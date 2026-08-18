ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive: Time For Private Indian Space Players To Serve Global Market: CEO Dhruva Space Sanjay Nekkanti

Mohali: Sanjay Srikanth Nekkanti, CEO of India's leading space start-up 'Dhruva Space', was a special guest at the two-day 'National Space Technology Conclave 2026' that began at Punjab's Chandigarh University and brought together country's country's leading space scientists.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Nekkanti shared important thoughts on the involvement and collaboration of private companies in the Indian space industry, government policies for new start-ups and the future roadmap for university students. Here are a few excerpts from the interview.

Collaboration among private companies in space sector

Nekkanti emphasised on collaboration among private players. He said that ISRO has created a healthy space ecosystem in India in the last 40-50 years, in which 400 to 500 small and medium enterprises have been the backbone.

“Now the change has come that private industries are not just making parts, but are also manufacturing their own complete products, complete satellites and launch vehicles i.e. rockets,” he said.

Nekkanti said that with this mutual cooperation, not only will India’s local needs be met and national level problems will be solved, but India will also be able to export on a large scale in the global space market and provide services to the world.

Space program of Chandigarh University

Nekkanti said that the National Space Technology Conclave is an important initiative, where ISRO, industry and academic institutions like IIST, NSIL, ISRO, INSPACE and Chandigarh University have come together on a single platform. He said that for the last few months, about 40 students have been doing research on various sub-systems of satellites at the university’s ‘Kalpana Chawla Centre’, which is very encouraging.