Explained | AI Inside The Animation & VFX Pipeline: What The Future Of Storytelling Looks Like

Bengaluru: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept in animation and visual effects; it is now embedded at the core of production pipelines. As studios race to produce tens of thousands of minutes of content within just two to three months, speed has become the industry’s most powerful weapon.

“AI is a game-changer where learning, creating, and integrating are the pillars of innovation and for bringing vision to life,” said Manasva Bhargava, co-founder of Teevra Studios, during his talk on “Animation-VFX and AI” at the 7th edition of the GAFX-2026. He pointed out that even global streaming platforms such as Netflix have begun integrating AI-assisted tools into mainstream productions like Law & Order, signalling how rapidly adoption is accelerating worldwide. For studios under pressure to scale, AI is not optional; it is becoming foundational.

AI Inside the Animation & VFX Pipeline

Tasks that once required painstaking frame-by-frame manual effort can now be executed in minutes. From pre-visualisation and mood boards to asset creation, rendering, and post-production, AI tools are streamlining workflows across every stage.

Bhargava noted that advanced platforms such as Seedance 2.0 and Kling 3.0 are enabling creators to produce high-quality outputs faster and at lower cost without necessarily cutting manpower. Instead, AI is shifting where human effort is concentrated.

A major breakthrough has been AI-powered motion capture. Designers can now use real human performances to drive digital characters with emotional precision. In post-production, multi-angle interpolation allows scenes to be reimagined from different perspectives, potentially reducing the need for expensive reshoots.

The line between AI-generated and natural content is increasingly difficult to detect, proving that compelling storytelling depends more on creativity than big budgets. In VFX-heavy projects, AI assists in clean-ups, compositing, background generation, and procedural asset creation. However, these outputs still demand artistic supervision. Emotional nuance, narrative coherence, and storytelling depth remain human-led domains, he added.

Job loss or Job Evolution?

The integration of AI has triggered anxiety across creative communities. Is it replacing animators or redefining their roles? Bengaluru-based indie comic book creator and author Twishampan Das said that, unfortunately, AI is currently leading to reduced headcounts rather than creating more opportunities.

He noted that the impact is felt more by artists than by companies. However, he believes skilled professionals can still outperform AI by using it as a tool or integrator. For now, he does not see AI fully dominating the indie space but acknowledges that adapting to AI will eventually become unavoidable.

At the GAFX Expo, Rahul Vallecha, Game Programmer at TwelveTech Labs, said that earlier, animation and 3D models were built entirely from scratch within software. Today, AI tools like text-to-3D generators provide ready base models, allowing artists to skip the initial modelling stage and directly rig, mesh, and begin animation. However, he clarified that AI currently offers only a baseline. These models are often not game-ready and require refinement by skilled artists. While AI is reducing manual groundwork, it has not replaced animators, as animation still depends heavily on human taste and creative judgment.

Rather than eliminating jobs, AI is reshaping skill requirements. Studios increasingly value artists who combine strong creative fundamentals with technical fluency in AI-assisted tools. Roles such as pipeline engineers, technical directors, and AI tool specialists are gaining importance. The focus is gradually shifting from repetitive execution to higher-order creative direction and quality control. Storytelling something AI can support, but not independently master. As automation reduces technical drudgery, creative professionals who upskill in AI-assisted workflows may find expanded opportunities.

Bhargava said that some non-creative roles, largely administrative or repetitive, are bound to be automated, as they add little creative value to the ecosystem. "Nearly 21 per cent of film, TV, and animation workflows could be consolidated through generative AI, and this shift is already underway across micro-drama and television production. From pre-production to post-production, GenAI is streamlining processes and India is expected to follow global market trends," he added, emphasising AI is replacing manual effort, not creativity—it is compressing time, amplifying scale, and shifting the creative battlefield from manual execution to visionary storytelling.

Building a marketplace for Indian Creators

Amit Rawat, CEO & Founder of TwelveTech Labs, said India needs a dedicated marketplace to promote Indian artists, culture, and gaming talent globally. To address this, he and his team have created a platform where artists can sign up, showcase portfolios, and connect with recruiters and Industries. He emphasised promoting flexible and remote work, noting that artists thrive outside rigid 9-to-5 structures. He also highlighted a key gap: while Indian artists are highly skilled, many struggle with global communication and pricing their work correctly. Their platform provides mentorship, industry guidance, and fair pricing support, helping artists secure appropriate remuneration.