ETV Bharat / technology

EV Car Manufacturing Scheme To Gain Momentum After India-EU FTA: Govt

New Delhi: The scheme to promote manufacturing of electric passenger cars (SPMEPC) is expected to gather momentum only after the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is finalised, as global automakers prefer to wait for clarity on the trade deal before committing investments, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma informed that several companies have indicated they will decide on joining the scheme once the FTA terms are settled. Despite the October 21 deadline, no automaker submitted an application.

Companies told the Government that the uncertainty around the India-EU FTA was a major factor behind their hesitation. They also raised concerns about restrictions on rare-earth magnets, which may affect their ability to meet Domestic Value Addition (DVA) requirements.