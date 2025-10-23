ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive | ISRO's Vision for India's Space Future: Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4, And Beyond

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced the upcoming Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2025)—set to occur in Delhi from November 3 to November 5, 2025—highlighting how India’s space journey is steadily moving toward global leadership in space science and technology. On the sidelines of the event, he talked exclusively to ETV Bharat and shared key updates on India’s ongoing and upcoming space missions, including Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4, and India’s future space station project.

Narayanan revealed that India’s first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, has achieved nearly 90 per cent progress at the subsystem level. The next phase involves integrated testing and validation to ensure every system performs seamlessly.

“We are now conducting integrated tests and software validation. Three uncrewed missions will be launched before the crewed flight to ensure complete safety and reliability,” he said.

The four astronauts selected for the mission, announced by the Prime Minister in 2023, continue their rigorous training under close supervision. “Public interaction with the crew is limited for now so that they remain focused on the mission. Such interactions will take place after its successful completion,” Narayanan explained.

He also described a recent successful test of the integrated parachute system for the crew module. The experiment involved dropping a module from a height of 3 km using an Air Force helicopter. “Seven parachutes deployed automatically and ensured a safe recovery by the Navy. The test was a complete success, and more such experiments are planned,” he said.

Bluebird and Chandrayaan-4: Expanding India’s space frontier