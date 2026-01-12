ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive | India Should Declare Space A Priority Sector, Satellite Data Key To 'Viksit Bharat', Says Technologist SR Pavuluri

Subba Rao Pavuluri says that proper use of satellite data will contribute to the dream of a Viksit Bharat ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: India should recognise space as a priority sector as proper use of satellite data will go a long way in fulfilling the dream of a Viksit Bharat, says noted scientist and space technologist Subba Rao Pavuluri.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Pavuluri, Founder & Chairman of Ananth Technologies, an aerospace company, said that while the space sector has seen reforms under the Modi government, there are still a lot of opportunities for private players.

“Every sector needs satellite data inputs for accelerated development. For example, we need such data for effective urban planning. Similarly, satellite data can play an important role in agriculture forecasting and planning,” he said.

Space science and communication, he said, can play a dominant role in all sectors. “This, in turn, boosts the country’s development journey, making it much faster in a more geometric way of progression," he added.

Subba Rao Pavuluri in conversation with ETV Bharat's Nisar Ahmad Dharma (ETV Bharat)

Reflecting on his journey from a distinguished space scientist to a space entrepreneur, Pavuluri recalled the launch of the Indian Remote Sensing (IRS) satellite by ISRO in 1991 and how data provided by the satellite was effective in development initiatives.

“I remember we conducted one seminar on the IRS Utilisation Program during which recommendations came that we should use the satellite data for commercial purposes. So, from that I took the clue, and I started thinking in the direction of being an entrepreneur in this area,” he said.

Founded in 1992, Ananth Technologies became the first private Indian space satellite operator to launch geosynchronous orbit (GSO) communication satellite services in 2024.

Private players in India's space sector