Exclusive | 'Green Ammonia To Solve Energy, Climate Crises': Expert Dr Valavan Amudhan

ETV Bharat interviewed international public transport and alternative fuel expert Dr Valavan Amudhan on the emerging trends linked to the applications of Green Ammonia in India and the world.

India has already announced its plans to use Green Ammonia fuel as a permanent green fuel and aims to replace diesel and petrol in the coming years.

Many developed countries are using this fuel in the fields of aviation, maritime transport, heavy industry and railway transport.

Green Ammonia is now used fertilizer industry and also as a fuel in ships, aircraft, heavy vehicles and power generation.

Ammonia is primarily used in agricultural fertilizers and cleaning products. Whereas, Green Ammonia is a chemical compound formed by the combination of nitrogen and hydrogen. As the hydrogen used in its making is sourced from wind or solar energy, there is zero carbon emission in its production or use. Therefore, it is considered as 'clean fuel' produced using renewable energy.

Amidst the ensuing climate crisis of heat waves, droughts, floods, and desertification, countries are shifting their fuel preferences. Japan, Norway and India have taken up 'Green Ammonia' fuel to move towards the climate solution.

Chennai: For more than a hundred years, the world's energy map was dominated by oil-rich countries. Countries had to import fuel required for energy purposes from the Middle Eastern deserts. But now, 'Green Ammonia' has emerged as the green fuel that will define the energy of the next century.

Valavan Amudhan: Today, the world is facing three major crises: energy security, climate change and rising fuel prices. Green Ammonia has the potential to provide a solution to all three issues. Today, countries around the world have started using hydrogen after petrol and diesel. Hydrogen is a good fuel. But storing and transporting it is very difficult. Hydrogen is available in Green Ammonia. Moreover, it can be stored at low pressure for months. This is the reason behind Green Ammonia emerging as the next-generation fuel in the international energy market.

ETB: Tell us about the rising demand for Green Ammonia across countries?

Valavan Amudhan: Data shows that ships are responsible for 3% of global carbon emissions. Now, the maritime freight transport sector is switching to Green Ammonia as fuel to reduce emissions. For example, the world's largest shipping companies such as Maersk and NYK (Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha) have started to use Green Ammonia as a primary fuel. Today, Green Ammonia has become a bank for companies that provide electricity using renewable energy. Moreover, the clean fuel has emerged as an alternative fuel in the heavy industry and railway transport sectors. In this way, Green Ammonia has the potential to prevent 35% of the CO₂ emissions generated in the world through four sectors: maritime transport, grid energy storage, heavy industry, and rail transport.

ETB: Can India become a major export hub of Green Ammonia?

Valavan Amudhan: India has three major advantages with regard to green ammonia. India has immense solar energy, over 7,500 km coastline, highly skilled manpower, and low solar electricity tariffs. This makes India an ideal place to set up Green Ammonia export terminals as it has an environment conducive to low-cost and high-quality production. If India starts Green Ammonia production, India can become a major exporter of the fuel in the next 10 to 15 years. Especially, the projects undertaken by the Central Government for hydrogen production in the states of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha are future investments in the production and export of Green Ammonia. It is used in electricity production, RO water production, and sewage management.

ETB: How is Green Ammonia going to impact people’s lives?

Valavan Amudhan: When countries start using Green Ammonia in electricity production, prices will become stable. It will contribute to green public transport. Air quality will improve. India will no longer be affected by the rise in crude oil prices. Employment opportunities will be sustainable. Green ammonia is not just a fuel alternative. It will create new green jobs in rural areas. The solar and wind power plants required for green ammonia production are mostly set up in villages. This will reduce migration and enable local people to get jobs in fields like engineering, maintenance, and security training in their villages.

ETB: What changes will Green Ammonia transition bring in the next 20 years?

Dr Valavan Amudhan: Green ammonia will replace the current energy system with renewables. By 2050, international energy companies predict that Green Ammonia will meet up to 45% of the world's total hydrogen demand.

ETB: How will Green Ammonia impact the Aviation sector?

Valavan Amudhan: The aviation industry accounts for 2–3% of the world's total carbon emissions. But since there are very few alternative fuels to reduce this, Green Ammonia is set be become an advancement as it has a high hydrogen density. The fuel provides the energy needed for long-haul flights. The world's major airports, Singapore, Dubai, and Sydney, are already studying how Green Ammonia can become an alternative fuel in aviation.

ETB: What will be the features of an ideal international Green Ammonia policy?

Valavan Amudhan: Firstly, for Green Ammonia to succeed, internationally accepted common safety and energy standards need to be enforced. For Green Ammonia produced in one country to be accepted in another, its purity, combustion quality, storage protocols, leakage protection, and ISO standards must all be consistent. For this purpose, Japan, Europe, Australia, and India are forming a new alliance called the 'International Ammonia Alliance.' There is no doubt that green ammonia will become the world's energy currency in the future."