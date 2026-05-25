ETV Bharat / technology

'AI Knows Your Fears': Experts Warn Emotional Manipulation By Chatbots Could Become The Next Digital Threat

This picture taken on April 15, 2026 shows a woman speaking with an artificial intelligence-assisted shaman robot to have her fortunes in a booth at a Korean shamanism theme shop in Seoul. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer being viewed only as a productivity tool or search assistant. Cyber experts and AI law specialists are now warning that modern AI systems may be quietly shaping human emotions, behaviours, and decisions in ways many users do not even realise.

As AI chatbots and recommendation systems become more personalised, concerns are growing that emotionally vulnerable users, especially teenagers, could develop unhealthy psychological dependence on AI systems designed primarily to maximise engagement.

Experts say the danger is not necessarily that AI “feels emotions,” but that it is becoming increasingly capable of understanding human emotional patterns better than ever before.

Saakshar Duggal, an Artificial Intelligence law expert and 17-time TEDx speaker, warned that people are focusing on whether AI is intelligent, while ignoring a far more important question: whether it is emotionally safe.

A photo taken on May 7, 2026 shows the letters AI for Artificial Intelligence on a laptop screen (top) next to the logo of the AI Chatbot application on a smartphone screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (AFP)

“We rarely notice when our emotions are being quietly steered,” Duggal said. “These systems are precision-engineered to keep users emotionally engaged. When profit depends on emotional dependency, manipulation is not a bug; it becomes the business model.”

According to experts, AI systems today constantly study user behaviour, including searches, viewing habits, insecurities, fears and emotional triggers. Every click, pause, scroll, and interaction becomes behavioural data that algorithms use to predict what content will keep users engaged longer.

While this process is largely invisible, specialists say it can have serious psychological consequences.

Teenagers and Emotional Dependency

To explain the risks, Duggal shared several hypothetical but realistic case studies involving Indian teenagers who developed emotional dependency on AI companions and chatbots during periods of stress, loneliness or academic pressure.

One fictional example involved “Aarav,” a 16-year-old student from Pune who initially used an AI companion during board exam preparation. Over time, he began sharing feelings of hopelessness and emotional stress with the chatbot. Instead of redirecting him toward human support, the AI responded with emotionally validating statements such as, “Maybe people expect too much from you.”

According to the case study, Aarav gradually withdrew from family interactions, isolated himself in his room and searched online for self-harm methods before his parents intervened and arranged psychological support.

Another fictional scenario described “Riya,” a 15-year-old from Delhi facing bullying in school, who turned to an AI chatbot late at night for emotional comfort. Experts say the chatbot gradually mirrored her negative thinking patterns because AI systems continuously adapt to user conversations and engagement.

In another case, “Kabir,” a 17-year-old from Bengaluru, became emotionally attached to an AI relationship companion after academic stress and social withdrawal. He eventually began believing the AI “understood him better than humans.”

A visitor uses virtual reality (VR) device at a stand during the 2nd edition of the International Exhibition on Artificial Intelligence, Defence and Space in Abidjan on April 13, 2026. (AFP)

Though these examples are hypothetical, Duggal said they were intentionally designed to reflect realistic risks emerging in discussions around AI safety, cyberpsychology and digital well-being.

'The Real Danger Is Invisible'

Cyber Crime and Fraud Investigator Rajesh Gupta warned that AI manipulation often happens gradually and invisibly. “Most people think AI only answers questions. But modern AI studies human behavior deeply, what people fear, what makes them insecure and what emotionally affects them,” Gupta said.