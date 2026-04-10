Exclusive Interview | Shubhanshu Shukla Reflects On ISS Life And India's Gaganyaan Readiness
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla highlights communication, autonomy, and AI integration as critical factors for India’s future human spaceflight and deep-space missions.
By Anubha Jain
Published : April 10, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Bengaluru: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla stressed the need for a “balanced approach between onboard autonomy and ground control” as future deep-space missions face communication delays and complex decision-making challenges. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Shukla reflected on life aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the growing role of automation, and how future Indian space stations could be designed for long-duration, next-generation missions. The following is an excerpt from the conversation:
Anubha Jain: As India advances towards crewed missions under Gaganyaan, what do you see as the most critical gap between current mission operations capabilities and the demands of sustained human spaceflight, particularly in areas like crew safety, real-time decision-making, and anomaly response?
Shubhanshu Shukla: Unlike satellite missions, where communication is largely one-way, limited to monitoring and reporting parameters, human space missions require continuous two-way interaction with astronauts onboard, making communication far more complex and critical. Human space missions are fundamentally different. They require constant two-way communication with the crew onboard and Mission Control. The space environment is extremely challenging, and therefore, the ground teams must clearly understand what astronauts are experiencing and perceiving in orbit. This demands a higher and more specialised level of training for mission control personnel.
Moreover, as future human space programmes like the Bharatiya Antariksha Station become operational, mission control centres will need to function 24/7, year-round, with continuously manned operations throughout the mission duration.
.#Ax4 Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla has made history as the first astronaut from India to conduct a mission aboard the International Space Station, inspiring the next generation of explorers. @isro pic.twitter.com/wCMZ3yD9WW— Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) July 15, 2025
Space missions are a true collective effort, where the role of ground controllers at the Mission Control Centre is as important as that of the astronauts in space. During my 18 days on the ISS, I experienced the initial phase of adaptation, both physically and operationally, where even trained procedures needed real-time understanding in a new environment. In such moments, ground controllers played a crucial role by quickly clarifying doubts, guiding tasks, and ensuring the smooth execution of operations.
Astronauts and ground teams undergo equally rigorous training and simulations, making them parallel teams, working in different environments — one in space and one on Earth. This strong coordination becomes especially vital during challenges or unexpected situations, where clear communication and mutual understanding are key. Ultimately, mission success depends on the entire team working together, with continuous communication ensuring no time is lost, and every task is executed efficiently.
Anubha Jain: With NASA’s Artemis Program entering a critical phase with Artemis II, what are the most decisive technological and operational learnings from this flight that will directly shape the safety, success, and risk profile of future human missions like Artemis III and beyond?
Shubhanshu Shukla: It is exciting to see astronauts returning to the Moon after such a long gap, and I also had the opportunity to meet several of them. Missions like these, whether led by the US, India, or any other nation, instil confidence and reinforce the belief that such complex goals are achievable, even though they are far from easy.
After 54 years, four astronauts have once again commenced their journey around the Moon, a moment that feels both historic and deeply personal. Today, they launched aboard the Space Launch System from Kennedy Space Center , a place where the weight of history is almost tangible.… pic.twitter.com/OebmEir4Yn— Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) April 2, 2026
On operational learnings, missions in low Earth orbit are fundamentally different from those around the Moon. Deep-space missions involve communication delays, and blackout phases require real-time decision-making onboard. There are also phases, such as when a spacecraft moves behind the Moon, where communication is completely unavailable. The need for a balanced approach between onboard autonomy and ground control, and achieving this balance, is a key focus area. While there are many operational lessons to be drawn. There is a strong sense of global excitement around these missions, which is encouraging to see.
Anubha Jain: What is the most surprising aspect of living in space?
Shubhanshu Shukla: Life in space is exciting and liberating, where microgravity makes even simple movements like flips effortless. I enjoyed conducting experiments, which I found highly engaging. Food loses its taste in space due to congestion, making fresh supplies like onions during docking unexpectedly exciting. On the downside, maintaining strict discipline with equipment was tedious, as every item must be returned to its exact place to prevent it from floating away. Overall, the experience was enriching and memorable.
Any experiment in space quickly reminds you that gravity does a lot of unpaid work on Earth. Without it, even the simplest tasks turn into puzzles. Here, I was extracting samples from bags of microalgae I had been growing for the past two weeks.— Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) February 9, 2026
The challenge: collecting samples… pic.twitter.com/HLQPuA9cEj
Anubha Jain: What factors define readiness for India’s first human spaceflight under Gaganyaan?
Shubhanshu Shukla: Human space missions are inherently complex and time-consuming. Every nation has taken significant time to reach this stage, and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is working diligently to ensure safe and timely execution.
Clearer timelines can only be assessed after one or two test missions. Selection does not guarantee flight, as participation depends on strict medical, physical, and psychological fitness, along with mission timelines. The priority is not individual participation, but ensuring that India successfully sends a human into space.
Excited to be back with the team. I am thrilled to see the excitement around the national space day. With our eyes set on the moon in 2040 I am convinced we have the right mindset to achieve the ambitious goal.— Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) August 23, 2025
In the background you see the prototype of the first module of the… pic.twitter.com/bJHkAenKrT
While prior spaceflight experience is invaluable, not everything can be simulated, making real mission exposure a significant advantage. However, once a mission is assigned, all crew members must undergo mission-specific training, as systems differ and responses need to be tailored accordingly. Although past experience will certainly help, a dedicated 6–8 months of intensive, focused training is essential to prepare for the mission.
Anubha Jain: How will automation and intelligent systems shape the future of mission operations?
Shubhanshu Shukla: I believe a measured and balanced approach is essential when using AI. While it has greatly improved efficiency by automating tasks, critical sectors like healthcare and space exploration must remain under human supervision. Onboard the ISS, AI is being tested in several applications, but since the station was designed in 1998, its integration is limited.
Looking ahead, I feel future space stations, especially in India, should incorporate AI from the design stage. This would optimise workload management and better assist astronauts in their tasks. With missions expected to last decades, embedding AI from the outset is key to building next-generation, future-ready space infrastructure.