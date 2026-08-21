Explained | How AI-Generated Text Can Be Detected Using Invisible Watermarks
Anthropic recently started embedding detection signals into Claude-generated text, just like how Google embeds them in Gemini-produced text.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Long before videos generated by artificial intelligence dominated the social space, text was the very first bastion the technology overtook after ChatGPT became public in November 2022. Apart from holding conversations with users, it also enabled the generation of essays, letters, social media posts, and much more. Today, AI-generated text has entered almost every stream, churning out vaguely worded sentences and entire articles that fill up the word limit without actually saying anything—giving birth to a new kind of AI Slop that leaves behind cringe-inducing AI-generated videos.
While AI-generated images and videos have the potential to spread fake news and misleading narratives, AI-generated text attacks at the very authenticity of words, spanning from content writing and journalism to student homework and TV scripts. Since AI can still hallucinate, it has made blunders while assisting researchers, lawyers, and analysts.
To control the menace, a lot of tools have existed for years that claim to help identify AI-generated text using some common signals that exist in synthetic writing. However, they aren't foolproof and sometimes even flag authentic content as AI-generated. Now, the companies behind AI chatbots have started to move, some voluntarily and others after being forced by governments, to enhance transparency around AI-generated text. Just like images and videos generated by OpenAI, Gemini, and Meta's AI systems now feature invisible watermarks to help identify their synthetic nature, AI-generated text is also getting a watermarking system for identification. However, it works way differently than visual media.
Google has been watermarking text generated by Gemini since 2024, along with visual media using its SynthID system. Anthropic recently announced a similar watermarking system for Claude-generated text, which started this very month, in line with European regulations. Meanwhile, OpenAI also promised to expand provenance signals to text as part of its commitments under the European Commission’s Code of Practice on Transparency of AI-generated content.
How an invisible watermark is embedded into AI-generated text
Unlike images and videos, where the watermarking system embeds invisible signals within pixels, designed to resist editing, cropping, and other simple techniques, text watermarks work differently, as there are no pixels to hide data and metadata cannot survive copy-and-paste. Since every character is right in front of users, marking works as a game of probability where the AI system replaces the most logical word in a sentence with its alternative in a manner that it does not change the meaning but implants a signal for the detection system.
"Large language models (LLMs) generate text one word (token) at a time, and each word is assigned a probability score, based on how likely it is to be generated next. So for a sentence like 'My favourite tropical fruits are mango and…', the word 'bananas' would have a higher probability score than the word 'airplanes'," Google explains, adding that SynthID adjusts these probability scores to generate a watermark. These changes, it says, are not noticeable to the human eye and do not affect the quality of the output.
To better understand this, it is pertinent to know how AI models generate text. For these systems, writing is a series of small choices where it does not know the next word but keeps a shortlist of words to choose from, just like predictive words on a smartphone's keyboard. When composing a sentence, each choice and preference contributes to the overall structure of the text. The randomness of these choices creates a potential for embedding a watermark without altering the sentence's meaning, explains Anthropic. Since the watermark is part of the text, it travels with the text when it’s copied and pasted elsewhere.
To create a watermark that remains undetectable in the text, a secret key is used to subtly influence the choices made by the model. The key colours the shortlist of candidate words, nudging the selection towards a specific colour (green) while still allowing for normal reading, Anthropic says, adding that the colouring is dynamic and based on preceding words, making it unique to each context.
|Component
|Role
|LLM
|Generates the text
|Probability scores
|Determine how likely each candidate word is
|Secret key
|Determines which candidates receive the subtle preference
|Green words
|Words that fit the key's preferred group
|Watermarked text
|Text containing the resulting statistical pattern
|Detector
|Uses the secret key to check whether the pattern is unusually strong
|Result
|Estimates whether the text contains the watermark
The key allows for the detection of the watermark. However, the detection doesn't read the text or judge its style. "The detector replays the key-holder's colouring over the words and counts how many came up green," Anthropic explains, adding that in unmarked text, the green words should appear about half the time, akin to a coin flip.
While Google and Anthropic both embed invisible signals into AI-generated text for identification, they have yet to enable access to detection systems.
Limitations of AI-generated text identification
While native watermarks in AI-generated text are theoretically better than third-party AI writing detection systems, they also have their limitations. Since the watermark is preserved in untouched segments of text and relies on short runs of original wording, if the text is heavily edited, paraphrased, translated, or mixed into other writing, the watermark may get removed. As editing increases, the likelihood of detecting the mark decreases. Meanwhile, a significant rewrite can erase the watermark entirely.
Additionally, if a passage is very short, an AI text detection system cannot work as the text may be too little for a reliable signal.
On the other hand, the detection system can also mistakenly flag non-AI text if it detects a signal. Also, if a user utilises AI to proofread, translate, or summarise text, the output can carry an invisible mark even if the underlying ideas, text, or data originated from another source.
"Detecting a Claude mark tells you that the content may have been processed by Claude. It does not, on its own, confirm the full provenance of the content," Anthropic says.