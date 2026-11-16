ETV Bharat / technology

Trapping Dust Isn't Enough: Meet The IISc-Engineered Air Filter That Deactivates Microbes

Explained: How IISc-Engineered Air Filters Not Only Trap Pollutants But Also Deactivate Airborne Pathogens ( ETV Bharat via Ravi Kaushik, CEO, AIRTH )

By Anubha Jain 5 Min Read

Bengaluru: A simple but significant observation during the COVID-19 pandemic sparked an idea at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru: What if air filters could not only trap harmful microorganisms but also deactivate them?

Conventional air filters capture dust and microorganisms, but capture does not necessarily mean that the microbes are deactivated. Some may remain viable on the filter surface, raising questions about the biological safety of filters during prolonged use. Seeking to address this limitation, a research team led by Prof Kaushik Chatterjee and Prof Suryasarathi Bose from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) developed an antimicrobial coating for air filters using polyphenols and polycationic polymers, drawing inspiration from naturally occurring compounds found in green tea.

The polycationic components interact with microbial surfaces, while the polyphenolic components help disrupt microbial structures. Together, they are designed to damage microorganisms and reduce their viability. “This has been a particularly rewarding journey because it demonstrates how an academic research idea can translate into a product with societal relevance,” said Prof Kaushik Chatterjee. The technology combines two distinct performance parameters: conventional particulate filtration, which captures airborne dust and particles such as PM2.5 and PM10, and antimicrobial activity, which aims to inactivate microorganisms trapped on the filter surface. The difference in microbial growth between AIRTH’s filter and a normal filter (IISc) Prof Suryasarathi Bose said that physical filtration reduces particulate pollution, and the antimicrobial components interact with microbial cell surfaces, disrupting their structural integrity and reducing their viability. This targets microorganisms that may otherwise remain viable on conventional filters. From Lab to Market: What Did the Tests Reveal? Tested at an NABL-accredited laboratory, the technology demonstrated 99.24 per cent inactivation efficiency against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant. The technology was subsequently patented in 2022 and licensed to AIRTH for commercialisation. “The 99.24 per cent figure represents a reduction in viable or infectious viral load under the specified laboratory test conditions. It should not be interpreted as evidence that all microorganisms are eliminated instantaneously or that the filter provides an equivalent level of protection against airborne infection,” stressed Prof Bose. He pointed out that the original product reports also indicated approximately 99 per cent particulate filtration efficiency under specified testing conditions. Long-term performance depends on operating conditions, filter loading, maintenance and replacement schedules, which require assessment through durability testing and field studies. IISc-engineered antimicrobial air filter installed in an AC vent (Ravi Kaushik, CEO, AIRTH) “The major evolution since then has been in translating the laboratory formulation into a commercially viable product. This involved engineering and optimising the filter media, ensuring uniformity and compatibility of the antimicrobial coating, and maintaining filtration performance without adversely affecting airflow and air-conditioning efficiency,” Prof Bose said. From IISc Research to Commercial Deployment: Key Milestones 1. Research and Proof of Concept at IISc Development of the antimicrobial coating, understanding its mechanism and establishing its efficacy through laboratory studies 2. Validation and Patenting Testing at an NABL-accredited laboratory, followed by patent protection in 2022 3. Technology Transfer to AIRTH The research caught the attention of Ravi Kaushik, Founder and CEO of AIRTH, which subsequently licensed the technology from IISc 4. Engineering and Product Development Translating a laboratory formulation into a commercially viable filter required improvements in coating uniformity, filter compatibility, airflow, cooling efficiency, durability, and manufacturability. AIRTH played a key role in this phase 5. Commercial Deployment The technology has moved into homes, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and commercial buildings