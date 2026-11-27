Explained: How Bengaluru Scientists Designed A Silicon Chip To Carry 100 Gbps Data Speeds For 6G
Using photonic Klein tunnelling, the JNCASR team demonstrated terahertz signal transmission at up to 100 Gbps with minimal loss, opening possibilities for future communication circuits.
By Anubha Jain
Published : November 27, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Bengaluru: Transmitting large volumes of data at high speeds while minimising signal loss is one of the challenges facing next-generation wireless communication. A team of researchers at Bengaluru-based Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) has developed a silicon chip that could help address this challenge, paving the way for compact and efficient circuits for future sixth-generation (6G) communication networks.
The chip has demonstrated the ability to guide terahertz waves through deliberately engineered barriers and sharp bends with remarkably little signal loss, while supporting data transmission speeds of up to 100 gigabits per second (Gbps).
Terahertz waves, which lie between microwaves and infrared light on the electromagnetic spectrum, are considered promising for 6G because of their ability to carry significantly larger volumes of data than conventional wireless frequencies. However, guiding these high-frequency waves through compact circuits has remained a challenge. Bends, junctions, and sudden structural changes can cause signals to scatter or reflect, weakening their strength.
Using the principle of Klein tunnelling
The JNCASR team addressed this problem using an approach called photonic Klein tunnelling, which draws on principles of topological photonics. The researchers used thin, high-resistivity silicon slabs—which contain very few free electrons, reducing wave absorption, and use a high refractive index to confine waves—etched with tiny holes arranged in a honeycomb pattern using standard photolithography and deep reactive-ion etching. This photonic crystal structure makes terahertz waves behave much like electrons in graphene. By slightly changing the shape of the holes, the team created barriers that allow waves to continue forward with minimal reflection, requiring no metal layers or special coatings.
The study, published in Advanced Materials, was led by Abhishek Kumar, Assistant Professor at JNCASR, who heads the Meta Optics Laboratory (MetoLab). Samina Mulla and Sangram Kumar Sadhu of JNCASR were the joint first authors. The multidisciplinary collaboration involved researchers from JNCASR, IISER Kolkata, and IIT Bombay, along with scientists from the Institute of Microelectronics, A*STAR, Singapore, and the University of Lille and CNRS, France. The chips were tested in short-distance data-transmission experiments conducted with the French collaborators.
Explaining the scientific principle behind the approach, Kumar told ETV Bharat that in 1929, physicist Oskar Klein predicted that an electron could pass through a high-energy barrier instead of bouncing back, a phenomenon that came to be known as Klein tunnelling. It was experimentally observed in graphene in 2009, where electrons behave almost like massless particles.
Low signal loss at high speeds
In this experiment, topological photonic crystals preserved valley pseudospin across the 310–360 GHz band using QAM-32 modulation (20 billion symbols per second). This kept bit error rates below 1 in 1,000—within standard forward error correction thresholds—and enabled theoretical transfer speeds fast enough to transmit a 5GB HD film in approximately 0.4 seconds. The performance of the three evaluated chip configurations is detailed below:
|Configuration
|Structural Details
|Data Speed
|Experimental Results & Key Observations
|Double-Barrier Device
|Two engineered barriers placed in sequence
|48 Gbps
|Signal loss: 1–2% (single barrier), 2–3% (two barriers)
|Greater than 98% valley pseudospin preserved
|Protected from backward reflections
|Omega-Shaped Pathway
|Pathway featuring four sharp bends
|60 Gbps
|Maintained near-lossless transmission around sharp bends
|Topological properties prevented wave direction reversal
|Power Splitter
|Two output branches (only one containing an engineered barrier)
|100 Gbps
|Two output signals were nearly identical
|Demonstrated minimal barrier impact on signal transmission
Current limitations of the technology
Kumar explained that this is an early demonstration of a passive component, and several practical limitations remain before scaling up wafer production:
- Size: At around 330 GHz, the wavelength in air is close to 1 mm. The hole pattern must be of a similar scale, with holes spaced about 0.25 mm apart. As a result, the devices are a few millimetres to a couple of centimetres across. Devices designed for higher frequencies would be smaller.
- Bandwidth and barrier strength: While tested across 310–360 GHz, the technology achieves peak efficiency within a narrower 320–345 GHz window, giving it a bandwidth of 25 GHz that limits single-channel capacity. Transmission also remains efficient only below a crystal-defined threshold of barrier strength, which is an important design constraint.
- Signal loss: Most of the loss occurs when signals enter and leave the chip through tapered couplers, rather than at the barriers. Improving the couplers to make them smaller and less lossy remains a key engineering challenge.
- Power, heat and stability: The chip itself consumes no power and generates negligible heat because it only guides the waves. The power-intensive components are the terahertz sources and detectors outside the chip.
Although the barriers are fixed by the chip's geometry, temperature-related changes in silicon's properties must be considered in practical designs. The next challenges include making the barriers adjustable, widening the operating frequency range and reducing signal loss. Addressing these challenges will require sustained research and collaboration between academia and industry before the technology can be used commercially.
From laboratory demonstration to 6G applications
The achievement remains a laboratory demonstration of a passive photonic circuit, not a complete 6G communication system. Its commercial use will depend on integrating compact terahertz sources and detectors, antennas and efficient packaging, along with reliable, large-scale manufacturing.
Kumar sees the power splitter as having the greatest practical potential, as signal distribution is essential for antenna arrays used to steer terahertz beams. "We are already working on beam-forming designs built on this idea," Kumar said, referring to its potential use in directing terahertz signals in future communication circuits. Beyond telecommunications, the technology could also find applications in high-speed data transfer between processors and memory in data centres, where moving large volumes of information efficiently is becoming increasingly important.
The team is also exploring ways to control the barriers electrically, thermally or mechanically, allowing signals to be switched or redirected on demand. The researchers plan to initially explore thermal and optical control, which could alter silicon's properties and change the strength of the barriers. Kumar said the team hopes to demonstrate its first tunable barrier within the next two to three years. Meanwhile, engineers must understand how terahertz signals behave in real-world conditions, including rain, buildings, and moving people. Spectrum allocation and common standards are also essential.
With 6G rollouts expected around 2030, initially using lower frequency bands, terahertz applications are likely to emerge later. The first uses may be short, fixed links between data-centre racks or chips on circuit boards, well before the technology reaches mobile phones.