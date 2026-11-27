ETV Bharat / technology

Explained: How Bengaluru Scientists Designed A Silicon Chip To Carry 100 Gbps Data Speeds For 6G

The chip was fabricated using high-resistivity silicon as it contains very few free electrons, reducing the absorption of terahertz waves. ( Photo Credit: MetoLab )

Bengaluru: Transmitting large volumes of data at high speeds while minimising signal loss is one of the challenges facing next-generation wireless communication. A team of researchers at Bengaluru-based Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) has developed a silicon chip that could help address this challenge, paving the way for compact and efficient circuits for future sixth-generation (6G) communication networks.

The chip has demonstrated the ability to guide terahertz waves through deliberately engineered barriers and sharp bends with remarkably little signal loss, while supporting data transmission speeds of up to 100 gigabits per second (Gbps).

Terahertz waves, which lie between microwaves and infrared light on the electromagnetic spectrum, are considered promising for 6G because of their ability to carry significantly larger volumes of data than conventional wireless frequencies. However, guiding these high-frequency waves through compact circuits has remained a challenge. Bends, junctions, and sudden structural changes can cause signals to scatter or reflect, weakening their strength.

Artistic illustration of photonic Klein tunnelling in a silicon valley photonic crystal chip. A terahertz signal carrying high-speed data crosses the engineered barrier (blue) without significant loss, supporting 100 Gbit/s data transmission for 6G communication. (Photo Credit: Samina Mulla)

Using the principle of Klein tunnelling

The JNCASR team addressed this problem using an approach called photonic Klein tunnelling, which draws on principles of topological photonics. The researchers used thin, high-resistivity silicon slabs—which contain very few free electrons, reducing wave absorption, and use a high refractive index to confine waves—etched with tiny holes arranged in a honeycomb pattern using standard photolithography and deep reactive-ion etching. This photonic crystal structure makes terahertz waves behave much like electrons in graphene. By slightly changing the shape of the holes, the team created barriers that allow waves to continue forward with minimal reflection, requiring no metal layers or special coatings.

The study, published in Advanced Materials, was led by Abhishek Kumar, Assistant Professor at JNCASR, who heads the Meta Optics Laboratory (MetoLab). Samina Mulla and Sangram Kumar Sadhu of JNCASR were the joint first authors. The multidisciplinary collaboration involved researchers from JNCASR, IISER Kolkata, and IIT Bombay, along with scientists from the Institute of Microelectronics, A*STAR, Singapore, and the University of Lille and CNRS, France. The chips were tested in short-distance data-transmission experiments conducted with the French collaborators.

The research team at the Meta Optics Laboratory (MetoLab), JNCASR, with the fabricated silicon chip used to demonstrate photonic Klein tunnelling. Dr Abhishek Kumar is seen second from the right (Photo Credit: Arsalan, JNCASR)

Explaining the scientific principle behind the approach, Kumar told ETV Bharat that in 1929, physicist Oskar Klein predicted that an electron could pass through a high-energy barrier instead of bouncing back, a phenomenon that came to be known as Klein tunnelling. It was experimentally observed in graphene in 2009, where electrons behave almost like massless particles.

Low signal loss at high speeds

In this experiment, topological photonic crystals preserved valley pseudospin across the 310–360 GHz band using QAM-32 modulation (20 billion symbols per second). This kept bit error rates below 1 in 1,000—within standard forward error correction thresholds—and enabled theoretical transfer speeds fast enough to transmit a 5GB HD film in approximately 0.4 seconds. The performance of the three evaluated chip configurations is detailed below: