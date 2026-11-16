Trapping Dust Isn't Enough: Meet The IISc-Engineered Air Filter That Deactivates Microbes
Patented in 2022 after NABL-accredited validation, IISc’s antimicrobial filter technology was licensed to AIRTH and deployed across homes, hospitals, and hotels.
By Anubha Jain
Published : November 16, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Bengaluru: A simple but significant observation during the COVID-19 pandemic sparked an idea at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru: What if air filters could not only trap harmful microorganisms but also deactivate them?
Conventional air filters capture dust and microorganisms, but capture does not necessarily mean that the microbes are deactivated. Some may remain viable on the filter surface, raising questions about the biological safety of filters during prolonged use. Seeking to address this limitation, a research team led by Prof Kaushik Chatterjee and Prof Suryasarathi Bose from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) developed an antimicrobial coating for air filters using polyphenols and polycationic polymers, drawing inspiration from naturally occurring compounds found in green tea.
The polycationic components interact with microbial surfaces, while the polyphenolic components help disrupt microbial structures. Together, they are designed to damage microorganisms and reduce their viability.
“This has been a particularly rewarding journey because it demonstrates how an academic research idea can translate into a product with societal relevance,” said Prof Kaushik Chatterjee.
The technology combines two distinct performance parameters: conventional particulate filtration, which captures airborne dust and particles such as PM2.5 and PM10, and antimicrobial activity, which aims to inactivate microorganisms trapped on the filter surface.
Prof Suryasarathi Bose said that physical filtration reduces particulate pollution, and the antimicrobial components interact with microbial cell surfaces, disrupting their structural integrity and reducing their viability. This targets microorganisms that may otherwise remain viable on conventional filters.
From Lab to Market: What Did the Tests Reveal?
Tested at an NABL-accredited laboratory, the technology demonstrated 99.24 per cent inactivation efficiency against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant. The technology was subsequently patented in 2022 and licensed to AIRTH for commercialisation.
“The 99.24 per cent figure represents a reduction in viable or infectious viral load under the specified laboratory test conditions. It should not be interpreted as evidence that all microorganisms are eliminated instantaneously or that the filter provides an equivalent level of protection against airborne infection,” stressed Prof Bose.
He pointed out that the original product reports also indicated approximately 99 per cent particulate filtration efficiency under specified testing conditions. Long-term performance depends on operating conditions, filter loading, maintenance and replacement schedules, which require assessment through durability testing and field studies.
“The major evolution since then has been in translating the laboratory formulation into a commercially viable product. This involved engineering and optimising the filter media, ensuring uniformity and compatibility of the antimicrobial coating, and maintaining filtration performance without adversely affecting airflow and air-conditioning efficiency,” Prof Bose said.
|From IISc Research to Commercial Deployment: Key Milestones
|1. Research and Proof of Concept at IISc
|Development of the antimicrobial coating, understanding its mechanism and establishing its efficacy through laboratory studies
|2. Validation and Patenting
|Testing at an NABL-accredited laboratory, followed by patent protection in 2022
|3. Technology Transfer to AIRTH
|The research caught the attention of Ravi Kaushik, Founder and CEO of AIRTH, which subsequently licensed the technology from IISc
|4. Engineering and Product Development
|Translating a laboratory formulation into a commercially viable filter required improvements in coating uniformity, filter compatibility, airflow, cooling efficiency, durability, and manufacturability. AIRTH played a key role in this phase
|5. Commercial Deployment
|The technology has moved into homes, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and commercial buildings
The technology has moved from a laboratory prototype to installation across more than 150 rooms at Taj Palace, New Delhi, including the Presidential Suite, demonstrating its integration into existing air-conditioning infrastructure across a large commercial property. Measurements taken at the Taj installation offer some initial indications of particulate air-quality performance, including PM2.5 levels, Prof Bose said. However, he cautioned that spot readings cannot establish average improvements across rooms or under varying operating conditions.
Extended monitoring across different occupancy levels and ventilation conditions would provide a more comprehensive assessment of the technology's impact on indoor air quality. The installation demonstrates deployment potential at scale, although further field testing is needed.
How Does Technology Vary Across Homes, Hospitals, Labs, and Commercial Buildings?
Prof Chatterjee noted that while the fundamental antimicrobial principle remains the same across applications, the engineering requirements vary with the setting. In homes, the focus is on compatibility with commonly used split and window ACs, easy installation, affordability, and minimal maintenance. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories have more stringent requirements, as air quality is critical in spaces where people may be exposed to biological contaminants.
In commercial buildings and hotels, the technology must accommodate larger centralised air-conditioning systems and varying airflow and occupancy levels. Its suitability depends on factors such as filter dimensions, airflow velocity, pressure drop, filtration efficiency, operating conditions, and compatibility with existing HVAC infrastructure, he said.
He added that the filter was further optimised with AIRTH to combine antimicrobial action with conventional filtration while maintaining airflow and cooling performance, as excessive resistance can increase pressure drop, reduce airflow, and potentially raise the energy demand of an AC system.
To address this, the antimicrobial functionality was integrated into the filter media rather than added as a separate filtration layer. The coating formulation and filter configuration were optimised to maintain filtration performance while minimising additional airflow resistance. AIRTH further optimised and tested the product for compatibility with existing AC systems based on important parameters that determine filter performance: pressure drop, airflow rate, and filtration efficiency.
|Three Parameters for Filter Performance
|Pressure Drop
|Resistance offered by the filter to airflow
|Airflow Rate
|Volume of air passing through the filter under operating conditions
|Filtration Efficiency
|Ability to capture particulate pollutants while retaining antimicrobial functionality
Coating Durability: How Dust, Humidity, and Temperature Affect Performance
Durability is critical because air filters are expected to operate continuously over extended periods. Prof Chatterjee said the antimicrobial coating is designed to remain attached to the filter substrate rather than act as a disposable agent that is quickly consumed. However, its long-term performance must be assessed alongside the normal ageing and dust accumulation of the filter.
Dust can clog the filter media and increase pressure drop, while humidity and temperature may affect the coating and the filter substrate. Therefore, antimicrobial activity, mechanical integrity and filtration efficiency must be evaluated under actual operating conditions. The filter's useful life and the persistence of its antimicrobial properties are two distinct and separate considerations. Replacement intervals depend on filter design, dust loading, operating hours, environmental conditions, and manufacturer recommendations. Accelerated ageing studies and long-term field testing are essential to establish how effectively the coating retains its antimicrobial activity over time.