Explained | How Indian Scientists' Breakthrough Strengthens GaN Power Devices For EVs And Data Centres

Bengaluru: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have developed a new way to design gallium nitride (GaN) power transistors, making them more reliable and easier to use in electric vehicles and data centres. GaN devices are more efficient than traditional silicon components and can shrink the size of power systems to one-third. However, their adoption has been limited because of an issue that raises reliability concerns.

Notably, transistors that use a 'p-GaN gate' switch on at quite low voltages, around 1.5–2V, which means even small voltage fluctuations can accidentally turn them on. At the same time, if the voltage rises above about 5–6V, they can start leaking current. This narrow and sensitive voltage range makes them harder to control and may lead to efficiency losses, overheating, or long-term damage.

The Two-Step Scientific Breakthrough

Researchers at the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (ESE), IISc, carried out a two-part study to investigate the underlying phenomena. The team discovered that tiny leakage paths in the p-GaN gate layer strongly affect when and how the device turns on. By understanding this behaviour, they engineered a new metal-based gate design that reduces leakage by up to 10,000 times and increases gate breakdown voltage to about 15.5V.

“In this study, we first identified the missing link between the p-GaN layer’s depletion, leakage paths, and how the device turns on. Then, we used this understanding to design a new gate structure that behaves more like a MOSFET (metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor),” said Mayank Shrivastava, Professor at ESE and lead author of the studies. It is to be noted that MOSFETs are commonly made from silicon, silicon carbide (SiC), OR GaN.

The team initially created different gate designs and studied them using electrical measurements, modelling, and microscopy. They found that the device’s behaviour depends on whether the p-GaN layer is fully or partially depleted. If it is partially depleted, tiny leakage paths play a major role. If a positive charge builds up at a key interface, the device turns on early. Reducing this charge buildup increases depletion and shifts turn-on to a higher voltage.

The researchers further developed a patented aluminium–titanium oxide (AlTiO)-based gate stack that delivers a threshold voltage above 4V, closer to silicon MOSFET standards, while maintaining strong stability and control. The advance could accelerate GaN adoption in EV power converters, renewable energy systems, data centre power supplies, and other high-reliability, high-power switching applications.

Why GaN Adoption Has Been Slower Than Expected

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Professor Shrivastava said, “I started working on GaN research over 10 years ago. At that time, market projections were very optimistic. It was expected that by 2020, the GaN market would cross $2 billion, and by 2025, it would exceed $10 billion, capturing a major share of the $20 billion power semiconductor industry. However, even in 2025, GaN has not reached those projections. While it is growing, adoption has been slower than expected. The main reason is reliability, especially for high-power, high-reliability applications like electric vehicles and data centres.”

He added that GaN today is largely used in lower-power applications such as portable fast chargers, while EVs and data centres continue to rely on silicon and silicon carbide devices.

According to Professor Shrivastava, the biggest challenge has been device reliability, along with circuit design compatibility. The industry has over 50 years of experience building power electronic systems using silicon-based MOSFETs. While GaN as a material is superior, its gate structure has historically been different from conventional MOSFET designs. The key issue was the threshold voltage, defined as the voltage required to turn the device on. In early GaN devices, this voltage was relatively low, making them overly sensitive and vulnerable to electrical noise. For applications like EVs and data centres, a higher and more stable threshold voltage is essential for safe and reliable operation.