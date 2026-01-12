Exclusive | India Should Declare Space A Priority Sector, Satellite Data Key To 'Viksit Bharat', Says Technologist SR Pavuluri
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, space technologist Pavuluri emphasised the positive impact private players can make in India's space sector.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 7:09 AM IST
Hyderabad: India should recognise space as a priority sector as proper use of satellite data will go a long way in fulfilling the dream of a Viksit Bharat, says noted scientist and space technologist Subba Rao Pavuluri.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Pavuluri, Founder & Chairman of Ananth Technologies, an aerospace company, said that while the space sector has seen reforms under the Modi government, there are still a lot of opportunities for private players.
“Every sector needs satellite data inputs for accelerated development. For example, we need such data for effective urban planning. Similarly, satellite data can play an important role in agriculture forecasting and planning,” he said.
Space science and communication, he said, can play a dominant role in all sectors. “This, in turn, boosts the country’s development journey, making it much faster in a more geometric way of progression," he added.
Reflecting on his journey from a distinguished space scientist to a space entrepreneur, Pavuluri recalled the launch of the Indian Remote Sensing (IRS) satellite by ISRO in 1991 and how data provided by the satellite was effective in development initiatives.
“I remember we conducted one seminar on the IRS Utilisation Program during which recommendations came that we should use the satellite data for commercial purposes. So, from that I took the clue, and I started thinking in the direction of being an entrepreneur in this area,” he said.
Founded in 1992, Ananth Technologies became the first private Indian space satellite operator to launch geosynchronous orbit (GSO) communication satellite services in 2024.
Private players in India's space sector
When asked about the impact of private players entering India's domestic space sector, Pavuluri said that while ISRO will continue to play a dominant role in research and development on planetary missions, the private companies can focus on launching satellites, which can help in providing data and information critical to the country’s development.
“That can be earth observation systems, or it can be related to communications and other such areas. There is a lot of opportunity for the private sector in this regard,” he added.
The space technologist also spoke on creating the ‘digital highways’ that can even help those who live in the remote areas of the country.
India needs to prioritise the space sector
Commenting on where India’s space sector stands in comparison to other countries, he said that a comparison is not the right way to go about the matter, highlighting that the work is for the development of the nation and doesn't warrant comparison with a developed country. "However, for us to develop fast, the government of India must recognise this (space) as a priority sector because inputs coming from satellite data or communication help a lot in accelerating a country’s growth," he added.
When asked about SpaceX in the US and how it remains a key player in the global private space industry, and whether India can have such a company, Pavuluri pointed out the massive support that SpaceX gets from the government.
“Their (SpaceX) goal is to launch the satellites at minimum cost and also develop reusable launch vehicles. They get a lot of support from the entire American ecosystem, including the government. In India, we expect a similar support from the government, because this country needs many satellites,” he said.
A career in space is rooted in science
His advice to those interested in space science as a career or pursuing entrepreneurship in the sector is clear: Whether it's satellite manufacturing, large-scale vehicle production, or even high-energy collisions, the foundation is always fundamental science and technology.
“Mechanical or electrical, electronics, communication engineering or chemical engineering, any one of them can offer many opportunities. Similarly, basic sciences such as mathematics, physics, or chemistry also open up opportunities in this sector. Space encompasses every other sector in the country, one could say. So, fundamentally, there is a great opportunity for everybody to study.”