Explained | AI Inside The Animation & VFX Pipeline: What The Future Of Storytelling Looks Like
Industry leaders at GAFX 2026 explained how AI is transforming animation and VFX workflows, reshaping jobs, raising quality standards, and accelerating Bengaluru’s AVGC ambitions.
By Anubha Jain
Published : February 28, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Bengaluru: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept in animation and visual effects; it is now embedded at the core of production pipelines. As studios race to produce tens of thousands of minutes of content within just two to three months, speed has become the industry’s most powerful weapon.
“AI is a game-changer where learning, creating, and integrating are the pillars of innovation and for bringing vision to life,” said Manasva Bhargava, co-founder of Teevra Studios, during his talk on “Animation-VFX and AI” at the 7th edition of the GAFX-2026. He pointed out that even global streaming platforms such as Netflix have begun integrating AI-assisted tools into mainstream productions like Law & Order, signalling how rapidly adoption is accelerating worldwide. For studios under pressure to scale, AI is not optional; it is becoming foundational.
AI Inside the Animation & VFX Pipeline
Tasks that once required painstaking frame-by-frame manual effort can now be executed in minutes. From pre-visualisation and mood boards to asset creation, rendering, and post-production, AI tools are streamlining workflows across every stage.
Bhargava noted that advanced platforms such as Seedance 2.0 and Kling 3.0 are enabling creators to produce high-quality outputs faster and at lower cost without necessarily cutting manpower. Instead, AI is shifting where human effort is concentrated.
A major breakthrough has been AI-powered motion capture. Designers can now use real human performances to drive digital characters with emotional precision. In post-production, multi-angle interpolation allows scenes to be reimagined from different perspectives, potentially reducing the need for expensive reshoots.
The line between AI-generated and natural content is increasingly difficult to detect, proving that compelling storytelling depends more on creativity than big budgets. In VFX-heavy projects, AI assists in clean-ups, compositing, background generation, and procedural asset creation. However, these outputs still demand artistic supervision. Emotional nuance, narrative coherence, and storytelling depth remain human-led domains, he added.
Job loss or Job Evolution?
The integration of AI has triggered anxiety across creative communities. Is it replacing animators or redefining their roles? Bengaluru-based indie comic book creator and author Twishampan Das said that, unfortunately, AI is currently leading to reduced headcounts rather than creating more opportunities.
He noted that the impact is felt more by artists than by companies. However, he believes skilled professionals can still outperform AI by using it as a tool or integrator. For now, he does not see AI fully dominating the indie space but acknowledges that adapting to AI will eventually become unavoidable.
At the GAFX Expo, Rahul Vallecha, Game Programmer at TwelveTech Labs, said that earlier, animation and 3D models were built entirely from scratch within software. Today, AI tools like text-to-3D generators provide ready base models, allowing artists to skip the initial modelling stage and directly rig, mesh, and begin animation. However, he clarified that AI currently offers only a baseline. These models are often not game-ready and require refinement by skilled artists. While AI is reducing manual groundwork, it has not replaced animators, as animation still depends heavily on human taste and creative judgment.
Rather than eliminating jobs, AI is reshaping skill requirements. Studios increasingly value artists who combine strong creative fundamentals with technical fluency in AI-assisted tools. Roles such as pipeline engineers, technical directors, and AI tool specialists are gaining importance. The focus is gradually shifting from repetitive execution to higher-order creative direction and quality control. Storytelling something AI can support, but not independently master. As automation reduces technical drudgery, creative professionals who upskill in AI-assisted workflows may find expanded opportunities.
Bhargava said that some non-creative roles, largely administrative or repetitive, are bound to be automated, as they add little creative value to the ecosystem. "Nearly 21 per cent of film, TV, and animation workflows could be consolidated through generative AI, and this shift is already underway across micro-drama and television production. From pre-production to post-production, GenAI is streamlining processes and India is expected to follow global market trends," he added, emphasising AI is replacing manual effort, not creativity—it is compressing time, amplifying scale, and shifting the creative battlefield from manual execution to visionary storytelling.
Building a marketplace for Indian Creators
Amit Rawat, CEO & Founder of TwelveTech Labs, said India needs a dedicated marketplace to promote Indian artists, culture, and gaming talent globally. To address this, he and his team have created a platform where artists can sign up, showcase portfolios, and connect with recruiters and Industries. He emphasised promoting flexible and remote work, noting that artists thrive outside rigid 9-to-5 structures. He also highlighted a key gap: while Indian artists are highly skilled, many struggle with global communication and pricing their work correctly. Their platform provides mentorship, industry guidance, and fair pricing support, helping artists secure appropriate remuneration.
Rahul Vallecha added that, unlike cities like Tokyo, where large studios house integrated teams under one roof, India’s ecosystem is more fragmented. Bridging this integration gap is where Bengaluru can grow in the future.
Bengaluru’s Rise in the AVGC Ecosystem
While Mumbai continues to dominate mainstream film VFX production, Hyderabad is expanding rapidly in gaming and large-scale animation outsourcing, and Bengaluru stands out for its innovation-driven approach. Within this transformation, Bengaluru is emerging as a significant hub in India’s AVGC (Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Comics) ecosystem. The city’s advantage lies not just in content production, but in tool-building, AI development, and pipeline engineering.
With its convergence of AI research, gaming startups, immersive technologies, and robust digital infrastructure, Bengaluru possesses a technology-first edge as animation increasingly integrates AI and real-time engines.
Platforms like GAFX Bengaluru, supported by the Government of Karnataka, underscore the state’s ambition to lead the AVGC sector. Yet challenges remain.
|ALSO READ: Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Manasva Bhargava noted that while Mumbai currently leads in creative momentum, Bengaluru holds long-term potential. Mumbai’s film ecosystem is far more experimental. Filmmakers there are constantly pushing boundaries and exploring new creative solutions. In contrast, Bengaluru, owing partly to its strong engineering-driven ecosystem, is not yet as creatively aggressive. However, he clarified that being engineering-heavy is not a disadvantage. In fact, many leading directors come from engineering backgrounds.
Referring to the director of Rocket Boys, he highlighted an interesting perspective: “Failed engineers have a duty to create something meaningful and prove they can be powerful storytellers.” Bhargava suggested that this blend of technical depth and storytelling ability could become Bengaluru’s defining strength on the global stage.
However, to compete with global hubs, Bengaluru needs stronger top-down policy support, more incubation spaces, collaborative ecosystems, and institutional backing. To help the ecosystem move faster and scale globally, policymakers actively enable creators with infrastructure, funding access, and structured collaboration platforms.
The Rise of AI-Powered Fandom
AI’s impact extends beyond professional studios. With tools like Seedance 2.0, fans are increasingly creating alternate storylines, stylised visuals, and animated universes inspired by existing franchises. This democratisation lowers technical barriers and blurs the line between consumer and creator. It also raises complex copyright questions.
Bhargava said it is clearly a form of democratisation, as it empowers fans to build their own fantasy worlds using accessible tools. However, copyright becomes a grey area when users replicate an existing IP, character likeness, or established storyline. Film and series production pipelines often take nearly two years, involving extensive effort from writers, technicians, VFX artists, and directors to craft the right narrative and visuals. Simply recreating or remixing that work risks undermining the labour behind it.
He emphasised that true democratisation lies in creating original stories with these tools, not in copying existing intellectual property. The space remains a grey area, and creators must draw clear ethical and legal boundaries.
Twishampan Das said the technology may feel like a “copy-paste” model drawing from patterns across thousands or millions of existing films. While the results can be highly realistic and technically impressive, they are often built on pre-existing creative material. He acknowledged that this makes it ethically and legally a grey area.
As fandom evolves into a parallel content economy, Bhargava noted that this shift is already visible on platforms like Wattpad, where fan-driven content often transitions into mainstream success. He said such platforms act as entry gates, making visibility easier in today’s attention economy. However, long-term success depends on quality, the ability to tell compelling stories and sustain audience engagement.
Lower Barrier, Higher Standards
“AI is simultaneously lowering entry barriers for individuals while raising quality benchmarks, and that is the core conversation across studios today," Bhargava said.
He highlighted that AI enables independent creators in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, or even Tokyo to produce high-quality content with fewer approval cycles and less bureaucracy with global reach. AI allows a filmmaker in Bengaluru to create content for audiences in the US or UK. Many untold regional stories, earlier limited by funding or bureaucracy, can now come to life as AI-driven content generation becomes more affordable and stable.
At the same time, studios can no longer afford to release mediocre content - the quality bar has significantly risen.
AI Copyright: Balancing Innovation and Protection
Is India ready for AI copyright regulation in animation? On this, Bhargava stated that the space remains a grey area. India is still “learning to walk” in this domain, and excessive regulation could hinder innovation. While limited oversight has enabled creative experimentation, he stressed that safeguards are essential to protect original IPs and the hard work of large creative teams without stifling growth.