Water Security To Heat Action Plans: Experts Explain How India Can Prepare For El Niño In 2027
Scientists warn that a strong El Niño could heighten India's risks of heat stress, drought, water shortages, crop losses and climate-sensitive diseases in 2027.
By Anubha Jain
Published : October 19, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Bengaluru: Scientists are warning that an unusually strong El Niño could intensify extreme weather and pose serious health risks worldwide. Beyond heat-related illnesses such as dehydration and heatstroke, the effects could include malnutrition, food insecurity, and the spread of infectious diseases.
In its second-stage forecast for 2026, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) projected southwest monsoon rainfall at 90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), with a model error of +/- 4 per cent. El Niño is generally associated with a weaker Indian summer monsoon, although its impact varies from year to year. Of the 16 El Niño years since 1950, seven recorded below-normal Indian monsoon rainfall.
India's monsoon: Beyond El Niño
The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which reflects sea-surface temperature differences between the western and eastern tropical Indian Ocean, also influences monsoon rainfall. A positive IOD can sometimes offset El Niño’s adverse effects, while a negative IOD may worsen them. However, outcomes depend on how these and other climate drivers interact.
The forecasts cited in The Lancet suggest that the event could reach a peak monthly sea-surface temperature anomaly of +3.9°C, based on the median forecast, exceeding the +2.75°C recorded during the 2015–16 El Niño. These figures are predictions, not confirmed outcomes. Scientists warn that human-induced climate change could further compound the impacts.
The health risks beyond a weak monsoon
The study's lead author, Ruby Lieber, Senior Research Associate in Climate Science at the University of Bristol, stresses the urgent need to assess health risks at country and local levels, adding that the consequences could affect India, East Asia, South America, parts of Africa, and the western Pacific.
|TL;DR
|Strong El Niño could increase India's climate risks in 2027
|Forecasts point to a potentially strong-to-very-strong El Niño lasting into early 2027. Its effects on India's monsoon will depend on other climate drivers, including the Indian Ocean Dipole and Madden–Julian Oscillation.
|Heat, drought, water shortages and disease could compound health risks
|Scientists warn that the impacts could extend beyond deficient rainfall to heat-related illnesses, food insecurity, crop stress, infectious diseases, and marine heatwaves that threaten coastal livelihoods.
|Experts call for district-level preparedness and early action
|An assessment identifies 91 districts at very high drought risk and 188 at high risk. Experts recommend heat-health plans, water and crop contingency measures, climate-sensitive disease monitoring, and early-warning systems linked to timely action.
Speaking about the study’s key findings, Professor Dann Mitchell, co-author of the study, Shanta Professorial Chair in Planetary Health at the University of Bristol and Met Office Chair in Climate Hazards, told ETV Bharat that distinguishing and separating El Niño’s health impacts from those caused by human-induced climate change and natural climate variability could help researchers build a stronger evidence base on the health risks associated with the event. "Since El Niño can be predicted months in advance, this evidence could help governments prepare for potential health impacts before they occur," he said.
The researchers recommend:
- Prioritising health protection in international responses
- Strengthening national risk assessments and early-warning systems
- Expanding climate–health attribution research
- Evaluating the cost-effectiveness of interventions such as disease alerts, resilient healthcare, urban flood protection, and food supplies
Ruby Lieber calls for coordinated action by climate and health researchers, international agencies, funders, and non-governmental organisations to develop targeted responses.
What could El Niño mean for India's 2027 monsoon?
Discussing what this could mean for India, Professor Mitchell said India needs to be prepared for a very strong El Niño, as some regions could face unusual weather conditions and health risks that are still not fully understood. El Niño is often associated with a weaker Indian monsoon, which could worsen heat, drought and water shortages, while intense rainfall could trigger flash floods. He stressed the need for India to link seasonal climate forecasts with public health planning, strengthen heat-health early-warning systems, prepare hospitals and local health services, monitor climate-sensitive diseases and identify vulnerable communities.
“El Niño gives warning, often months ahead. This time can be used to prevent illness and save lives,” he said.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Latha Sridhar, from the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, discussed how El Niño, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), the Madden–Julian Oscillation, and prevailing winds could influence India’s 2027 southwest monsoon and regional rainfall risks.
Sridhar said El Niño alters tropical atmospheric circulation, particularly the Walker circulation, often creating conditions unfavourable for rainfall over India.
According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Centre October 2026 assessment, strong-to-very-strong El Niño conditions are likely to persist through January–March 2027, with a probability above 83 per cent. It also estimates an 83 per cent probability of a historic-strength event during October–December 2026, defined by a three-month Relative Oceanic Niño Index (RONI) of at least +2.5°C.
She said that El Niño’s persistence into early 2027 does not guarantee a deficient June–September monsoon. Its impact will depend on how ENSO evolves and interacts with other climate drivers. A positive IOD may offset its effects, while the Madden–Julian Oscillation can influence the monsoon's active and break phases. The monsoon trough, cross-equatorial winds, low-level westerlies, and the movement of low-pressure systems also shape rainfall distribution.
|El Niño and India's 2027 monsoon
|A strong El Niño could increase India's risks of a weak monsoon, heat, drought, water shortages and flash floods.
|NOAA forecast
|Strong-to-very-strong El Niño conditions are likely to persist through January–March 2027, with a probability above 83 per cent.
|Other climate drivers
|The IOD, MJO, prevailing winds and low-pressure systems will influence monsoon rainfall patterns.
|Regional uncertainty
|Some regions could face intense rainfall while others experience prolonged dry spells. It is too early to identify specific districts at risk.
|Existing concerns
|The southwest monsoon recorded 13 per cent of the LPA, its weakest level since 2015, while southern India had one of its four driest monsoons since 1901.
This means some regions could see intense rainfall, while others face prolonged dry spells. It is too early to identify specific districts at risk during the 2027 southwest monsoon based on the current ENSO forecast alone. IMD’s seasonal, monthly, extended-range, and short-range forecasts will provide progressively clearer guidance as the season approaches. El Niño raises the risk of an unfavourable monsoon, but it does not determine how the season will unfold.
In conversation with ETV Bharat, Indu K Murthy, Principal Research Scientist and Head of the Climate, Environment and Sustainability Sector at the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), said, “India is already experiencing concerning conditions, with the southwest monsoon recording just 13 per cent of the LPA, its weakest since 2015, while southern India experienced one of its four driest monsoons since 1901."
El Niño Threats To India: From Drought-Prone Districts To Coastal Communities
Indu K Murthy noted that the additional health burden of El Niño remains difficult to quantify because its effects are hard to separate from long-term warming. Limited decentralised data, weak links between climate and health records, and difficulties in attributing deaths to heat further complicate assessments.
However, she said that a district-level climate risk assessment with IIT Guwahati and IIT Mandi identified 91 districts at very high drought risk and 188 at high risk. Vulnerable areas include the rainfed belts of central India and the Deccan, particularly Marathwada, north interior Karnataka, Telangana, and Rayalaseema; the Southern Peninsula; the Indo-Gangetic Plain, where humid heat and hot nights intensify heat stress; and urban informal settlements facing heat and water shortages. Drought risk is spread widely across states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan. Eleven districts, including Patna, Alappuzha, and Kendrapara, face very high risks of both floods and droughts.
Preparedness should prioritise outdoor workers, low-income households, children, older people, and those with chronic illnesses. Measures include safer work hours, shade and drinking water for workers; assured water, food, and cooling for vulnerable households; adjusted school timings and nutrition monitoring for children; and targeted check-ins for at-risk older people during heatwaves.
|El Niño Threats To India
|District-level drought risk
|Assessment by CSTEP, IIT Guwahati and IIT Mandi identified 91 districts at very high drought risk and 188 at high risk.
|Vulnerable regions
|Rainfed areas of central India and the Deccan, the Indo-Gangetic Plain and urban informal settlements face drought, heat and water-shortage risks.
|Flood and drought risks
|Eleven districts, including Patna, Alappuzha and Kendrapara, face very high risks of both floods and droughts.
|Marine heatwaves
|El Niño-related marine heatwaves could damage coral reefs, alter marine biodiversity and affect fish availability, threatening coastal communities and small-scale fishers.
Latha Sridhar explained that El Niño can contribute to marine heatwaves, which can stress coral reefs, trigger bleaching, alter marine biodiversity, and affect the distribution and availability of commercially important fish. Changes in marine productivity and fishing grounds can threaten the livelihoods of coastal communities, particularly small-scale fishers. They can also influence ocean–atmosphere interactions.
Assessing Preparedness: From climate indicators and forecasts to timely action
Talking about preparedness, Murthy said that drought and water security planning should start now. "Looking ahead, India should prepare for below-normal post-monsoon rainfall from October to December, which could strain reservoirs and groundwater and affect rabi sowing," she said.
"A hotter summer in 2027 is another concern, underscoring the need for heat preparedness. Despite the risk of drought, extreme rainfall events remain possible, making it essential to prepare for both droughts and floods," she added.
Additionally, Murthy said that states need to prioritise drinking-water supplies, prepare contingency plans for rabi crops, and plan social protection works, fodder banks, and summer water supplies.
"An effective climate–health framework needs clear responsibilities across state and district authorities, pre-agreed triggers linked to specific actions, and timely funding through disaster mitigation funds and the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health," she added.
|Experts On How India Should Prepare For El Niño In 2027
|Expert
|Key preparedness measures
|Additional recommendations
|Professor Dann Mitchell — University of Bristol and Met Office
|Link seasonal climate forecasts with public health planning; strengthen heat-health early-warning systems; prepare hospitals and local health services; monitor climate-sensitive diseases; identify vulnerable communities.
|Use advance warnings to help governments prepare for potential health impacts before they occur.
|Latha Sridhar — Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru
|Track rainfall patterns, dry spells, temperatures, heatwaves and extreme rainfall alongside ENSO and the Indian Ocean Dipole. Integrate forecasts with reservoir storage, groundwater, soil moisture, crop conditions and health surveillance.
|Use forecasts to guide water management, agricultural decisions and Heat Action Plans. Communicate warnings in regional languages, define local action thresholds and strengthen interdepartmental coordination.
|Indu K Murthy — CSTEP
|Begin drought and water-security planning early; prioritise drinking-water supplies; prepare rabi crop contingency plans; plan social protection works, fodder banks and summer water supplies.
|Strengthen district-level climate-risk assessments; establish clear responsibilities, predefined action triggers and timely funding. Protect vulnerable groups through safer working hours, shade, drinking water, food and cooling access, adjusted school timings, nutrition monitoring and targeted check-ins for older people during heatwaves.
|Ruby Lieber — University of Bristol
|Assess El Niño-related health risks at national and local levels.
|Coordinate climate and health researchers, international agencies, funders and non-governmental organisations to develop targeted responses.
Latha Sridhar, meanwhile, said that authorities should track rainfall patterns, dry spells, temperature changes, heatwaves, and extreme rainfall alongside climate indicators such as ENSO and IOD. Both the amount of rainfall and its distribution over time need to be considered. These indicators should be integrated with reservoir storage, groundwater levels, soil moisture, crop conditions, irrigation, drinking-water needs, and health surveillance.
IMD’s seasonal, extended-range (two to four weeks), medium-range, and short-range forecasts, along with impact-based warnings, help authorities plan for climate risks, Sridhar said, explaining that:
- Seasonal forecasts support advance planning for water, agriculture, and public health.
- Extended-range forecasts can help identify emerging dry spells, rainfall anomalies, and periods of increased heat stress.
- Short-range forecasts guide immediate action.
She noted that if rainfall is likely to be deficient, districts can review reservoirs, groundwater, and drinking-water needs, and advise farmers on sowing, crop choices, and irrigation. Heat forecasts can help activate Heat Action Plans and help hospitals prepare for heat-related illnesses.
However, consequences vary with local water resources, farming practices, and socioeconomic vulnerability. Forecasts must be combined with effective early-warning systems, local risk assessments, information on vulnerable communities, and sector-specific needs—clear communication of uncertainty, locally defined action thresholds, and interdepartmental coordination. Advisories in regional languages are also essential to ensure that warnings reach the people who need them, Sridhar added.
Early warnings can make a real difference only when followed by timely action to reduce health impacts, crop losses, water stress, and livelihood damage.