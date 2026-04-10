ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive Interview | Shubhanshu Shukla Reflects On ISS Life And India's Gaganyaan Readiness

Bengaluru: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla stressed the need for a “balanced approach between onboard autonomy and ground control” as future deep-space missions face communication delays and complex decision-making challenges. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Shukla reflected on life aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the growing role of automation, and how future Indian space stations could be designed for long-duration, next-generation missions. The following is an excerpt from the conversation:

Anubha Jain: As India advances towards crewed missions under Gaganyaan, what do you see as the most critical gap between current mission operations capabilities and the demands of sustained human spaceflight, particularly in areas like crew safety, real-time decision-making, and anomaly response?

Shubhanshu Shukla: Unlike satellite missions, where communication is largely one-way, limited to monitoring and reporting parameters, human space missions require continuous two-way interaction with astronauts onboard, making communication far more complex and critical. Human space missions are fundamentally different. They require constant two-way communication with the crew onboard and Mission Control. The space environment is extremely challenging, and therefore, the ground teams must clearly understand what astronauts are experiencing and perceiving in orbit. This demands a higher and more specialised level of training for mission control personnel.

Moreover, as future human space programmes like the Bharatiya Antariksha Station become operational, mission control centres will need to function 24/7, year-round, with continuously manned operations throughout the mission duration.

Space missions are a true collective effort, where the role of ground controllers at the Mission Control Centre is as important as that of the astronauts in space. During my 18 days on the ISS, I experienced the initial phase of adaptation, both physically and operationally, where even trained procedures needed real-time understanding in a new environment. In such moments, ground controllers played a crucial role by quickly clarifying doubts, guiding tasks, and ensuring the smooth execution of operations.

Astronauts and ground teams undergo equally rigorous training and simulations, making them parallel teams, working in different environments — one in space and one on Earth. This strong coordination becomes especially vital during challenges or unexpected situations, where clear communication and mutual understanding are key. Ultimately, mission success depends on the entire team working together, with continuous communication ensuring no time is lost, and every task is executed efficiently.

Anubha Jain: With NASA’s Artemis Program entering a critical phase with Artemis II, what are the most decisive technological and operational learnings from this flight that will directly shape the safety, success, and risk profile of future human missions like Artemis III and beyond?

Shubhanshu Shukla: It is exciting to see astronauts returning to the Moon after such a long gap, and I also had the opportunity to meet several of them. Missions like these, whether led by the US, India, or any other nation, instil confidence and reinforce the belief that such complex goals are achievable, even though they are far from easy.