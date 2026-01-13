Exclusive | Former ISRO Director J A Kamalakar Charts Roadmap For Bharatiya Antariksh Station
In conversation with ETV Bharat, Josyula A Kamalakar shed light on the ongoing preparations for Bharatiya Antariksh Station and future ISRO space missions.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 7:12 AM IST
By Namrata Sharma
Hyderabad: Josyula A Kamalakar, academic researcher and Former Director, ISRO, known for supporting Indian space missions like Chandrayaan and for his contributions to space technology, particularly in optics and sensors, has outlined India's ambitious roadmap for sustained human presence in space, upcoming lunar explorations, and the development of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Kamalakar explained that India's space station will be developed entirely using indigenous launch vehicles and technology.
Q: After the success of Chandrayaan-3, what are ISRO’s major upcoming planetary missions?
Kamalakar: In the planetary explorations, we have some programmes planned. Chandrayaan-4 is in the pipeline. It is a lunar sample return mission and far more complex than Chandrayaan-3. In this mission, we will land on the Moon, drill and collect samples, lift them using an ascent module, dock in lunar orbit, and then return the material safely to Earth.
The challenge is not only landing on the Moon but also bringing the samples back. Everything has to be planned very precisely, including the trajectory for Earth re-entry. Even a small error could result in losing the samples. The material we bring back, though only about two kilograms, will have immense scientific value.
Chandrayaan-5 is a collaborative mission with Japan. India will provide the lander, while Japan will supply the launcher and rover. We are equally sharing the payload capacity between the rover and the lander. The mission will land close to the Moon’s south pole, near regions that receive very little sunlight. Some craters there have never seen sunlight at all [due to the Moon's unique axial tilt], and studying them could provide valuable data, especially related to water and lunar geology.
Q: Speaking of Chandrayaan 5, what makes this mission significant for our lunar exploration?
Kamalakar: Chandrayaan 5 is not as extensive as Chandrayaan-4. The material we bring back on Chandrayaan-4, though only about two kilograms, will have immense scientific value. We will have to protect that material from contamination, for which special treatment labs are being built. We will also share the material with other countries. We will also be involving scientists from other countries for research.
So, Chandrayaan-5 is somewhat similar to Chandrayaan-3. There will be a rover, which will do experiments. The only difference in LUPEX is that we are going directly close to the pole, almost in the dark zone, where sunlight is scarce. Some deep craters do not have sunlight at all. There are dark craters that have never seen a ray of light. Chandrayaan-5 is supposed to go very close to the pole. We are expecting a lot of science data from the polar regions.
Q: How will India's Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) differ from the International Space Station (ISS)?
Kamalakar: Bharatiya Antariksh Station will be fundamentally different from the International Space Station (ISS) in terms of scale and construction approach. While the ISS was built over several decades with contributions from multiple countries and involved numerous docking missions, we are building BAS entirely with our own capabilities.
At present, our LVM3 rocket can place about 10 tonnes into low Earth orbit, and we are designing the station within this limitation. We are not planning to use foreign launch vehicles.
Initially, BAS will consist of five modules. The first module, BAS-01, will be launched using LVM3 and placed in an orbit of around 450 kilometres. Each subsequent module will also be launched separately. Over time, as our launch vehicle capabilities improve, later modules may be slightly larger. Overall, the station is expected to weigh around 54 tonnes.
In the initial phase, the station is being designed to support two astronauts. Human presence will come later, once all systems are tested and stabilised. Eventually, BAS will have docking ports for crew and cargo missions, including Gaganyaan spacecraft.
Compared to China or America, our station will be smaller, but it will be fully capable of carrying out laboratory experiments, payload assessments and technology demonstrations. It will have power, fuel and life-support systems needed to maintain the station and support astronauts. The targeted operational life is about 17 years.
Q: BAS is often described as a ‘six-bedroom flat in space’. What does that mean in practical terms?
Kamalakar: It is a simplified way of explaining the modular design. Each module will have crew workstations and sleeping arrangements. Just like any living space, astronauts need facilities for personal hygiene, freshening up and daily activities. So every module will have life-support and personal hygiene management systems. You can think of it as multiple living and working units connected together.
The Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) requires a specific type of docking system. Following the successful SpaDeX-1 mission, India is now preparing to launch SpaDeX-2 and SpaDeX-3 to support upcoming space initiatives. SpaDeX-2 will fulfil the docking requirements of the Chandrayaan-4 lunar sample return mission, whereas SpaDeX-3 will focus on supporting the assembly and operation of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).
Q: How closely are ISRO's future missions aligned with BAS?
Kamalakar: The requirements of BAS are different. BAS itself is like launching a large satellite into a circular low Earth orbit, something ISRO has a lot of experience with. So other satellites do not have to be aligned to BAS. Among all missions, Gaganyaan is the most closely aligned with BAS. The feedback and experience from Gaganyaan astronauts will be crucial in refining the design and life-support systems of the space station.
Q: Indian Air Force Pilot Subhanshu Shukla was part of the Axiom-4 mission. Could you share some insights on his training?
Kamalakar: They were initially trained in various places, including Russia. And when they were about to go to the ISS, two of them were trained in the USA too. Apart from that, we have our own Astronaut Training Centre in Bengaluru, with a full-fledged training facility. Training covers physical conditioning as well as technical aspects related to spacecraft, satellites and launch vehicles. Experts from across ISRO contribute to this training process. Right now, four people are involved. One of them has gone and come back, the other 3 are training. He had a very fruitful experience. He completed all the planned experiments successfully, and his return was smooth. We have now included astronauts like him in our design review committees so that their feedback can help us improve our systems from a human perspective.
Summing up, Kamalakar emphasised that India is steadily moving from mission-based achievements to long-term space infrastructure. “Whether it is BAS, Gaganyaan, or advanced lunar missions, the focus is on building sustainable, indigenous capabilities for the future,” he said.