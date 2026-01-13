ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive | Former ISRO Director J A Kamalakar Charts Roadmap For Bharatiya Antariksh Station

By Namrata Sharma

Hyderabad: Josyula A Kamalakar, academic researcher and Former Director, ISRO, known for supporting Indian space missions like Chandrayaan and for his contributions to space technology, particularly in optics and sensors, has outlined India's ambitious roadmap for sustained human presence in space, upcoming lunar explorations, and the development of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Kamalakar explained that India's space station will be developed entirely using indigenous launch vehicles and technology.

Josyula A Kamalakar in conversation with ETV Bharat's Namrata Sharma (ETV Bharat)

Q: After the success of Chandrayaan-3, what are ISRO’s major upcoming planetary missions?

Kamalakar: In the planetary explorations, we have some programmes planned. Chandrayaan-4 is in the pipeline. It is a lunar sample return mission and far more complex than Chandrayaan-3. In this mission, we will land on the Moon, drill and collect samples, lift them using an ascent module, dock in lunar orbit, and then return the material safely to Earth.

The challenge is not only landing on the Moon but also bringing the samples back. Everything has to be planned very precisely, including the trajectory for Earth re-entry. Even a small error could result in losing the samples. The material we bring back, though only about two kilograms, will have immense scientific value.

Chandrayaan-3 consisted of Vikram lunar lander and Pragyan lunar rover (Image Credits: ISRO)

Chandrayaan-5 is a collaborative mission with Japan. India will provide the lander, while Japan will supply the launcher and rover. We are equally sharing the payload capacity between the rover and the lander. The mission will land close to the Moon’s south pole, near regions that receive very little sunlight. Some craters there have never seen sunlight at all [due to the Moon's unique axial tilt], and studying them could provide valuable data, especially related to water and lunar geology.

Q: Speaking of Chandrayaan 5, what makes this mission significant for our lunar exploration?

Kamalakar: Chandrayaan 5 is not as extensive as Chandrayaan-4. The material we bring back on Chandrayaan-4, though only about two kilograms, will have immense scientific value. We will have to protect that material from contamination, for which special treatment labs are being built. We will also share the material with other countries. We will also be involving scientists from other countries for research.

So, Chandrayaan-5 is somewhat similar to Chandrayaan-3. There will be a rover, which will do experiments. The only difference in LUPEX is that we are going directly close to the pole, almost in the dark zone, where sunlight is scarce. Some deep craters do not have sunlight at all. There are dark craters that have never seen a ray of light. Chandrayaan-5 is supposed to go very close to the pole. We are expecting a lot of science data from the polar regions.