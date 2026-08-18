Exclusive: Time For Private Indian Space Players To Serve Global Market: CEO Dhruva Space Sanjay Nekkanti
In a conversation with ETV Bharat's Balwinder Singh, Nekkanti credited ISRO for creating a healthy space ecosystem urging private players to take the lead.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Mohali: Sanjay Srikanth Nekkanti, CEO of India's leading space start-up 'Dhruva Space', was a special guest at the two-day 'National Space Technology Conclave 2026' that began at Punjab's Chandigarh University and brought together country's country's leading space scientists.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Nekkanti shared important thoughts on the involvement and collaboration of private companies in the Indian space industry, government policies for new start-ups and the future roadmap for university students. Here are a few excerpts from the interview.
Collaboration among private companies in space sector
Nekkanti emphasised on collaboration among private players. He said that ISRO has created a healthy space ecosystem in India in the last 40-50 years, in which 400 to 500 small and medium enterprises have been the backbone.
A historic milestone for Chandigarh University as we hosted India's first university-led National Space Technology Conclave 2026, in collaboration with ISRO and IIST, bringing together 30+ eminent space scientists and leaders from across the nation.— Chandigarh University (@Chandigarh_uni) August 18, 2026
Honoured to host Dr YVN… pic.twitter.com/lkpKFOLNKh
“Now the change has come that private industries are not just making parts, but are also manufacturing their own complete products, complete satellites and launch vehicles i.e. rockets,” he said.
Nekkanti said that with this mutual cooperation, not only will India’s local needs be met and national level problems will be solved, but India will also be able to export on a large scale in the global space market and provide services to the world.
Space program of Chandigarh University
Nekkanti said that the National Space Technology Conclave is an important initiative, where ISRO, industry and academic institutions like IIST, NSIL, ISRO, INSPACE and Chandigarh University have come together on a single platform. He said that for the last few months, about 40 students have been doing research on various sub-systems of satellites at the university’s ‘Kalpana Chawla Centre’, which is very encouraging.
Chandigarh University becomes India’s First University to Unveil ‘Declaration on Space Technology for Viksit Bharat 2047’ to Strengthen Universities’ Role in National Space Missions— Chandigarh University (@Chandigarh_uni) August 17, 2026
Giving a major thrust to India’s growing space ambitions, Chandigarh University on Monday brought… pic.twitter.com/Kr2jTLjyGY
“Now the days are gone when an institution used to launch only one or two satellites. People have now moved towards a network of hundreds and thousands of satellites. Therefore, Chandigarh University should prepare and launch a 'Satellite Constellation Program' of 3 to 5 satellites to solve a specific problem within the next 24 to 36 months,” he said.
Funding and government policies for private start-ups
The Dhruva Space CEO said that earlier there were many challenges in the space sector for private players, but the new policies brought by the government have changed the whole picture.
“The government is now providing full support to promote space start-ups and 'Deep Tech' and to take forward the 'Make in India' campaign. Along with this, many promotional programs and facilities like 'Technology Adoption Fund' are being provided by 'In-Space', due to which today Indian space start-ups are in a much better and stronger position than before,” he said.
About 'Dhruva Space'
Dhruva Space is India's leading and first national private space technology start-up, headquartered in Hyderabad. The company specializes in manufacturing complete satellite missions, launchers and space hardware. Dhruva Space provides 'end-to-end' space solutions for commercial, government and academic customers. After the privatization of the space sector in India, Dhruva Space is among the leading companies to develop and successfully launch their own satellite platforms.
Who is Sanjay Srikanth Nekkanti?
Sanjay Srikanth Nekkanti is the co-founder and CEO of 'Dhruva Space'. He is considered one of the pioneers of India's private space sector.
Nekkanti worked on India's first student satellite 'Jugnu' project during his engineering studies, which was launched by ISRO. He is an international expert in space exploration and small satellite technology and is constantly working to make India a hub of the global space market.
Space Conclave at Chandigarh University
The 'National Space Technology Conclave' was organized by the 'Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science and Technology' of Chandigarh University in collaboration with ISRO and Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology.
The main objective of this two-day conclave was to provide a common platform to the country's space scientists, academicians, industrialists and young researchers to make India self-reliant in the space sector. An exhibition of small satellites and latest space projects developed by students was also organized during the event, which shows the growing trend towards deep tech among the youth of the country.
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