Exclusive: AI Hires More Men Than Women Even With Gender-Blind Résumés, Says AnitaB.org India Head
Shreya Krishnan, India Head at AnitaB.org, and CEO Brenda Darden Wilkerson, reflect on women in tech and the need for inclusive participation.
By Anubha Jain
Published : December 3, 2025 at 2:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: Artificial Intelligence picks more men than women candidates, even when it sorts through gender blind résumés, says Shreya Krishnan, India Head at AnitaB.org, a nonprofit organisation aimed at advancing women in technology.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat during the 2025 Grace Hopper Celebration India (GHCI), in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Shreya said that over time, AI has learnt how women write their résumés differently from men and knows how to spot them.
"AI models have hired more men than women despite having gender blind résumés. AI is very smart. It has learnt to find that woman write their résumés differently. So it starts discriminating at that level," she said.
Hosted by AnitaB.org, GHCI 2025 is Asia's largest conference for women and allies in technology. This year's theme is 'Unbound', which "challenges you to break barriers and imagine the impossible". Marking its 13th edition, GHCI 2025 brings together thousands of tech professionals for keynotes, practical workshops, mentorship, and career and networking opportunities.
Shreya spoke on how AI systems can be built to be innovative, inclusive, ethical, and free from gender bias, and emphasised that addressing bias requires going far deeper than surface-level fixes.
"You cannot have responsible or ethical AI; you can only have responsible and ethical people who build, train, and deploy AI. AI is a tool we create and wield, and its integrity depends on us," Shreya said.
AI, she said, is just a tool that people wield. "You cannot hold a knife responsible for chopping vegetables or taking a life. The knife is in your hands. The accountability is yours. So who are the people wielding this power? That is an important question to ask," she said.
Current AI systems, she said, are trained on datasets already embedded with societal biases related to gender, race, caste, culture, or other inequities. "As a result, AI often mirrors and amplifies these issues, as seen in several well-documented 'black box' examples where AI outputs have been ethically flawed," she said.
Shreya suggested organisations to ensure diverse participation in AI development and decision-making, create neutral, inclusive datasets that reflect the full spectrum of society, and enable grassroots-level skilling so women and marginalised groups can shape AI rather than be shaped by it.
"Only then can AI evolve into a tool that serves everyone fairly," she said.
Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President & CEO of AnitaB.org, also shared her insights with ETV Bharat and discussed efforts in promoting an impartial and sustainable tech industry.
She highlighted the importance of equitable innovation, stronger women leadership, and placing women at the centre of the next era of technology by using their voices to shape innovation, policy, and product creation.
Asked about the progress made globally--and especially in Asia--in building equitable tech ecosystems, and the gaps that still need urgent attention, she noted that the representation of women in technology is gradually increasing worldwide.
"There are successful women leaders in tech and a growing number of women are upskilling in emerging and impactful technologies. This reflects a positive momentum," said Brenda.
She, however, noted that significant gaps remain as the needs, perspectives, and lived experiences of women, who constitute nearly 50% of the global population, are still underrepresented in the development of technology.
"As the world moves deeper into the era of AI and large language models (LLMs), she said, this underrepresentation becomes even more critical," Brenda said and suggested that the teams building and training AI systems must reflect the diversity of the populations they serve.
"Inclusive participation ensures that AI solutions address real human conditions and remain aligned with the fundamental purpose of technology: to serve humanity, not leave large segments of it behind," she said.
Asked how women technologists can play a strategic role in driving responsible and inclusive innovation, Brenda said that she considered AI as 'augmented intelligence', a powerful tool that can enhance human capabilities rather than replace them.
According to her, women, who often excel at managing multiple responsibilities and navigating complex environments, are uniquely positioned to leverage AI in meaningful ways.
"By using AI to augment their decision-making and efficiency, whether in the workplace or at home, women can help create more livable, equitable, and human-centred technological ecosystems," the CEO said.
Women leadership, she emphasised, is essential in ensuring that innovation remains responsible, inclusive, and aligned with real human needs.
"Equity is fundamental to the future of technology," Brenda said. She noted that women have historically been excluded from product design, policy-making, and other critical decision-making spaces, which directly contributes to inequity in technology.
With the rapid advancement of AI and emerging technologies, she stressed that it is more essential than ever to ensure that women and other underrepresented groups have a seat at the table.
Brenda underscored that inclusive participation is not optional but necessary. "When diverse voices influence how technologies are built, the resulting innovations are more just, accountable, and beneficial for society as a whole," she said.
Asked how women technologists can influence emerging policy conversations around AI ethics, data governance, digital inclusion, and workforce skilling and AnitaB.org's role in the same, Brenda explained that women have always had the desire and the ability to speak up, but historically they were not given the space or permission to influence major decisions.
"This systemic exclusion has slowed progress and limited the perspectives represented in policy-making. AnitaB.org is committed to empowering women to recognise and use their voices. Many women don’t always realise the influence they hold, especially when society has long portrayed them as representing only a small portion of the population, an assumption that is simply not true," she said.
Read More: