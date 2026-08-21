ETV Bharat / technology

Explained | How AI-Generated Text Can Be Detected Using Invisible Watermarks

Hyderabad: Long before videos generated by artificial intelligence dominated the social space, text was the very first bastion the technology overtook after ChatGPT became public in November 2022. Apart from holding conversations with users, it also enabled the generation of essays, letters, social media posts, and much more. Today, AI-generated text has entered almost every stream, churning out vaguely worded sentences and entire articles that fill up the word limit without actually saying anything—giving birth to a new kind of AI Slop that leaves behind cringe-inducing AI-generated videos.

While AI-generated images and videos have the potential to spread fake news and misleading narratives, AI-generated text attacks at the very authenticity of words, spanning from content writing and journalism to student homework and TV scripts. Since AI can still hallucinate, it has made blunders while assisting researchers, lawyers, and analysts.

To control the menace, a lot of tools have existed for years that claim to help identify AI-generated text using some common signals that exist in synthetic writing. However, they aren't foolproof and sometimes even flag authentic content as AI-generated. Now, the companies behind AI chatbots have started to move, some voluntarily and others after being forced by governments, to enhance transparency around AI-generated text. Just like images and videos generated by OpenAI, Gemini, and Meta's AI systems now feature invisible watermarks to help identify their synthetic nature, AI-generated text is also getting a watermarking system for identification. However, it works way differently than visual media.

Google has been watermarking text generated by Gemini since 2024, along with visual media using its SynthID system. Anthropic recently announced a similar watermarking system for Claude-generated text, which started this very month, in line with European regulations. Meanwhile, OpenAI also promised to expand provenance signals to text as part of its commitments under the European Commission’s Code of Practice on Transparency of AI-generated content.

How an invisible watermark is embedded into AI-generated text

Unlike images and videos, where the watermarking system embeds invisible signals within pixels, designed to resist editing, cropping, and other simple techniques, text watermarks work differently, as there are no pixels to hide data and metadata cannot survive copy-and-paste. Since every character is right in front of users, marking works as a game of probability where the AI system replaces the most logical word in a sentence with its alternative in a manner that it does not change the meaning but implants a signal for the detection system.