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Water Security To Heat Action Plans: Experts Explain How India Can Prepare For El Niño In 2027

Droughts, Floods And Heatwaves: How India Can Prepare For El Niño Risks In 2027 ( Representational Picture: Getty Images )

By Anubha Jain 10 Min Read

Bengaluru: Scientists are warning that an unusually strong El Niño could intensify extreme weather and pose serious health risks worldwide. Beyond heat-related illnesses such as dehydration and heatstroke, the effects could include malnutrition, food insecurity, and the spread of infectious diseases.

El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon that occurs every two to seven years. It warms parts of the tropical Pacific Ocean and influences temperatures and rainfall across the world. In its second-stage forecast for 2026, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) projected southwest monsoon rainfall at 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), with a model error of +/- 4 per cent. El Niño is generally associated with a weaker Indian summer monsoon, although its impact varies from year to year. Of the 16 El Niño years since 1950, seven recorded below-normal Indian monsoon rainfall.

El Nino years and monsoon (Credits: Climate Trends, Data: IMD) India's monsoon: Beyond El Niño The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which reflects sea-surface temperature differences between the western and eastern tropical Indian Ocean, also influences monsoon rainfall. A positive IOD can sometimes offset El Niño’s adverse effects, while a negative IOD may worsen them. However, outcomes depend on how these and other climate drivers interact. The forecasts cited in The Lancet suggest that the event could reach a peak monthly sea-surface temperature anomaly of +3.9°C, based on the median forecast, exceeding the +2.75°C recorded during the 2015–16 El Niño. These figures are predictions, not confirmed outcomes. Scientists warn that human-induced climate change could further compound the impacts. Strong El Niño In 2027: How India Can Prepare For Droughts, Floods And Health Risks (Representational Picture: Getty Images) The health risks beyond a weak monsoon The study's lead author, Ruby Lieber, Senior Research Associate in Climate Science at the University of Bristol, stresses the urgent need to assess health risks at country and local levels, adding that the consequences could affect India, East Asia, South America, parts of Africa, and the western Pacific. TL;DR Strong El Niño could increase India's climate risks in 2027 Forecasts point to a potentially strong-to-very-strong El Niño lasting into early 2027. Its effects on India's monsoon will depend on other climate drivers, including the Indian Ocean Dipole and Madden–Julian Oscillation. Heat, drought, water shortages and disease could compound health risks Scientists warn that the impacts could extend beyond deficient rainfall to heat-related illnesses, food insecurity, crop stress, infectious diseases, and marine heatwaves that threaten coastal livelihoods. Experts call for district-level preparedness and early action An assessment identifies 91 districts at very high drought risk and 188 at high risk. Experts recommend heat-health plans, water and crop contingency measures, climate-sensitive disease monitoring, and early-warning systems linked to timely action. Speaking about the study’s key findings, Professor Dann Mitchell, co-author of the study, Shanta Professorial Chair in Planetary Health at the University of Bristol and Met Office Chair in Climate Hazards, told ETV Bharat that distinguishing and separating El Niño’s health impacts from those caused by human-induced climate change and natural climate variability could help researchers build a stronger evidence base on the health risks associated with the event. "Since El Niño can be predicted months in advance, this evidence could help governments prepare for potential health impacts before they occur," he said. The researchers recommend: Prioritising health protection in international responses

Strengthening national risk assessments and early-warning systems

Expanding climate–health attribution research

Evaluating the cost-effectiveness of interventions such as disease alerts, resilient healthcare, urban flood protection, and food supplies Ruby Lieber calls for coordinated action by climate and health researchers, international agencies, funders, and non-governmental organisations to develop targeted responses. Rainfall forecast from October to December 2026 (Credits: Climate Trends, Data: IMD) What could El Niño mean for India's 2027 monsoon? Discussing what this could mean for India, Professor Mitchell said India needs to be prepared for a very strong El Niño, as some regions could face unusual weather conditions and health risks that are still not fully understood. El Niño is often associated with a weaker Indian monsoon, which could worsen heat, drought and water shortages, while intense rainfall could trigger flash floods. He stressed the need for India to link seasonal climate forecasts with public health planning, strengthen heat-health early-warning systems, prepare hospitals and local health services, monitor climate-sensitive diseases and identify vulnerable communities. “El Niño gives warning, often months ahead. This time can be used to prevent illness and save lives,” he said. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Latha Sridhar, from the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, discussed how El Niño, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), the Madden–Julian Oscillation, and prevailing winds could influence India’s 2027 southwest monsoon and regional rainfall risks. The Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) is a large-scale, eastward-moving atmospheric disturbance that travels around the Earth's equator every 30 to 60 days. Sridhar said El Niño alters tropical atmospheric circulation, particularly the Walker circulation, often creating conditions unfavourable for rainfall over India. According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Centre October 2026 assessment, strong-to-very-strong El Niño conditions are likely to persist through January–March 2027, with a probability above 83 per cent. It also estimates an 83 per cent probability of a historic-strength event during October–December 2026, defined by a three-month Relative Oceanic Niño Index (RONI) of at least +2.5°C. El Niño And India's 2027 Monsoon: Experts Call For Early Action On Water, Crops And Public Health (Representational Picture: Getty Images) She said that El Niño’s persistence into early 2027 does not guarantee a deficient June–September monsoon. Its impact will depend on how ENSO evolves and interacts with other climate drivers. A positive IOD may offset its effects, while the Madden–Julian Oscillation can influence the monsoon's active and break phases. The monsoon trough, cross-equatorial winds, low-level westerlies, and the movement of low-pressure systems also shape rainfall distribution. El Niño and India's 2027 monsoon A strong El Niño could increase India's risks of a weak monsoon, heat, drought, water shortages and flash floods. NOAA forecast Strong-to-very-strong El Niño conditions are likely to persist through January–March 2027, with a probability above 83 per cent. Other climate drivers The IOD, MJO, prevailing winds and low-pressure systems will influence monsoon rainfall patterns. Regional uncertainty Some regions could face intense rainfall while others experience prolonged dry spells. It is too early to identify specific districts at risk. Existing concerns The southwest monsoon recorded 13 per cent of the LPA, its weakest level since 2015, while southern India had one of its four driest monsoons since 1901.