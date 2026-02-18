Exclusive | AI Runs on Human Hands: Aranya Sahay Highlights India’s Hidden Data Labour Force
Sahay says AI can empower filmmakers but warns it may also cost jobs in the industry, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 9:57 AM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: At a time when artificial intelligence (AI) is being celebrated as the defining force of the future, filmmaker Aranya Sahay is urging the world to pause and look deeper, beyond algorithms and automation, into the human labour quietly powering this revolution.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Sahay, best known for his critically acclaimed debut Humans in the Loop, offered a rare, ground-level perspective on the hidden workforce sustaining global AI systems, Adivasi and rural women across India.
The Human Engine Behind Artificial Intelligence
“The thing is that this job of data labelling is the essence of all AI revolution. Without this, no AI revolution will take place,” Sahay said, explaining a process that remains largely invisible to the public. Data labelling, the repetitive task of tagging images, videos, and text to train machine learning models, is often projected as a purely technical backend function. But Sahay’s research and filmmaking reveal a striking reality: this work is being carried out in India’s rural belts, from Jharkhand to Telangana, Rajasthan, and Karnataka.
“What I found fascinating, and concerning, is that the biggest companies in the world, like NVIDIA and Microsoft, have backend operations in these regions where tribal women are doing this work,” he said.
For Sahay, this discovery became the foundation of a deeply human story, one that challenges the dominant narrative of AI as a purely machine-driven innovation.
Cinema Meets Algorithmic Reality
His film Humans in the Loop tells the story of Nehma, an Adivasi woman from Jharkhand who works as a data labeller while navigating the ethical and social implications of AI. Inspired by a 2022 article by journalist Karishma Mehrotra, the movie examines the problem of algorithmic bias and the uneven effects of technology on marginalised communities. The narrative goes beyond storytelling; it questions who builds AI, whose data is used, and who benefits from it.
“The film is not just about AI. It’s about the people behind AI, especially women who remain invisible in this ecosystem,” Sahay noted.
The global recognition of the film, including the prestigious Film Independent Sloan Distribution Grant award, sponsored by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, is a testament to the growing global interest in stories that examine the interface of science, technology, and society.
AI: A Tool, Not a Truth
Sahay’s observations about AI were tempered by a sense of its transformative power. “To say all AI is bad is outdated. To say all AI is good is utopian. It’s a mix of both,” he said. As a writer and filmmaker, he views AI as an assistant rather than a creator. “If I input a story into an algorithm, it can generate possibilities that might take me a week to think about. But can it come up with a story like a human mind can? I don’t think so.”
The Risks We Are Not Talking About Enough
Sahay also warned of the darker dimensions of AI, areas that, he believes, require urgent public discourse and regulation.
“There are many things we need to talk about, deepfakes, AI in warfare, AI in policing, AI in voting systems. These are not small concerns. These are fundamental risks,” he said.
His concerns echo the global concerns about disinformation, surveillance, and the misuse of AI in democratic institutions.
In India, where the digital infrastructure is growing at a very rapid pace, these concerns are very significant. Sahay emphasised that the conversation must go beyond innovation and include accountability.
Copyright, Creativity, and the Ethics of AI
The filmmaker also weighed in on the ongoing debate around intellectual property in the age of AI. “There is a need for regulation. This is not a free and fair system,” Sahay said. “Decades and centuries of intellectual work have gone into the data that AI is now using. “That requires acknowledgement and compensation.”
His insights highlight the urgent paradox that, despite the training of AI models on enormous datasets, including those sourced from publicly available sources, the original creators are rarely acknowledged or compensated.
This is a very disturbing scenario for writers, artists, and filmmakers, and one that poses fundamental questions about ownership and the future of creative work.
AI in Cinema: Opportunity vs Displacement
Sahay’s views on AI in cinema are also very balanced. “I do think change is inevitable. These tools can assist small filmmakers in making their first films,” he said, nodding to the enabling potential of AI tools.
However, he also cautioned against their unintended consequences. “These tools are being used to cut costs, which means that a lot of people will lose their jobs very soon.”
Whether it is editing or visual effects, AI is already changing the way the film industry works. Sahay thinks the trick is in managing this change in a responsible manner, without harming livelihoods.
Looking ahead, Sahay is already working on other projects, including a story based on a nuclear incident and an interesting take on the superhero genre, which draws upon the notion of crows being linked to their ancestors.