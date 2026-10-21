Explained - AI On Moon: Why HP Wants To Land A Supercomputer On The Lunar Surface
A rover named FLIP will carry the first supercomputer to the Moon, testing AI and computing on the lunar south pole later this year.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
An uncrewed robotic Moon rover carrying a supercomputer is scheduled to land on the lunar surface by the end of this year. Named FLEX Lunar Innovation Platform (FLIP), it will take Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) Spaceborne Computer-4 to the Moon's south pole. Upon a successful launch, this will mark a historic milestone, as it will be the first time that a supercomputer runs large language models (LLMs) and real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) inference directly on the lunar surface.
FLIP is built by a California-based aerospace startup named Astrolab (or Venturi Astrolab. Inc.). The company was founded in 2020 by NASA's veteran astronaut Jaret Matthews, who serves as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as well. Let's see the details of this robotic Moon rover.
The future of lunar mobility, infrastructure and operations are taking root right now. We are proud to support making that future a reality. 🌖— Astrolab (@Astrolab_Space) October 20, 2026
What is FLIP?
FLIP will be deployed via Griffin Mission One (Griffin-1) lunar lander. The flight is part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS)initiative, a foundational component of the broader Artemis programme aimed at establishing long-term infrastructure on the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars.
According to Astrolab, FLIP will deliver commercial technologies and science payloads to the Moon's South Pole. The robotic lunar rover will gather "valuable science data" to reduce the risks caused by lunar dust on vehicles, infrastructure, and spacecraft systems on the Moon's surface.
The mission will also enable Astrolab to improve its batteries, tyres, avionics systems, sensors, and software across the broader FLEX range.
What will the HPE Spaceborne Computer-4 do?
The HPE Spaceborne Computer-4 is a light, compact, self-contained, and fanless supercomputer. It has a low-power 64-bit Central Processing Unit (CPU) with a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU). It will be linked to FLIP's cooling system and run on power from the rover's batteries and solar cells. The supercomputer will also use solid-state drives (SSDs) from the company KIOXIA to store data.
If everything goes to plan, the Spaceborne Computer-4 will do more than simply survive. It will study the images taken during the Griffin-1 space mission and help with independent observations. The supercomputer will also handle navigation, mapping, and terrain checks.
The mission also promises to test Artificial Intelligence (AI). It is not clear which uses will be observed using this technology. HPE said an AI services container will show that AI services can be setup on the Moon reliably and at scale.
It is also unclear how these tools might be used on future crewed missions. Astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) already use computers for communication, science work, and daily tasks. But how they might use such tools on the Moon, especially with AI, is not yet known.
Why does the supercomputer use an aluminium chassis?
The system is placed in a compact aluminium chassis, mainly for thermal management and weight reduction in the extreme environment of the south pole of the Moon.
This region is notoriously known to feature one of the most unforgiving environments in the solar system. This is because the Sun hits the polar region of the Moon at a very low, glancing angle, creating an extreme landscape filled with intense darkness, sweeping thermal shifts, and rough terrain.
What else does the Griffin-1 mission carry on-board?
Griffin-1 will be the first flight of the robotic Griffin moon lander, built by a Pittsburgh-based firm, Astrobotic. This company will fly the mission for NASA under its CLPS programme.
In addition to FLIP, the lander will carry Astrobotic's CubeRover, a small uncrewed rover. It will also take LandCam-X, a navigation system that uses optical sensors. The third item is Nanofiche GLPH, short for Galactic Library to Preserve Humanity, a tiny archive of human history.