Exclusive: AI Hires More Men Than Women Even With Gender-Blind Résumés, Says AnitaB.org India Head

Shreya Krishnan, India Head at AnitaB.org speaking to ETV Bharat during the 2025 Grace Hopper Celebration India (GHCI), in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Dec 2 2025. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Artificial Intelligence picks more men than women candidates, even when it sorts through gender blind résumés, says Shreya Krishnan, India Head at AnitaB.org, a nonprofit organisation aimed at advancing women in technology.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat during the 2025 Grace Hopper Celebration India (GHCI), in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Shreya said that over time, AI has learnt how women write their résumés differently from men and knows how to spot them.

"AI models have hired more men than women despite having gender blind résumés. AI is very smart. It has learnt to find that woman write their résumés differently. So it starts discriminating at that level," she said.

Hosted by AnitaB.org, GHCI 2025 is Asia's largest conference for women and allies in technology. This year's theme is 'Unbound', which "challenges you to break barriers and imagine the impossible". Marking its 13th edition, GHCI 2025 brings together thousands of tech professionals for keynotes, practical workshops, mentorship, and career and networking opportunities.

A view from the conference. (ETV Bharat)

Shreya spoke on how AI systems can be built to be innovative, inclusive, ethical, and free from gender bias, and emphasised that addressing bias requires going far deeper than surface-level fixes.

"You cannot have responsible or ethical AI; you can only have responsible and ethical people who build, train, and deploy AI. AI is a tool we create and wield, and its integrity depends on us," Shreya said.

AI, she said, is just a tool that people wield. "You cannot hold a knife responsible for chopping vegetables or taking a life. The knife is in your hands. The accountability is yours. So who are the people wielding this power? That is an important question to ask," she said.

Current AI systems, she said, are trained on datasets already embedded with societal biases related to gender, race, caste, culture, or other inequities. "As a result, AI often mirrors and amplifies these issues, as seen in several well-documented 'black box' examples where AI outputs have been ethically flawed," she said.

Shreya suggested organisations to ensure diverse participation in AI development and decision-making, create neutral, inclusive datasets that reflect the full spectrum of society, and enable grassroots-level skilling so women and marginalised groups can shape AI rather than be shaped by it.

"Only then can AI evolve into a tool that serves everyone fairly," she said.

Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President & CEO of AnitaB.org, also shared her insights with ETV Bharat and discussed efforts in promoting an impartial and sustainable tech industry.

She highlighted the importance of equitable innovation, stronger women leadership, and placing women at the centre of the next era of technology by using their voices to shape innovation, policy, and product creation.