ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive | From Leh's Thin Air To Space: How India Is Preparing Humans For Gaganyaan Mission

Bengaluru: India’s human spaceflight ambitions are being shaped far from traditional launchpads in the high-altitude terrain of Ladakh. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in collaboration with the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), recently conducted a high-altitude astronaut behaviour study in Leh as part of Mission MITRA (Mapping of Interoperable Traits and Response Assessment).

In April 2026, a four-day study was carried out at an altitude of about 3,500 metres. It tested astronaut candidates (Gaganyatris) and ground teams under tough conditions—low oxygen, freezing temperatures, and isolation. These challenges closely resembled spaceflight, helping researchers understand how people respond physically, mentally, and operationally in extreme environments.

The site near Leh was equipped with compact living modules designed to restrict movement and personal space, closely simulating the constraints of spacecraft and orbital stations. Bengaluru-based Protoplanet played a key role in building and operating the mission infrastructure, including two isolated camps with no direct line of sight, coordinated through a central mission control. This setup enabled ISRO teams to practise remote operations, vital for future planetary missions where real-time communication is limited. Researchers tracked how individuals respond to mission-critical stressors that can determine the success of programmes such as Gaganyaan, with findings expected to directly inform India’s human spaceflight roadmap and future long-duration missions.

It is pertinent to mention that the Protoplanet team brings extensive experience in designing and managing analogue missions. Its collaboration with the ISRO began in 2024, and it has been involved in Mission MITRA from the outset, helping shape research objectives and activities, not merely serving as a ground logistics or execution partner. Siddharth Pandey, Director, Protoplanet, talked to ETV Bharat in detail about Mission MITRA. The following is an excerpt from the exclusive conversation:

Anubha Jain: What did Mission MITRA study in Leh, and how will its findings support India’s Gaganyaan mission?

Siddharth Pandey: With nearly a decade of experience working in Ladakh, we have used this environment to train individuals for operations in extreme environments, test systems, and study team dynamics under realistic, high-stress conditions. The exercise focused on how astronauts, scientists, and engineers from diverse backgrounds interact, collaborate, and perform when placed together in high-pressure conditions.

While most space missions rigorously test machines and instruments, Mission MITRA emphasised the human element as a critical subsystem and examined how human performance and behaviour are influenced by stress arising from both the mission and the surrounding environment.

Mission MITRA: How India Is Preparing Humans For Gaganyaan Mission (Photos Credit: Siddharth Pandey, Director Protoplanet)

The study was conducted in Ladakh during winter, with temperatures dropping to −10°C to −15°C at night and significantly lower oxygen levels than at sea level. Participants also experienced confinement and isolation, living in small, cramped tents designed to simulate space capsule conditions. These combined stressors were used to observe team behaviour and performance. At the same time, the exercise trained ground crew on Earth, helping them better understand and effectively support individuals operating in space. Overall, Mission MITRA was a multilayered initiative aimed at strengthening both in-mission human performance and ground support systems.

Anubha Jain: At 3,500 metres in Leh, how close can we realistically get to replicating space conditions on Earth?

Siddharth Pandey: It is not possible to replicate all space conditions on Earth, so the focus is on recreating the environment that impacts human performance. These include isolation and temperature fluctuations in the space capsule, ranging from −5°C to 10°C, far from the comfort of typical working environments like Bengaluru.

Ladakh serves as an ideal analogue due to its high altitude and low oxygen levels, which place natural stress on the human body, making it particularly valuable for such studies. Additionally, its extreme climate, high UV radiation, and unique geology create conditions where microorganisms survive in harsh environments. The objective was to identify and reproduce critical triggers that affect behaviour and performance under stress. While this study did not focus on astrobiology, such environments offer insights into planetary conditions similar to those on Mars and enable controlled experiments that simulate select aspects of space.

Anubha Jain: What were the most surprising behavioural or cognitive responses you observed under hypoxia, isolation, and stress from this study?

Siddharth Pandey: The study is still under evaluation; hence, detailed findings cannot be shared. A key takeaway is that human spaceflight teams have largely focused on systems, with limited emphasis on psychological and behavioural factors. From the outset, participants were fully engaged and approached the simulation with seriousness and professionalism. Clear differences emerged across backgrounds: Astronauts, with military training, followed a structured, disciplined approach, while civilian participants brought more varied communication styles.

Mission MITRA: How India Is Preparing Humans For Gaganyaan Mission (Photos Credit: Siddharth Pandey, Director Protoplanet)

In the initial phase, teams worked to align on communication and processes. Over four days, coordination improved markedly, with most interactions conducted over radio, highlighting the importance of clear, adaptive communication. Though it will take multiple such missions to be fully prepared for actual spaceflight.