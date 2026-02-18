ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive | AI Runs on Human Hands: Aranya Sahay Highlights India’s Hidden Data Labour Force

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: At a time when artificial intelligence (AI) is being celebrated as the defining force of the future, filmmaker Aranya Sahay is urging the world to pause and look deeper, beyond algorithms and automation, into the human labour quietly powering this revolution.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Sahay, best known for his critically acclaimed debut Humans in the Loop, offered a rare, ground-level perspective on the hidden workforce sustaining global AI systems, Adivasi and rural women across India.

The Human Engine Behind Artificial Intelligence

“The thing is that this job of data labelling is the essence of all AI revolution. Without this, no AI revolution will take place,” Sahay said, explaining a process that remains largely invisible to the public. Data labelling, the repetitive task of tagging images, videos, and text to train machine learning models, is often projected as a purely technical backend function. But Sahay’s research and filmmaking reveal a striking reality: this work is being carried out in India’s rural belts, from Jharkhand to Telangana, Rajasthan, and Karnataka.

“What I found fascinating, and concerning, is that the biggest companies in the world, like NVIDIA and Microsoft, have backend operations in these regions where tribal women are doing this work,” he said.

For Sahay, this discovery became the foundation of a deeply human story, one that challenges the dominant narrative of AI as a purely machine-driven innovation.

Cinema Meets Algorithmic Reality

His film Humans in the Loop tells the story of Nehma, an Adivasi woman from Jharkhand who works as a data labeller while navigating the ethical and social implications of AI. Inspired by a 2022 article by journalist Karishma Mehrotra, the movie examines the problem of algorithmic bias and the uneven effects of technology on marginalised communities. The narrative goes beyond storytelling; it questions who builds AI, whose data is used, and who benefits from it.

“The film is not just about AI. It’s about the people behind AI, especially women who remain invisible in this ecosystem,” Sahay noted.

The global recognition of the film, including the prestigious Film Independent Sloan Distribution Grant award, sponsored by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, is a testament to the growing global interest in stories that examine the interface of science, technology, and society.

AI: A Tool, Not a Truth

Sahay’s observations about AI were tempered by a sense of its transformative power. “To say all AI is bad is outdated. To say all AI is good is utopian. It’s a mix of both,” he said. As a writer and filmmaker, he views AI as an assistant rather than a creator. “If I input a story into an algorithm, it can generate possibilities that might take me a week to think about. But can it come up with a story like a human mind can? I don’t think so.”

The Risks We Are Not Talking About Enough