Exclusive Interview | Adapting To Space Is More Mental Than Physical, Says Gaganyaan Astronaut PB Nair
As India prepares for its first crewed spaceflight, Group Captain PB Nair underscores meticulous training, international collaboration, and crew safety.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 3:28 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Indian Air Force test pilot and astronaut-designate Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair is among the four handpicked officers entrusted with steering India's first indigenous human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan. Commissioned into the Air Force in 1998, Nair brings decades of operational and instructional flying experience, including on frontline aircraft such as the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, MiG-21 and An-32.
Selected through a rigorous astronaut screening programme led by the Institute of Aerospace Medicine in collaboration with ISRO, Nair emerged among the top four candidates in 2019. His journey since then has taken him from foundational astronaut training at Russia’s Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre to advanced mission-specific instruction at ISRO’s Astronaut Training Facility in Bengaluru. Alongside flight and space training, he also earned a Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from IISc Bengaluru.
Nair has also trained at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre as part of preparations linked to the private Axiom-4 mission, where he was named backup to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. Earlier this year, ISRO designated him commander for the Gaganyaan-4 mission, part of India’s maiden attempt to independently launch astronauts into low-Earth orbit and bring them back safely through an ocean splashdown.
As India looks to close a four-decade gap since Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s historic 1984 spaceflight aboard a Soviet mission, Gaganyaan represents a shift toward a largely home-grown human spaceflight capability, supported by international collaboration with the US, Russia and France.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nair reflected on the challenges of spaceflight, astronaut training and the mindset driving India’s next leap beyond Earth. The following is an excerpt from the interview:
Q: What do you expect to be the most challenging part of the mission once you enter space?
Nair: One of the most challenging aspects is learning to manoeuvre and hold oneself in microgravity. While it may sound physically demanding, I understand it is more psychological than physical. That said, physical fitness and aeromedical readiness are crucial so that we can adapt quickly once we are in space.
Q: ISRO has repeatedly stressed crew safety. What kind of safety training are you undergoing?
Nair: Safety training is a continuous process. While I cannot share specific details, I can assure you that every possible precaution is being taken to ensure this is a very safe mission. Our chairman has gone on record to say that human safety is the top priority, and that philosophy guides every aspect of our training.
Q: What part of the Gaganyaan training has pushed you the hardest?
Nair: I wouldn’t say anything has been particularly hard. The entire training program has been designed with immense care and thought. Whether it’s physical training, medical evaluations, theoretical classes, exposure visits, or even outreach programs, everything is so well managed that the process has actually been very enjoyable.
Q: You have served as a fighter pilot, test pilot, and flight instructor. How does that experience help in Gaganyaan?
Nair: Being a test pilot and instructor has definitely prepared me for this challenge. When a new spacecraft is developed, it’s important to have people who can handle machines across their entire operational envelope and respond quickly during emergencies. That’s why fighter test pilots play a crucial role in the early stages of such programs.
At the same time, spaceflight is very different from military aviation. ISRO has bridged that gap by training us in Moscow, at facilities in India, and through exposure programs with agencies like NASA, JAXA, and ESA. Our training is ongoing, and we are now waiting for the mission.
Q: There are concerns about muscle loss and nutrient depletion in space. How are you preparing for that?
Nair: Everything is being managed as per a well-defined plan. From physical fitness to mental conditioning, all aspects are being taken care of. The protocols are already in place and will be implemented well before launch day to ensure the crew remains healthy throughout the mission.
Q: What message would you like to give to young Indians aspiring to have a career in space?
Nair: All that is required is belief in this great nation called Bharat and doing your individual dharma properly. Trust me, whatever is meant to come your way will come. That belief and sense of purpose is the astronaut mindset we want to develop among our youth.