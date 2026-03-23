ETV Bharat / technology

Explained: How Anthropic’s Claude Code Channels Let Developers Control AI Coding Sessions From Their Phones

Hyderabad: Dario Amodei-owned Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, Anthropic, has introduced Claude Code Channels for its AI chatbot, Claude AI. The new feature enables developers to send messages to an active Claude Code session, which is directly running on their computer, from messaging apps such as Telegram and Discord on their phones.

The Claude Code Channels is currently available as a research preview tool and supports Telegram, Discord, and Fakechat. It requires Claude Code v2.1.80 or later, along with a claude.ai login to function. Developers who access Claude Code through organisational Application Programming Interface (API) keys are not eligible to use it.

How Claude Code Channels work

The Claude Code Channels operate by inverting the standard Model Context Protocol (MCP) flow — an open-source standard created by Anthropic to allow AI models (LLMs) to seamlessly connect with external data sources, tools, and systems. In a typical MCP setup, a user sends a request to Claude, which calls a tool, queries the MCP server, and returns a response. Channels reverse this process.

Flowchart showing how Claude Code Channels work (Image Credit: Channels Reference/Claude Code Docs)

Each Channel functions as an MCP server running locally alongside Claude Code as a plugin-backed process. When a message arrives on Telegram or Discord, it is wrapped as a Channel event and routed to the active Claude Code session.

Claude Code reads the message, completes the requested task, and sends the reply back to the messaging platform. It is worth noting that Claude maintains session state across events, meaning it does not reset each time a new terminal window is opened.