Explained | How CynLr's Object Intelligence Brings Human-Like Learning To Robots

Bengaluru: Robots today can reliably handle only those objects they are explicitly programmed or trained to manage — a process that often requires months of data collection and fine‑tuning. Challenging this limitation, CynLr (Cybernetics Laboratory), a Bengaluru‑based deep‑tech startup, has unveiled its groundbreaking Object Intelligence (OI) Platform after five years of intensive research and development, supported by its Swiss R&D entity and US business development centre. CynLr’s platform is the first commercially ready OI solution to emerge from India.

At the heart of the platform is on‑the‑fly learning, an ability that mirrors how a human infant interacts with the world. Robots can learn to pick up completely unfamiliar objects within just 10 to 15 seconds. CynLr’s robots intuitively learn to handle objects that are transparent, reflective, or irregular in shape—from a glass bottle wrapped in plastic to everyday household items, metallic car parts, and electronics—unlocking what many consider the holy grail of robotics and intelligence.

This intuitive and adaptive capability significantly reduces the need for extensive training data, large‑scale computing infrastructure, and data centres, unlike conventional robotic automation. By enabling real‑time learning and adjustment, the Object Intelligence (OI) platform allows robots to manage unfamiliar objects without exhaustive prior training.

CynLr Claims Breakthrough in Real-Time Robotic Learning with OI System (Image Credits: CynLr)

As CynLr Founder Gokul explained, “A year-old baby cannot label objects, yet can instinctively reach, grasp, and explore them. This intuitive adaptability and the ability to act without prior familiarity are what CynLr seeks to replicate in machines. The next fifty years will be about cognition. Machines that observe, reason and adapt.”

The Founders’ Journey: From Industrial Challenges to Deep Tech Innovation

Gokul’s journey began in 2008-09 as an undergraduate, working on a coconut-harvesting robot and realising the limitations of existing robotic arms, vision systems, and intelligence. He then joined National Instruments (NI) to develop skills in machine vision and control, focusing on manipulation, an area where conventional identification-based vision systems failed.

At NI, he and his partner Nikhil Ramaswamy solved over 40 previously unsolved industrial automation problems across India, Arabia, Russia, Taiwan, and beyond. After three years of consulting post their NI career and validating these solutions, they saw the commercial potential.

CynLr's Gokul NA and Nikhil Ramaswamy (Image Credits: CynLr)

In 2019, they founded CynLr to productize their technology, building scalable systems for advanced object intelligence and adaptive robotics.

Traditional Robotics vs Object Intelligence (OI)

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Gokul explained that while traditional automation is rigid and data-driven, true OI is dynamic, adaptive, and essential for building genuinely autonomous robots. “Our technology is being deployed in areas that were previously considered too complex to automate, especially assembly tasks. Even something as simple as picking a screw and fastening it without misalignment remains a major challenge for conventional robots, particularly across varying threads and orientations," he said.

"Traditional automation requires tightly controlled environments, heavy engineering, and constant maintenance to prevent failure from minor variations. With our system, robots can instantly adjust and adapt to changes without hyper-engineering every corner case. This eliminates environmental rigidity and reduces operational pain points, marking a fundamental shift in how assembly automation is achieved,” Gokul noted.

Robotic Suite: Cyro, CyNoid and the Upcoming Mantroid

The platform is form‑factor agnostic and can power industrial robotic arms, multi‑arm systems, or humanoid robots, with the capability to pick up any object it encounters. To translate its Object Intelligence into deployable systems, the company has developed a dedicated robotic suite. At present, CynLr offers two main products — Cyro and CyNoid — while an open‑hardware platform called Mantroid is set to be released soon. Mantroid serves as a “sandbox platform” that frees customers from fixed humanoid form factors, enabling them to custom‑build robotic designs tailored to their specific needs.

At the crux of CynLr’s perception platform is CLX, an OI-enabled Vision System. CLX can instantly perceive an unseen object, deconstruct it and trigger an intuition for the robot to learn how to manipulate it experimentally.