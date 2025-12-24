ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive Interview | Adapting To Space Is More Mental Than Physical, Says Gaganyaan Astronaut PB Nair

PB Nair is one of the four astronauts selected for the Gaganyaan Mission ( ETV Bharat via PB Nair )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Indian Air Force test pilot and astronaut-designate Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair is among the four handpicked officers entrusted with steering India's first indigenous human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan. Commissioned into the Air Force in 1998, Nair brings decades of operational and instructional flying experience, including on frontline aircraft such as the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, MiG-21 and An-32.

Selected through a rigorous astronaut screening programme led by the Institute of Aerospace Medicine in collaboration with ISRO, Nair emerged among the top four candidates in 2019. His journey since then has taken him from foundational astronaut training at Russia’s Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre to advanced mission-specific instruction at ISRO’s Astronaut Training Facility in Bengaluru. Alongside flight and space training, he also earned a Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from IISc Bengaluru.

Nair has also trained at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre as part of preparations linked to the private Axiom-4 mission, where he was named backup to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. Earlier this year, ISRO designated him commander for the Gaganyaan-4 mission, part of India’s maiden attempt to independently launch astronauts into low-Earth orbit and bring them back safely through an ocean splashdown.

As India looks to close a four-decade gap since Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s historic 1984 spaceflight aboard a Soviet mission, Gaganyaan represents a shift toward a largely home-grown human spaceflight capability, supported by international collaboration with the US, Russia and France.

In picture: Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair (ETV Bharat via PB Nair)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nair reflected on the challenges of spaceflight, astronaut training and the mindset driving India’s next leap beyond Earth. The following is an excerpt from the interview:

Q: What do you expect to be the most challenging part of the mission once you enter space?

Nair: One of the most challenging aspects is learning to manoeuvre and hold oneself in microgravity. While it may sound physically demanding, I understand it is more psychological than physical. That said, physical fitness and aeromedical readiness are crucial so that we can adapt quickly once we are in space.

Q: ISRO has repeatedly stressed crew safety. What kind of safety training are you undergoing?