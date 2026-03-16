ETV Bharat / technology

Explained | How IISc's Quantum-Safe Chip Could Protect IoT Devices From Tomorrow's Hackers

Bengaluru: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have achieved a significant milestone in cybersecurity with the development of a compact, low-power hardware accelerator chip designed to protect Internet of Things (IoT) devices from future quantum computer threats. This innovation, developed by IISc’s Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (ESE), is the first of its kind to show how hardware can quickly and efficiently verify digital signatures using the SQIsign security method.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, lead innovator researcher Prof Utsav Banerjee highlighted the growing risks posed by quantum computing. He noted that using the principles of quantum mechanics, quantum computing can solve certain complex mathematical problems much faster than classical supercomputers. While this offers major scientific opportunities, it also creates a “quantum threat.”

Many current encryption systems rely on mathematical problems that quantum computers could eventually break. A key concern is “harvest now, decrypt later,” where attackers store encrypted data today to decrypt it in the future with quantum computers. To counter this risk, researchers are developing quantum-safe or post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms that can protect data against future quantum-assisted cyber-attacks, he added.

Quantum-Safe Hardware Chip Specifications (IISc/ Prof Utsav Banerjee)

However, PQC algorithms require high computation, larger memory, and increased communication overheads, making them difficult to deploy on small embedded devices. To tackle these challenges, the IISc team, led by Assistant Professor Utsav Banerjee and his PhD advisee Krishna Sai Tarun Ramapragada, focused on SQIsign, an isogeny-based digital signature scheme currently being studied for PQC standardisation.

The newly developed chip was built using advanced 28-nanometre CMOS technology. To achieve high efficiency, the researchers introduced several circuit innovations and algorithm-architecture co-optimisations. These improvements targeted modular arithmetic computation, memory organisation, and elliptic curve isogeny evaluation. As a result, the chip delivers nearly ten times better performance and energy efficiency compared to the most advanced software-based implementations available today.

Securing the IoT Ecosystem

Highlighting the chip’s small size and energy efficiency, Banerjee said the technology could be integrated into mass-produced consumer devices. Banerjee noted that quantum-safe cryptographic algorithms offer strong protection against quantum adversaries but usually require high computational cost, large memory, and significant communication overhead, making them difficult to deploy on resource-constrained embedded systems such as smart home devices, wearables and connected vehicles.

In many IoT applications like secure boot, firmware updates, certificate validation and server authentication, powerful servers generate digital signatures while devices only verify them. This makes verification-efficient algorithms with small keys and signatures particularly suitable for IoT devices. Banerjee said the prototype chip performs hardware-accelerated SQIsign-1D-Uncompressed signature verification, designed to provide low communication overhead, compact hardware footprint and low power consumption.

Takeaway Banerjee’s chip is tiny, energy-efficient, and designed for everyday devices like smart home gadgets and wearables. It uses a special quantum-safe signature system (SQIsign) that’s secure even against quantum computers, while staying lightweight and fast. In short, it makes strong digital security practical for small devices without draining power or memory.

He added that the accelerator achieves this through algorithm-architecture co-optimisation, efficient memory organisation, and careful circuit design. “Our hardware accelerator has area and performance similar to pre-quantum elliptic-curve cryptography accelerators. This means the accelerator IP can be easily integrated into consumer electronic devices that require quantum-safe security,” he said.

The security of SQIsign is based on the difficulty of computing the endomorphism ring of a supersingular elliptic curve, a problem believed to be hard even for quantum computers. The scheme also benefits from decades of research in elliptic-curve cryptography, which forms the foundation of many current digital security systems.