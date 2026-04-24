Exclusive | From Leh's Thin Air To Space: How India Is Preparing Humans For Gaganyaan Mission
India’s Gaganyaan nears launch. Mission MITRA shows technology enables space travel, but human resilience sustains it.
By Anubha Jain
Published : April 24, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Bengaluru: India’s human spaceflight ambitions are being shaped far from traditional launchpads in the high-altitude terrain of Ladakh. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in collaboration with the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), recently conducted a high-altitude astronaut behaviour study in Leh as part of Mission MITRA (Mapping of Interoperable Traits and Response Assessment).
In April 2026, a four-day study was carried out at an altitude of about 3,500 metres. It tested astronaut candidates (Gaganyatris) and ground teams under tough conditions—low oxygen, freezing temperatures, and isolation. These challenges closely resembled spaceflight, helping researchers understand how people respond physically, mentally, and operationally in extreme environments.
The site near Leh was equipped with compact living modules designed to restrict movement and personal space, closely simulating the constraints of spacecraft and orbital stations. Bengaluru-based Protoplanet played a key role in building and operating the mission infrastructure, including two isolated camps with no direct line of sight, coordinated through a central mission control. This setup enabled ISRO teams to practise remote operations, vital for future planetary missions where real-time communication is limited. Researchers tracked how individuals respond to mission-critical stressors that can determine the success of programmes such as Gaganyaan, with findings expected to directly inform India’s human spaceflight roadmap and future long-duration missions.
It is pertinent to mention that the Protoplanet team brings extensive experience in designing and managing analogue missions. Its collaboration with the ISRO began in 2024, and it has been involved in Mission MITRA from the outset, helping shape research objectives and activities, not merely serving as a ground logistics or execution partner. Siddharth Pandey, Director, Protoplanet, talked to ETV Bharat in detail about Mission MITRA. The following is an excerpt from the exclusive conversation:
Anubha Jain: What did Mission MITRA study in Leh, and how will its findings support India’s Gaganyaan mission?
Siddharth Pandey: With nearly a decade of experience working in Ladakh, we have used this environment to train individuals for operations in extreme environments, test systems, and study team dynamics under realistic, high-stress conditions. The exercise focused on how astronauts, scientists, and engineers from diverse backgrounds interact, collaborate, and perform when placed together in high-pressure conditions.
While most space missions rigorously test machines and instruments, Mission MITRA emphasised the human element as a critical subsystem and examined how human performance and behaviour are influenced by stress arising from both the mission and the surrounding environment.
The study was conducted in Ladakh during winter, with temperatures dropping to −10°C to −15°C at night and significantly lower oxygen levels than at sea level. Participants also experienced confinement and isolation, living in small, cramped tents designed to simulate space capsule conditions. These combined stressors were used to observe team behaviour and performance. At the same time, the exercise trained ground crew on Earth, helping them better understand and effectively support individuals operating in space. Overall, Mission MITRA was a multilayered initiative aimed at strengthening both in-mission human performance and ground support systems.
Anubha Jain: At 3,500 metres in Leh, how close can we realistically get to replicating space conditions on Earth?
Siddharth Pandey: It is not possible to replicate all space conditions on Earth, so the focus is on recreating the environment that impacts human performance. These include isolation and temperature fluctuations in the space capsule, ranging from −5°C to 10°C, far from the comfort of typical working environments like Bengaluru.
Ladakh serves as an ideal analogue due to its high altitude and low oxygen levels, which place natural stress on the human body, making it particularly valuable for such studies. Additionally, its extreme climate, high UV radiation, and unique geology create conditions where microorganisms survive in harsh environments. The objective was to identify and reproduce critical triggers that affect behaviour and performance under stress. While this study did not focus on astrobiology, such environments offer insights into planetary conditions similar to those on Mars and enable controlled experiments that simulate select aspects of space.
Anubha Jain: What were the most surprising behavioural or cognitive responses you observed under hypoxia, isolation, and stress from this study?
Siddharth Pandey: The study is still under evaluation; hence, detailed findings cannot be shared. A key takeaway is that human spaceflight teams have largely focused on systems, with limited emphasis on psychological and behavioural factors. From the outset, participants were fully engaged and approached the simulation with seriousness and professionalism. Clear differences emerged across backgrounds: Astronauts, with military training, followed a structured, disciplined approach, while civilian participants brought more varied communication styles.
In the initial phase, teams worked to align on communication and processes. Over four days, coordination improved markedly, with most interactions conducted over radio, highlighting the importance of clear, adaptive communication. Though it will take multiple such missions to be fully prepared for actual spaceflight.
Anubha Jain: How were the two camps in Mission MITRA structured? Did one simulate ground control and the other a crew habitat? And why is such distributed coordination critical for future planetary missions?
Siddharth Pandey: Two isolated camps were set up to study parallel teams and generate comparative psychosocial data. Each team, comprising astronauts, engineers, and doctors, had a similar composition and operated without interaction.
A central mission control simulated the Capsule Communicator (CAPCOM) model, acting as the single communication link, with backend teams monitoring systems. A psychology team from the IAM observed crew behaviour in real time. Both teams simulated space crews, including scenarios of operating in separate locations while reporting to one control centre.
The setup enabled testing of communication protocols, infrastructure, and safety systems. Within two weeks, power, communication, medical monitoring, evacuation protocols, and a simulated emergency drill were established. Each day involved multiple tasks with defined test objectives. As a first pilot mission, the objective was to assess and understand the efficiency of conducting such an exercise. The result was a data-rich environment, which is now under analysis for detailed insights.
Anubha Jain: During the Leh simulation, what challenges emerged, and what key lessons or course corrections could impact future missions with ISRO?
Siddharth Pandey: The study is led by ISRO, and as an execution and knowledge partner, Protoplanet was involved from the planning stage- helping define mission objectives, designing protocols, and deploying in-house expertise, including space psychologists and a former astronaut consultant.
Its core role was mission execution: training personnel for the Mission Control Centre (MCC), establishing communication protocols, and coordinating between ISRO, the IAM, MCC, and the two field teams. Simulated contingencies such as alarms and task interruptions were introduced to assess team responses under pressure. The mission ran as planned, with strict safety measures for high-altitude conditions in Ladakh, including 6–7 days of acclimatisation, medical preparedness, evacuation protocols, and coordination with civil and military hospitals.
As a first pilot, the four-day simulation helped refine operational requirements and improve IAM’s readiness for future missions. While longer durations (8–10 days) typically yield deeper behavioural insights, the exercise generated sufficient data and lays the groundwork for more extended, robust studies ahead.
Anubha Jain: In extreme environments like this, what becomes the bigger challenge: human endurance or system reliability? And how do you design for both?
Siddharth Pandey: The real challenge is human endurance. The study showed that some individuals adapt better to discomfort, uncertainty, and limited information. Teams initially rely on external support, but the goal is to build self-sufficiency, as space missions demand independent problem-solving and resilience.
Ladakh intensified this learning. Many participants were new to high-altitude, sub-zero conditions, requiring rapid adaptation despite heavy pre-mission training and information overload. Overall, the key insight is clear: performance in extreme environments depends on human adaptability. Some adjust quickly; others take time, but training significantly improves readiness.
Anubha Jain: How will the findings from this study directly feed into India’s human spaceflight programme, particularly Gaganyaan?
Siddharth Pandey: The exercise addresses both human and systems readiness for Gaganyaan. On the human side, it informs psychological evaluation, crew selection and pairing by analysing behaviour, stress triggers, and team dynamics under pressure, helping ISRO make informed decisions on crew composition. It also strengthens cohesion, trust, and resilience, which are critical in a space where astronauts rely heavily on one another.
The simulation further enhances empathy between crew and ground teams, while contributing to ongoing psychosocial research, an area with limited data on how humans behave in space. In collaboration with global space psychologists, participants carried out astronaut-like scientific training and tasks, including health monitoring, system checks, inventory management, scientific experiments, and simulated extravehicular activities.
On the systems side, the exercise replicated mission communication protocols between the space crew and mission control using radio and audiovisual channels. It also tested operational planning, structuring tightly scheduled days, staggered tasks, and complex rosters to assess efficiency and performance. Extensive data was collected through wearable health devices, CO2 sensors, and weather stations. This will support biomedical research on human and environmental responses in confined spaces, and help inform spacecraft design and mission operations for future flights.
Anubha Jain: Do you see India building dedicated space-analogue habitats at scale, especially as private players like Akashlabdhi develop expandable systems like AntarikshHAB? How critical is it to align Earth-based analogue missions with these next-generation habitats for astronaut training and large-scale mission testing?
Siddharth Pandey: We’ve partnered with ISRO to build a Ladakh-based analogue station—Himalayan Outpost for Planetary Exploration (HOPE)—in collaboration with the Mars Society. Our approach is requirement-first. We define the mission rationale, assess whether a station is needed, and then design infrastructure around specific activities and long-duration objectives.
Drawing on over a decade of work in Ladakh, the station enables extended human studies in extreme conditions, simulating aspects of space habitats right from living environments to operational tasks. However, not all testing requires analogue settings; many simulations can be conducted in controlled facilities like those in Bengaluru. That said, analogue environments are critical for validating conditions that cannot be replicated virtually or in labs. Analogue environments complement, not replace, other testing methods, especially for real-world human and operational challenges.