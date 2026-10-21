ETV Bharat / technology

Explained - AI On Moon: Why HP Wants To Land A Supercomputer On The Lunar Surface

An uncrewed robotic Moon rover carrying a supercomputer is scheduled to land on the lunar surface by the end of this year. Named FLEX Lunar Innovation Platform (FLIP), it will take Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) Spaceborne Computer-4 to the Moon's south pole . Upon a successful launch, this will mark a historic milestone, as it will be the first time that a supercomputer runs large language models (LLMs) and real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) inference directly on the lunar surface.

FLIP is built by a California-based aerospace startup named Astrolab (or Venturi Astrolab. Inc.). The company was founded in 2020 by NASA's veteran astronaut Jaret Matthews, who serves as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as well. Let's see the details of this robotic Moon rover.

What is FLIP?

FLIP will be deployed via Griffin Mission One (Griffin-1) lunar lander. The flight is part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS)initiative, a foundational component of the broader Artemis programme aimed at establishing long-term infrastructure on the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars.

According to Astrolab, FLIP will deliver commercial technologies and science payloads to the Moon's South Pole. The robotic lunar rover will gather "valuable science data" to reduce the risks caused by lunar dust on vehicles, infrastructure, and spacecraft systems on the Moon's surface.

The mission will also enable Astrolab to improve its batteries, tyres, avionics systems, sensors, and software across the broader FLEX range.

What will the HPE Spaceborne Computer-4 do?

The HPE Spaceborne Computer-4 is a light, compact, self-contained, and fanless supercomputer. It has a low-power 64-bit Central Processing Unit (CPU) with a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU). It will be linked to FLIP's cooling system and run on power from the rover's batteries and solar cells. The supercomputer will also use solid-state drives (SSDs) from the company KIOXIA to store data.

If everything goes to plan, the Spaceborne Computer-4 will do more than simply survive. It will study the images taken during the Griffin-1 space mission and help with independent observations. The supercomputer will also handle navigation, mapping, and terrain checks.