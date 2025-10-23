Exclusive | ISRO's Vision for India's Space Future: Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4, And Beyond
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan shares exclusive updates with ETV Bharat on India’s major space missions and future plans.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 6:54 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced the upcoming Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2025)—set to occur in Delhi from November 3 to November 5, 2025—highlighting how India’s space journey is steadily moving toward global leadership in space science and technology. On the sidelines of the event, he talked exclusively to ETV Bharat and shared key updates on India’s ongoing and upcoming space missions, including Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4, and India’s future space station project.
Narayanan revealed that India’s first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, has achieved nearly 90 per cent progress at the subsystem level. The next phase involves integrated testing and validation to ensure every system performs seamlessly.
“We are now conducting integrated tests and software validation. Three uncrewed missions will be launched before the crewed flight to ensure complete safety and reliability,” he said.
The four astronauts selected for the mission, announced by the Prime Minister in 2023, continue their rigorous training under close supervision. “Public interaction with the crew is limited for now so that they remain focused on the mission. Such interactions will take place after its successful completion,” Narayanan explained.
He also described a recent successful test of the integrated parachute system for the crew module. The experiment involved dropping a module from a height of 3 km using an Air Force helicopter. “Seven parachutes deployed automatically and ensured a safe recovery by the Navy. The test was a complete success, and more such experiments are planned,” he said.
Bluebird and Chandrayaan-4: Expanding India’s space frontier
Narayanan confirmed that ISRO’s Bluebird communication satellite has been received and is being prepared for launch. “The Prime Minister will announce the launch date at the right time, and we are aiming to complete it before the end of this year,” he shared.
On the much-anticipated Chandrayaan-4 mission, he said that the project has entered the design phase and has received full approval. “We are developing the required infrastructure and design framework for the next phase of lunar exploration,” he said. The mission will focus on advancing India’s capability in deep-space exploration and lunar surface studies.
He also spoke briefly about ISRO’s humanoid mission, stating that it is on track for completion within the current year.
Narayanan provided new insights into India’s proposed space station project, a long-term goal aligned with the nation’s self-reliance strategy in space science. “The first module has already been approved. An engineering model was created, and a mock-up was displayed in Delhi. We have entered the hardware realisation phase,” he said, adding that several experiments will precede the full-scale mission.
“The space station project symbolises India’s confidence in taking the next big leap in human space exploration,” Narayanan remarked. “Each of these missions—Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan, and the space station—represents India’s determination to build a future based on innovation and scientific strength.”
Conclave sets the stage for future collaboration
The ESTIC-2025 Conclave in Delhi will bring together 13 departments from the science and technology sector, led by the Department of Science and Technology. To be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, the event will serve as a collaborative platform to shape India’s technological roadmap toward Viksit Bharat 2047.
Narayanan concluded by saying, “Events like ESTIC-2025 allow scientists, policymakers, and innovators to align their goals. The success of our space missions reflects the strength of India’s collective scientific ecosystem.”