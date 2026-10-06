Interview | 'We Want To Build A Thermal Intelligence Layer': SatLeo's Bakhai On Plans After TAPAS-1 Space Launch
SatLeo Labs co-founder Urmil Bakhai talks about the in-orbit demonstration of TAPAS-1, the planned PYRO thermal constellation, and the applications of high-resolution thermal data.
By Anubha Jain
Published : October 6, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST|
Updated : October 6, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Bengaluru: Multiple Indian space startups had payloads aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9, which lifted off at 12:02 AM IST on October 2, 2026, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, carrying 130 payloads as part of the Transporter-18 rideshare mission. Among them was TAPAS-1 (Thermal Access Platform for Analytics & Solutions), developed by SatLeo Labs and hosted on Dhruva Space’s LEAP-2 mission. The payload is designed to demonstrate commercial thermal Earth-observation capabilities in orbit.
TAPAS-1 is India’s first dedicated commercial CubeSat-category thermal payload. It is designed to capture temperature information invisible to conventional optical imagery using Thermal Infrared (TIR) sensing and enable the in-orbit demonstration and validation of SatLeo’s thermal-sensing technology, payload performance, and data-processing capabilities. The mission is an early step in India’s private-sector push towards commercial long-wave infrared (LWIR) Earth observation.
Falcon 9 launches the 18th Transporter rideshare mission and delivers 130 payloads to orbit https://t.co/VQd0RmbmA6— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 1, 2026
The mission is also expected to support SatLeo’s development of next-generation thermal intelligence platforms, with applications spanning climate monitoring, agriculture, urban heat mapping, disaster management, and infrastructure monitoring. It also represents a key step towards PYRO, SatLeo’s planned flagship thermal constellation.
SatLeo’s thermal technology has already moved from concept to real-world applications. In Tumakuru, Karnataka, satellite- and drone-based thermal monitoring has helped the city corporation track methane build-up at a 40-acre landfill and map urban heat islands, replacing reactive, complaint-based responses with more proactive, data-led governance. In Ahmedabad, working with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, SatLeo’s platform delivered heat forecasts accurate to within 2–3°C, issuing QR-code heat advisories to outdoor workers and giving health teams advance notice to prepare for extreme heat.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Urmil Bakhai, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of SatLeo Labs, Ahmedabad, talked about TAPAS-1, its in-orbit demonstration, the planned PYRO thermal constellation, and the applications of high-resolution thermal data. The following is an excerpt from the interview:
Anubha Jain (AJ): Where did the idea for developing this thermal payload originate, and how did the opportunity come about for TAPAS-1 to be selected for this mission?
Urmil Bakhai (UB): SatLeo Labs was established in 2023, and from the very beginning, we were interested in building and launching our own satellite constellation, particularly for thermal imaging—a relatively underexplored area in Earth observation. Most satellites today either use optical imaging, which shows what objects look like, or synthetic aperture radar, which can image through clouds.
Thermal imaging offers something different. It can help us understand not just how objects look, but how they behave by capturing their heat signatures. That is what attracted us to this technology. Our long-term vision was to build a constellation of around 12–15 thermal-imaging satellites, which we call PYRO. But before moving towards that, we needed a technology demonstrator. That led to TAPAS-1.
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Unlike a typical technology demonstrator, where only a component is tested in space, we developed TAPAS-1 as a full-fledged, commercial-grade payload capable of capturing useful data over an extended period. We designed it in a compact CubeSat-class form factor so we could move into space faster. Within about a year, the payload was ready, and we partnered with Indian space-tech company Dhruva Space to launch TAPAS-1 through its LEAP-2 mission.
AJ: What exactly will TAPAS-1 demonstrate in orbit, and what will be the key parameters you will assess to determine whether the mission has been successful?
UB: TAPAS-1 is a complete payload with its own optics, electronics, and thermal sensor. It is designed to demonstrate the performance of the entire system, from accurately sensing heat signatures on the Earth’s surface and converting that data into satellite imagery to delivering usable information for applications such as urban heat mapping and forest-fire monitoring.
AJ: SatLeo has used thermal data for applications such as landfill methane monitoring and urban heat mapping in Tumakuru and heat forecasting in Ahmedabad. How will taking this technology into orbit change the scale, frequency, and range of applications you can offer?
UB: For applications we developed for Tumakuru and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, we used a combination of open-source satellite data, drone data, and extensive ground validation to achieve the required accuracy. With TAPAS-1, this will be the first time we will be working with our own thermal dataset. This will allow us to assess the payload’s performance in orbit and significantly improve the quality and accuracy of the data.
The existing datasets we have been using offer roughly 4-kilometre resolution, whereas TAPAS-1 is expected to provide data at around 60-metre resolution. That is a major improvement. We will have greater control over the data instead of relying on older satellite datasets. TAPAS-1 will provide higher-resolution thermal data, improving both data quality and the accuracy of our applications.
AJ: What is the biggest technical challenge in developing a commercially viable space-based thermal imaging system, particularly for capturing LWIR data from a small satellite?
UB: Thermal payloads are complex to design because they require careful management of several parameters, including thermal management, detector behaviour, cooling, electronics, and optics. At this resolution level, not much work has been done in India, making TAPAS-1 a significant technical effort. We were able to address some of these challenges because our team includes people with extensive ISRO experience, including those who have worked on missions such as Chandrayaan and GSAT.
Another challenge is the supply chain. Although the entire payload was designed and integrated in India, some specialised components and raw materials are still sourced from overseas. Managing these dependencies while maintaining the required speed and precision has been one of the key challenges.
AJ: How will TAPAS-1 contribute to the development of PYRO, your planned 10–15-satellite thermal-imaging constellation, what will PYRO enable that TAPAS-1 cannot, and what is your expected timeline for moving from this demonstration mission to deployment?
UB: TAPAS-1 is a CubeSat-class payload, whereas PYRO will be a much larger microsatellite with significantly greater capability. TAPAS-1 uses a single long-wave infrared band, whereas PYRO will carry medium-wave infrared and long-wave infrared sensors, along with optical and near-infrared capability.
This will make PYRO more complex and heavier, but it will provide much higher-resolution data. We are targeting a resolution of around 10 metres, roughly four times finer than TAPAS-1, along with multiple spectral bands. TAPAS-1 is in orbit and will give us valuable confidence in our technology and design. TAPAS-2, which is also a smaller satellite but will carry multiple bands, is targeted for around the middle of 2027. We are already in the final stages of design, with integration expected to begin soon. PYRO is targeted to be launch-ready by the end of 2027. The actual launch will depend on securing a suitable launch vehicle.
AJ: What does flying TAPAS-1 on this Falcon 9 rideshare mission mean for SatLeo at this stage of its development, and how important is access to such commercial launch opportunities for Indian space startups?
UB: It is a huge opportunity for us. TAPAS-1 is India’s first privately built commercial thermal payload, and the data it generates will help establish confidence among the government and industry in the potential of thermal data.
Earth observation is becoming increasingly mature, with India and the global industry working with hyperspectral, high-resolution optical and synthetic aperture radar data. Thermal observations add another important layer to that, not only for the Indian ecosystem but for the global Earth-observation system. The response to TAPAS-1 from the industry and IN-SPACe has been tremendous, and there is significant interest in the first dataset. Everyone is now waiting for the initial data to come in.
AJ: What kinds of sectors would benefit most from the high-resolution thermal data generated by TAPAS-1 and the planned PYRO constellation?
UB: High-resolution thermal data can benefit a wide range of sectors, from agriculture to defence. In agriculture, it can help detect crop stress, monitor drought conditions and support more informed advisories. For forest departments, it can enable better forest-fire detection and alerts. In urban planning, thermal data can show which parts of a city are experiencing greater heat and help compare industrial and residential areas. This can support planning for cooler and more energy-efficient cities.
There are also potential defence applications, including border surveillance. So, from agriculture and forestry to urban planning and defence, thermal data can add an important intelligence layer for governments and industries. For SatLeo Labs, getting into these areas is a game changer. We want to build a thermal intelligence layer for all these industries.