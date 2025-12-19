ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive Interview: From Import Dependence To Indigenous Dominance, Vijay Kumar Saraswat Highlights India's Defence Leap

Saraswat says that when academia and industry work together, technological self-reliance is achievable even in adverse conditions ( Left - ETV Bharat | Right - IANS Photo (File) )

Bengaluru: Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, Government of India (Defence), emphasised the need to bridge the long-standing gap between academia and industry, highlighting that innovation accelerates when academic research is directly aligned with industry needs. This ensures that laboratory breakthroughs are translated into deployable technologies rather than remaining confined to publications.

Speaking at the Indian Institute of Science Alumni Association (IIScAA) Golden Jubilee Celebration at IISc in Bengaluru, Saraswat called for systemic reform to enable structured collaboration, stressing that when academia and industry work together under enlightened leadership, technological self-reliance is achievable even in adverse conditions.

On the occasion, the IIScAA Souvenir was unveiled by Professor Govind Rangarajan, Director of IISc, and Professor E S Dwarkadasa, Past President of IIScAA, along with other senior scientists and dignitaries, including P Guruswamy, Emeritus Scientist at NASA, who also delivered a talk on aerospace research.

The IIScAA Souvenir was unveiled by Prof. Govind Rangarajan, Director of IISc, Prof. E. S. Dwarkadasa, Past President of IIScAA, along with other senior scientists and dignitaries. (ETV Bharat)

On the sidelines of the event, Vijay Kumar Saraswat talked to ETV Bharat, discussing India's progress towards defence self-reliance, the rapidly advancing indigenous defence technologies, the importance of scale and inventory, shift to non-contact warfare, the role of the private sector, and the technological priorities ahead. Following is an excerpt from the interaction:

Anubha Jain: India is rapidly advancing in indigenous defence technologies. What do you see as the next frontier where India must achieve self-reliance to secure strategic autonomy?

Vijay K Saraswat: India has made remarkable progress in achieving self-reliance in defence technologies. A decade ago, the Indian armed forces operated with nearly 70 per cent import dependence and only 30 per cent indigenous content. Today, this ratio has improved to almost 60 per cent indigenous and 40 per cent imports, reflecting a major shift toward domestic capability.

Recent operations, including Operation Sindoor, clearly demonstrate this transformation. Most weapon systems deployed were indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured, with the notable exception of the S-400 air defence system. Key indigenous platforms include:

Tejas aircraft

Akash surface-to-air missiles

BrahMos cruise missiles

India’s ballistic missile defence system

Indigenous air-to-air missiles

We have two types of weapon systems: Strategic and Tactical. India’s defence posture is guided by its No First Use nuclear doctrine, which necessitates a credible second-strike capability. This requires continued augmentation of strategic systems to ensure deterrence through assured retaliation, capable of inflicting unacceptable damage on an adversary if attacked.

Modern warfare has underscored that numbers matter as much as technology. For instance, Iran’s launch of nearly 200 missiles in a single salvo highlighted the challenge even advanced multi-layered air defence systems face against saturation attacks. India must draw lessons from this and focus on large-scale production and stockpiling of indigenous systems.

Whether it is BrahMos, Prithvi, Agni missiles, artillery guns, tanks, or air defence systems, inventory levels must be significantly increased to meet the demands of future conflicts.

Vijay Saraswat delivering the speech on Defence Research (ETV Bharat)

Anubha Jain: What are India’s key priorities for future warfare preparedness?