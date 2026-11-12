ETV Bharat / technology

First Look Revealed: ESA's Hera Probe Begins Close Inspection Of Asteroid Hit By NASA's Planetary Defence Test

Hyderabad: The European Space Agency (ESA) has begun a close-up inspection of an asteroid rammed by a NASA spacecraft four years ago in a planetary defence test.

The agency's Hera mission is studying the Didymos binary asteroid system—including 780-metre-diameter Didymos and its moonlet, 151-metre-diameter Dimorphos- from just 25-30 km away.

“This side of Didymos has the same central ridge along its equator that we saw before, but otherwise appears very different, with multiple boulders and craters and what look like patterns of grooves or ridges," he added.

“The first thing we said was wow!” shared Hera Principal Investigator Patrick Michel, Director of Research at CNRS. “This is the other side of Didymos from the one that DART’s camera showed us shortly before impact, so this feels like looking at a whole new world.

ESA on Wednesday shared the first close-up picture of the asteroid system captured by Hera's monochromatic Asteroid Framing Camera. Taken from 60 km away, the image gives a novel view of Didymos asteroids, where the bigger asteroid is shown clearly while most of the smaller asteroid is hidden in shadow.

The little Dimorphos is the first Solar System object to have had its orbit measurably changed by human action when NASA's DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft deliberately slammed into it in 2022. The mission was a test to see whether such a defensive move might help save Earth from a killer asteroid one day.

The impact of the 580 kg DART spacecraft, moving at about 6.1 km/s, sent rubble and even boulders flying off Dimorphos. The debris trail extended more than 10,000 km into space for months. The impact not only shortened the orbit of Dimorphos around Didymos by around 33 minutes but also nudged the moonlet into a slightly different path around the Sun. ESA scientists said that the change was much greater than previously predicted.

Hera is carrying 25 science instruments as well as a pair of shoebox-sized Cubesats (ESA)

ESA’s Hera mission scientist Michael Kueppers adds, “Since we expect a lot of impact-ejected material to have made it across the approximately 1 km of space from Dimorphos to Didymos, it may be that some of these characteristics originate from this transport of material, and we have exciting work ahead of us to sort it out. We look forward to seeing much more of both bodies and systemically mapping all the changes we identify.”

The Hera spacecraft, launched in 2024, is about to perform a close-up 'crash site investigation', venturing even closer next month at about 20 km away.

Hera’s discoveries will help turn the kinetic impact method of asteroid deflection from a one-off experiment to a well-understood and potentially repeatable technique if Earth is ever under threat, ESA said, adding that it will unveil detailed images of both asteroids on November 25.