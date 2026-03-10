ETV Bharat / technology

Explained | How IISc's Brain Co-Processor 'Moonshot' Project Offers New Hope For Stroke Survivors

Bengaluru: Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability in India. According to the National Stroke Registry Programme, nearly one in seven stroke patients in the country is under the age of 45, highlighting the growing burden of neurological disorders among younger populations. As scientists look for new solutions to address this challenge, researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have launched an ambitious 'moonshot' project to develop brain co-processors, an emerging technology that could enhance or restore the brain’s natural abilities.

Professor G Rangarajan, Director of IISc, told ETV Bharat that the project integrates experts and researchers from fields ranging from neuroscience, bioelectronics, and electrical engineering to neuromorphic computing. He noted that the initiative will work on addressing a major medical challenge—stroke rehabilitation.

The project aims to combine neuromorphic hardware, advanced neural recording systems, and artificial intelligence algorithms to create devices to assist the brain in performing complex tasks. If successful, the technology could help stroke survivors regain lost functions like movement, coordination, and goal-directed reach and grasp abilities.

Understanding the Vision

Brain co-processors represent a new frontier in neurotechnology. These devices are designed to work alongside the brain, assisting its natural processes. The IISc initiative is a multidisciplinary project, seeded by the Brain, Computation, and Data Science (BCD) initiative with over 20 faculty members, and supported by the Pratiksha Trust of Kris and Sudha Gopalakrishnan.

For the project, an MoU formalising the partnership was also signed recently. (IISc)

Kris Gopalakrishnan emphasised that by building tools to repair the brain, India is advancing from research to innovation, aiming to deliver world-class indigenous medical technologies. He highlighted that collaborative international partnerships are positioning India as a global leader in neuroscience by linking foundational research with clinical applications.

The concept of neural co-processors was first proposed in a 2019 research paper by Rajesh Rao and collaborators at the University of Washington. Inspired by that work, IISc researchers began exploring the idea under the Brain, Computation and Data Science initiative. The project formally commenced in October 2022, following a special call for proposals by the BCD Scientific Advisory Committee.

Researchers selected cognitive rehabilitation of stroke patients as the primary application because stroke provides a useful model for studying multiple brain functions simultaneously — including vision, attention, decision-making, and motor control.

How Brain Co-Processors Work

The human brain operates through complex networks of electrical signals exchanged between neurons. Brain co-processors aim to decode brain activity from neural recordings, process them using AI, and then send corrected or supportive signals back to the brain via neurofeedback. In practice, the system functions in three stages:

Neural Recording: Sensors capture electrical activity from the brain. AI Processing: Algorithms analyse these signals in real time to interpret intentions or detect errors in neural communication. Neural Feedback: The system sends targeted stimulation or neurofeedback signals back to the brain to support or correct neural pathways.

This process relies on real-time neuromorphic AI systems-on-chips — specialised processors designed to mimic the way neurons communicate. These chips can operate efficiently at scale with very low power consumption, suitable for wearable or implantable medical devices.

The project envisions both implantable (invasive) and non-invasive brain co-processors that could help enhance functions like memory, attention, vision, and motor skills.

Focus on Stroke Rehabilitation