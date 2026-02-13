Explained | How Indian Scientists' Breakthrough Strengthens GaN Power Devices For EVs And Data Centres
IISc researchers have identified and solved the limitations associated with GaN Power devices that made them unreliable for use in EVs and data centres.
By Anubha Jain
Published : February 13, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Bengaluru: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have developed a new way to design gallium nitride (GaN) power transistors, making them more reliable and easier to use in electric vehicles and data centres. GaN devices are more efficient than traditional silicon components and can shrink the size of power systems to one-third. However, their adoption has been limited because of an issue that raises reliability concerns.
Notably, transistors that use a 'p-GaN gate' switch on at quite low voltages, around 1.5–2V, which means even small voltage fluctuations can accidentally turn them on. At the same time, if the voltage rises above about 5–6V, they can start leaking current. This narrow and sensitive voltage range makes them harder to control and may lead to efficiency losses, overheating, or long-term damage.
The Two-Step Scientific Breakthrough
Researchers at the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (ESE), IISc, carried out a two-part study to investigate the underlying phenomena. The team discovered that tiny leakage paths in the p-GaN gate layer strongly affect when and how the device turns on. By understanding this behaviour, they engineered a new metal-based gate design that reduces leakage by up to 10,000 times and increases gate breakdown voltage to about 15.5V.
“In this study, we first identified the missing link between the p-GaN layer’s depletion, leakage paths, and how the device turns on. Then, we used this understanding to design a new gate structure that behaves more like a MOSFET (metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor),” said Mayank Shrivastava, Professor at ESE and lead author of the studies. It is to be noted that MOSFETs are commonly made from silicon, silicon carbide (SiC), OR GaN.
The team initially created different gate designs and studied them using electrical measurements, modelling, and microscopy. They found that the device’s behaviour depends on whether the p-GaN layer is fully or partially depleted. If it is partially depleted, tiny leakage paths play a major role. If a positive charge builds up at a key interface, the device turns on early. Reducing this charge buildup increases depletion and shifts turn-on to a higher voltage.
The researchers further developed a patented aluminium–titanium oxide (AlTiO)-based gate stack that delivers a threshold voltage above 4V, closer to silicon MOSFET standards, while maintaining strong stability and control. The advance could accelerate GaN adoption in EV power converters, renewable energy systems, data centre power supplies, and other high-reliability, high-power switching applications.
Why GaN Adoption Has Been Slower Than Expected
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Professor Shrivastava said, “I started working on GaN research over 10 years ago. At that time, market projections were very optimistic. It was expected that by 2020, the GaN market would cross $2 billion, and by 2025, it would exceed $10 billion, capturing a major share of the $20 billion power semiconductor industry. However, even in 2025, GaN has not reached those projections. While it is growing, adoption has been slower than expected. The main reason is reliability, especially for high-power, high-reliability applications like electric vehicles and data centres.”
He added that GaN today is largely used in lower-power applications such as portable fast chargers, while EVs and data centres continue to rely on silicon and silicon carbide devices.
According to Professor Shrivastava, the biggest challenge has been device reliability, along with circuit design compatibility. The industry has over 50 years of experience building power electronic systems using silicon-based MOSFETs. While GaN as a material is superior, its gate structure has historically been different from conventional MOSFET designs. The key issue was the threshold voltage, defined as the voltage required to turn the device on. In early GaN devices, this voltage was relatively low, making them overly sensitive and vulnerable to electrical noise. For applications like EVs and data centres, a higher and more stable threshold voltage is essential for safe and reliable operation.
Professor Shrivastava explained that this was not merely a design issue but a fundamental materials and physics problem. “Through extensive experimentation, we discovered that certain leakage currents, particularly at very low current levels, were directly affecting the threshold voltage. This was surprising because, in conventional MOSFETs, leakage does not determine threshold voltage.”
The team found that subtle charge conduction and trapping effects, involving electrons and holes (the absence of electrons) in the leakage regime, were influencing the device’s turn-on behaviour. This understanding took nearly a year of focused research. “One important breakthrough from our work was the discovery of a new material, aluminium titanium oxide. It was an accidental discovery during experiments, but it showed exceptional properties and significantly improved GaN device reliability,” he said.
Crossing the 4V Threshold: A Critical Milestone
The device now achieves a threshold voltage above 4V, a critical milestone for large-scale EV and data centre adoption. “In conventional MOSFETs, designers typically require a threshold voltage of at least 3.5V. Crossing that mark with GaN makes it suitable for high-reliability systems,” Shrivastava explained.
For system designers, the device behaves like a familiar MOSFET, while internally retaining all GaN advantages. The improved gate breakdown voltage of approximately 15.5V further enhances reliability and safety. Since typical MOSFETs operate around 15V, exceeding this level marks a significant achievement. However, the work remains at the lab scale. With industrial optimisation, performance parameters could improve further.
For example, growing this material involves many parameters, and at the lab scale, testing every combination would be prohibitively expensive. Industry, however, has the motivation and resources to fine-tune these processes, where even a 5 per cent improvement can translate into profit.
“Our role was to demonstrate the science and technology; now it’s up to the industry to adopt and optimise it for real-world applications,” Shrivastava noted.
Scaling from Lab to Industry
Prof Shrivastava emphasised that scaling up requires extensive optimisation and funding. The new gate stack is fully compatible with existing GaN manufacturing lines and does not require major process changes. However, large-scale validation demands access to commercial or prototype fabrication facilities. “In the lab, we have demonstrated performance beyond commercial devices and reliability better than most academic reports. But for a device to operate reliably for 10 years under standard conditions, much finer optimisation is needed,” he said.
These are not exploratory scientific experiments, but systematic engineering refinements. The key parameters are known, but the challenge is finding the right combination. There’s no software to simulate this, so every combination must be tested through repeated experiments. The team is currently at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 5, the lab-validated prototype stage. Moving to TRL 8–9 (Technology fully qualified, scaled up, and ready for commercial use) requires dedicated scale-up efforts. He noted that technology alone is not enough, and it needs adoption. Without industry taking it forward, the innovation remains in publications and patents, and its full impact is never realised.
Speaking on cost, he said the new devices are expected to have a similar cost to current GaN devices. However, full validation requires scaling up, which demands significant time, manpower, and access to a commercial or prototype fabrication facility. Better reliability means fewer failures and field returns, improving overall yield and reducing long-term costs, the professor added.
Can India Become a GaN Manufacturing Leader?
Prof Shrivastava noted that the next step depends on industry, particularly emerging GaN players in India, to come forward and express interest in licensing. However, the industry must understand that technologies licensed from academia are not immediately market-ready. They require further investment, close collaboration with the inventors, and dedicated development to reach full commercialisation.
Unfortunately, this academia–industry co-development culture is still limited in India, especially in the semiconductor sector. If the Indian industry is serious about building a unique value proposition, it must invest in developing and scaling such indigenous technologies. Otherwise, companies will continue to import commercially available solutions and sell them without creating any real technological differentiation.
It is pertinent to mention that the DST’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Programme has funded this effort. The team now seeks to scale the technology through industry licensing, government support, and collaborative partnerships.