higher pressure. "Their lower weight reduces payload burden, occupies less space, and allows higher gas storage efficiency under high pressure, thereby improving vehicle fuel efficiency," he added. Tripathi said that the country requires such novel technologies, and therefore, TDB extended financial assistance in the form of a loan to support the commercialisation of the technology developed by NTF Energy Solutions. He pointed out that with an efficient research and development team based in IMT Manesar, Haryana, NTF Group is developing these lightweight carbon composite cylinders. Hydrogen-Ready Technology for Future Mobility