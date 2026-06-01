ETV Bharat / technology

iOS 27: Siri Overhaul, Apple Intelligence Updates, Design Changes - Everything We Know Before WWDC 2026

Hyderabad: Apple is set to unveil iOS 27 at its annual developer conference, Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), this year. The next-generation iOS update is expected to be rolled out alongside the anticipated iPhone 18 Series in September 2026. It is worth noting that the WWDC 2026 will be Tim Cook's — Apple's current CEO — last Apple developer conference. He will step down from the post on September 1, 2026, and will be succeeded by John Ternus, who is currently the company's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

While Apple has yet to officially announce the iOS 27 operating system (OS) for iPhones, several reports offer a fairly detailed picture of what to expect. So, here's everything we know about iOS 27 so far.

Which iPhones Will Run iOS 27?

As with every annual update, iOS 27 will drop support for older devices. Reports suggest that the iPhone 11 lineup — including the Pro and Pro Max variants — along with the second-generation iPhone SE, will be phased out. In short, any device older than an iPhone 12 is unlikely to run iOS 27. Meanwhile, Apple Intelligence remains restricted to the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, and newer models.

A New-Look Siri Leads The Charge

The main highlight of iOS 27 is an AI-powered overhaul of Siri, something that has been in the works for a long time, following a series of internal delays. The revamped voice assistant is expected to function as a full-fledged AI chatbot with its own standalone app. It is anticipated to incorporate on-screen content, personal context, and cross-app actions into its responses. The overhauled Siri will be powered primarily by Google's Gemini model, though users, according to several reports, will be able to swap in third-party AI models if preferred.